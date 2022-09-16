Charleston actor Michael James Daly’s career started with The Karate Kid. It was the first movie he saw in theaters that sparked his desire to star in movies. “Growing up, I kind of lived my life through movies and TV,” Daly said. “There was something about that whole world [that made me] want to be a part of [it]. I want to be a part of that world.”

