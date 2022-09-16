ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

u.today

Whales Dump Record 1.2 Trillion SHIB, Here's How They Wanted to Benefit Here

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ripple Shovels 50 Million XRP to Anon Wallet, Here's What It Means for Market

u.today

ADA Price Posts Dull Performance Three Days to Cardano's Vasil Upgrade, What's Happening

u.today

Cardano's Vasil Hard Fork Enters Final Stage

Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson has announced that a hard fork combinator request has been submitted and successfully accepted, meaning that the implementation of the Vasil hard fork has now entered its final stage. An automated process of upgrading Cardano to the Vasil era has already started, according to Hoskinson....
u.today

Cardano: IOG Shares Latest on Vasil and What To Expect After

u.today

XRP Triples Funds Inflows in One Week, Remains Strong Despite Bear Market

Despite poor funds flows into crypto-oriented products, XRP has seen a three-fold increase in inflows, CoinShares reported. While the week before last saw a fund inflow of $100,000 into XRP-focused crypto products, this time it was already $300,000. XRP remains one of the few cryptocurrencies products that has continued to...
u.today

Crypto Market May Rally on September 21, Here's Why

u.today

ChainPort to Burn 32% of PORTX Token's Total Supply

We are thrilled to announce that as a reward to our holders, we have decided to commence a significant PORTX token burn event! We have kicked off this initiative with a burn of 320,000,000 PORTX tokens, or 32% of the total supply of PORTX! The burn follows the successful launch of both ChainPort's fee model and the PORTX token.
u.today

Ethereum and Its Forks Lose Massively as ETHPoW Drops 80%: Details

u.today

MetaDAO, the World's First Decentralized Social Platform, Goes Live on APLink

On September 17, Armonia ecosystem application MetaDAO goes live. As the world's first DAO social platform based on Web3.0, MetaDAO plays an important role in Armonia Meta Chain ecosystem. It will greatly elevate Armonia's value in the decentralized social field and drive the overall development of SocialFi industry. Users may enjoy brand new social experience brought by MetaDAO on APLink.
NewsBreak
u.today

Here's When Bitcoin May Plunge to $13,500, According to Head of Markets at IG Europe

u.today

Here's Latest Development on Dogecoin's Building Block, Libdogecoin: Details

u.today

FTX Cautioned by UK Financial Watchdog: Details

u.today

Breaking: Wintermute Hacked for $160 Million in DeFi Operations

One of the leading crypto market makers and liquidity providers for both centralized and decentralized exchanges has been hacked for $160 million in DeFi operations. According to the CEO, CeFi and OTC operations are not affected. The CEO also stated that every company and exchange that works with Wintermute should...
MARKETS
u.today

Doge Cofounder Kind of Reminds Elon Musk about Bitcoin

u.today

Prominent Crypto Analyst Has Important Warning About Ethereum

