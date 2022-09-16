Read full article on original website
Joshua Henslee shares thoughts on first three days of the Hodlonaut trial
On September 14, Bitcoin thought leader Joshua Henslee released a video recapping his thoughts on days one to three of the Granath vs. Wright trial in Norway. As you’ll see, Henslee thinks this trial is shaping up to be the one that surprises everyone and finally delivers the goods we’ve all been waiting for.
Thomas Høiby shares his views on Granath v Wright trial in Oslo
As Granath v Wright goes into its sixth day, Norwegian YouTuber Thomas Høiby shares his thoughts on the trial so far. “I have no doubt in my mind,” he says about Dr. Wright being Satoshi Nakamoto. No doubt remains for Thomas Høiby. Høiby begins by saying...
Granath v Wright Day 6: Experts skeptical of Hodlonaut’s KPMG report
Granath v Wright entered its second week on Monday, with the last of the expert witnesses taking the stand and plaintiff Magnus “Hodlonaut” Granath’s counsel beginning their closing arguments. Day 6 of the trial brought the expert testimony from KPMG on Friday full circle: Dr. Craig Wright—the...
LAW・
The BTC Lightning Torch—A failed experiment started by Magnus Hodlonaut Granath
As the Granath v Wright trial moves into its fifth day in Oslo, I decided to dive deeply into the ‘Lightning Torch’ experiment that catapulted Granath, aka Hodlonaut, to fame. I wanted to understand why this was such a big deal and how it started and ended. I...
Is ETH a security? If it wasn’t before, it is now
Last week, the long-awaited Ethereum “Merge” finally arrived, switching Ethereum from a proof of work to a proof of stake consensus mechanism. So far, it appears to have made the switch without major technical problems. Although, it’s still early days, and it will be some time before we know for sure that the Merge hasn’t introduced new vulnerabilities as happened with the 2019 Constantinople update.
Global crypto exchange Switchere to list BSV
Zug, Switzerland: 19 September 2022: The Bitcoin Association for BSV is pleased to announce the listing of the Bitcoin SV native token, BSV, on the global exchange Switchere. From September 2022, people will be able to buy, sell and trade BSV, all from the convenience of their mobile devices or PCs. BSV joins a selective list of digital assets available on Switchere.
USDT-on-TRON, FTX & WTF is really happening
This post originally appeared on Data Finnovation’s Medium account. Read the full piece here and follow them on Twitter. tl;dr FTX/Alameda minted nearly all the USDT-on-TRON and operate as something like a central bank or reserve manager for a shadow East Asian USD payment system. We provide convincing evidence from novel on-chain analysis that shows how a real, albeit mostly-not-kosher, digital currency use case works. This data also makes plain that Binance/Cumberland runs the Ethereum part of the same ecosystem and that these two groups of parties probably coordinate their actions in some way.
New Book - “Once Upon a Leader: Finding the Story at the Heart of Your Leadership” Helps Today’s Leaders Operate at a Higher, More Effective Level
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Verity International, in partnership with Page Two Books, is pleased to announce the launch of Once Upon a Leader: Finding the Story at the Heart of Your Leadership. In this transformative guide to leadership development, executive coaches and leadership experts Rick Lash, PhD Psychology, Senior Associate and Christine Miners, Managing Director, Talent Management at Verity International, illuminate how your internal narrator acts as the operating system of your mind—and how, like any OS, it can become outdated and overstretched. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005192/en/ Book cover (Graphic: Business Wire)
Thai SEC plots ban on digital currency deposit and lending services
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is mulling a potential ban on digital asset firms from providing depository services. The news comes after a meeting by the SEC with industry participants over the implosion faced by firms during the summer. The ban has been approved in principle, and a...
Allison Expands eGen Power® Family of Electric Axles to Provide Additional Offering for European and Asia Pacific Markets
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announced the new eGen Power ® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, this week at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005537/en/ The new Allison eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, was designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
Truss’s admission talks on trade deal with US have been shelved is ‘terrible news for UK economy’, Labour says – UK politics live
Latest updates: party says prime minister has ‘tarnished UK’s international reputation’ as she visits US
South Korea’s Ministry of Science rules out applying old gaming regulations on metaverse
In a government briefing on Wednesday, South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) disclosed that it will issue fresh regulations for the metaverse instead of applying old laws. The ministry said the new rules would promote and trigger widespread adoption of the metaverse. There are widespread concerns that...
SEC v Ripple: Chamber of Digital Commerce weighs in, says it’s unsure if XRP is security
The world’s largest blockchain advocacy and trade group wants to weigh in on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s lawsuit against Ripple. The Chamber of Digital Commerce filed a motion for leave to file an amicus curiae brief, claiming that while it can’t determine if XRP is a security, regulators need to be clear and consistent with their application of legal frameworks.
