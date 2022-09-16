JENBACH, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- INNIO today announced that EcoVadis has awarded the INNIO Group, including its Jenbacher and Waukesha product lines, with a platinum medal as part of its sustainability performance rating, placing INNIO in the top 1% of all businesses evaluated by EcoVadis. This platinum award reflects demonstrated improvements and contributions towards sustainable growth in the past year, with notable score improvement in Environment, and Sustainable Procurement and continued strong performance in Labor & Human Rights and Ethics categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005477/en/ INNIO Group has been awarded a platinum sustainability rating by EcoVadis, demonstrating excellence in the 21 evaluated areas including environment, labor & human rights, ethics, sustainable procurement, and a dedicated scorecard on carbon. (Graphic: Business Wire)

