ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charleston City Paper

James: Let’s manage growth and keep coast’s character

EDITOR’S NOTE: These are excerpted remarks made Sept. 14, 2022, by Faith Rivers James, the new executive director of the Coastal Conservation League. I’m a Charleston native, and like many others who grew up here, I always knew I would return. After all, Dorothy was right – there’s no place like home!
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Michael James Daly’s short film ‘Fame Fatale’ wins awards

Charleston actor Michael James Daly’s career started with The Karate Kid. It was the first movie he saw in theaters that sparked his desire to star in movies. “Growing up, I kind of lived my life through movies and TV,” Daly said. “There was something about that whole world [that made me] want to be a part of [it]. I want to be a part of that world.”
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy