solarpowerworldonline.com
Mortenson contracts with GPS-enabled pile driver to redirect workforce to other tasks
The solar division at Mortenson has announced a partnership with Orteco, an Italian-based OEM, to develop robotic equipment to advance the construction of solar energy installations. The new GPS-enabled pile distribution system can operate autonomously to precisely position piles across utility-scale solar sites during construction. The new autonomous pile distribution...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Qcells launches residential energy storage solution in the U.S.
SolarRecycle.org merges with The Atmosphere Conservancy Joining forces strengthens the team’s mission to foster a holistic approach to end-of-life solar solutions. Nearly one in ten K-12 schools have adopted solar energy Solar installations for public and private schools in the U.S. have tripled since 2015. Your school could benefit from it, too.
Innovation in an All-In-One Solar/Water Generator Solution!
Blu Oasis Water/Solar Generatormedia by BluOasis Corporation. One of humanity's most significant daily issues is reduced access to water and reliable power. How often do we awake to news of some catastrophic shortage affecting the western United States? Companies like Blu Oasis Corporation are developing innovative ways to solve these shortages using multi-use technological devices to generate and store water and power.
GLORY Announces Next Generation Retail Cash Recycling Solutions
BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Glory [TYO: 6457], the global leader in cash technology solutions, today announces the launch of the next generation of their market-leading CASHINFINITY ™ range of retail cash recycling solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005561/en/. Glory CI-10X point of...
AdWeek
Meet the Brand Accelerating Off-Grid Solutions for Food Preservation in Africa
In his six years of farming, Saheed Adams has witnessed a lot of food waste as his fruits and vegetables move from farm to market. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Samuel Ajala. Samuel Ajala is a data and development journalist covering climate change, energy transition and...
Amazon’s tech empire is expanding into mechatronics
Amazon announced its latest robotics industry acquisition, Cloostermans, last Friday—the latest in a string of high profile business deals signaling the company’s continuing efforts to automate both its warehouse labor force and retail products. Founded in Belgium in 1884 as textile repair shop, Cloostermans now produces mechatronics. Businesses such as Amazon use this kind of technology to move and stack huge pallets, as well as for packing large scale product deliveries.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative
Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
Siemens and sustamize collaborate to add carbon emissions data to Siemens Xcelerator
PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Decarbonization is a key focus for leading design, engineering and manufacturing organizations. To provide access to the most up to date CO2e emission data for materials and energies, Siemens Digital Industries Software today announces its collaboration with sustamize GmbH, a leading ClimateTech company providing professional technology, data and software solutions enabling companies to measure, optimize and manage CO2 emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005132/en/ The new Teamcenter® Carbon Footprint Calculator software, part of the Teamcenter product cost management solution from the Siemens Xcelerator platform. This enables organizations to measure, simulate, reduce and track their product carbon footprint early in the product development phase. (Photo: Business Wire)
beefmagazine.com
American Farmland Trust leads group in effort
American Farmland Trust and partner organizations are being awarded a $30-million grant from the USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities to spearhead an effort to transition the U.S. Beef Supply Chain to carbon neutral. The eight-state project will amplify production of climate-smart beef by expanding market drivers, grassroots support networks and early adopter mentors, while also providing technical assistance for the adoption of climate-smart grazing practices to substantially reduce agricultural greenhouse gas emissions and increase carbon sequestration.
globalspec.com
Video: Map matches hydrogen producers and consumers
An online U.S. mapping platform developed by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) highlights and connects hydrogen suppliers, infrastructure providers, users and community stakeholders. The H2 Matchmaker tool relies on hydrogen stakeholders to self-identify and volunteer information about their operations by completing and submitting an online form. The database is...
TechCrunch
InnerPlant grows with new John Deere-backed millions for sustainable farming
That’s what InnerPlant founder and CEO Shely Aronov is trying to do with her startup that uses plant physiology to gather loads of data to make farming more efficient and sustainable. Or more simply, uses sensing and satellite technologies so plants can “talk” to their growers. Shely...
cryptoslate.com
GRNGrid secures 50 million USD investment Commitment from GEM Digital
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. ZUG, SWITZERLAND, 19th September, 2022, Chainwire — The GRN Association announced today that it has secured an investment totaling $50M for...
Recognize Appoints Muthu Kumaran as Operating Partner and Head of India Operations
NEW YORK & CHENNAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Recognize, a technology investment platform that is singularly focused on the technology services industry, announced today that Muthu Kumaran will join the firm as Operating Partner and head of India operations. Muthu expands Recognize’s ability to build best-in-class delivery and operations, and attract world class talent in support of Recognize portfolio companies. Recognize raised approximately $1.3 billion for its inaugural fund which closed in January. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005900/en/ Muthu Kumaran, Operating Partner & Head of India Operations, Recognize (Photo: Business Wire)
dailyhodl.com
Seedify, Leading Launchpad and Incubator, Reveals Its Steampunk-Themed PFP Avatar Collection
Is one of the crypto industry’s leading notable launchpads and incubators. They empower innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a complete support system to help bring premier blockchain games, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and metaverses to its community through events called initial game offerings (IGOs) and initial NFTs offerings (INOs).
KuCoin Labs Enriches NFT Ecosystem by Incubating NFT Liquidity Solution BidShop.io
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- KuCoin Labs, the investment and incubation arm of the KuCoin ecosystem, has officially announced its co-incubation with Republic Capital in BidShop.io, a startup that creates additional liquidity streams for NFT holders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005052/en/ KuCoin Labs Enriches NFT Ecosystem by Incubating NFT Liquidity Solution BidShop.io (Photo: Business Wire)
EcoVadis Awards INNIO Group platinum medal status in response to solid progress and execution of ESG strategy
JENBACH, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- INNIO today announced that EcoVadis has awarded the INNIO Group, including its Jenbacher and Waukesha product lines, with a platinum medal as part of its sustainability performance rating, placing INNIO in the top 1% of all businesses evaluated by EcoVadis. This platinum award reflects demonstrated improvements and contributions towards sustainable growth in the past year, with notable score improvement in Environment, and Sustainable Procurement and continued strong performance in Labor & Human Rights and Ethics categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005477/en/ INNIO Group has been awarded a platinum sustainability rating by EcoVadis, demonstrating excellence in the 21 evaluated areas including environment, labor & human rights, ethics, sustainable procurement, and a dedicated scorecard on carbon. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
1MRobotics emerges from stealth with $25M for ‘nano-fulfillment’ centers
As evidenced by recent layoffs and scaled-back expansions, on-demand delivery is a challenging space. Brands, retailers and operators push to deliver with maximum efficiency, a strategy that’s led within the past several years to the rise of “dark stores.” A dark store, also known as a micro-fulfillment center, is a small, local store without the customers, where employees pack orders from shelves and racks for online delivery orders.
dronedj.com
Flyability bags $15M in new funding to improve Elios 3 drone
Confined space inspection drone specialist Flyability says it has raised more than $15 million in new funding to enhance the sensing and autonomy capabilities of its latest product, Elios 3. The funding comes as part of the Switzerland-based company’s Series C, on top of the $7 million it had already...
fao.org
Working together to support agriculture and ensure food security in drought-stricken areas
Arizona - Conflict, climate extremes, and economic shocks are pushing people into hunger. The war in Ukraine has added further pressure on our already fragile agrifood systems and supply chains. Energy, fertilizer and food prices have increased. Today, the magnitude and severity of acute food insecurity is daunting. We need to work together and develop concrete solutions to tackle global challenges.
Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market
BASEL, Switzerland & ROSARIO, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Customers seeking cutting-edge biological seed treatment solutions will benefit from a global commercial and R&D collaboration announced today between Syngenta Crop Protection’s Seedcare business and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX), a leader in biological crop productivity solutions. This press release features...
