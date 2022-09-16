ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Annual Community Appreciation Cookout in Columbia

THE EIGTH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION COOKOUT WILL BE HELD TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH FROM 5 TO 7 AT RIVERWALK PARK ON RIVERSIDE DRIVE. THE EVENT WILL INCLUDE COMMUNITY INFORMATION AND DEMONSTRATIONS OF PUBLIC SAFETY EQUIPMENT AND DISPLAYS FROM THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT, COLUMBIA FIRE AND RESCUE, MAURY REGIONAL EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES, TWRA, MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, MAURY COUNTY OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND MORE. THERE WILL BE FREE ADMISSION, FOOD, DRINKS, AND 9 HOLE MINIATURE GOLF.
COLUMBIA, TN
traveladdicts.net

12 Things to Do for Christmas in Nashville

Christmas is a special time to visit Nashville. The city brings out its finest decorations, some of its best performances, and lots and lots of Christmas lights. Whether you’re driving through the biggest light display in Tennessee or checking out a winter pop-up bar, there’s something fun for everyone. We’ve spent three holiday seasons in the city and love finding new things to experience in Nashville at Christmas. Here’s a look at some of our favorites.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash

As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn.  The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
wgnsradio.com

'Best Cities for Beer Lovers' - Murfreesboro, TN Makes the Middle of the List

(MURFREESBORO, TN) When it comes to beer, Murfreesboro was ranked as the 88th Best City for Beer Lovers! The list was compiled by Lawnlove.com, of course beer and yardwork often go hand-in-hand. With 1 being the best ranking and 182 being the least desirable rank, Murfreesboro was right in the middle of the list. The overall score received by Murfreesboro was 28.18, with an affordability score of 89.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Vandals damage Nashville business ahead of opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A business that hasn’t opened yet in East Nashville has already been dealing with vandalism. Owners said rocks were thrown through their building’s windows and now they are working to make sure this won’t happen again. The new salon has been preparing to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

ARC rescues 27 of over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia property

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - 27 dogs in Virginia were rescued by the Animal Rescue Corps and taken to Gallatin Saturday. ARC said over 100 dogs were living on a property in Scott County, VA, after the property owner died, leaving the dogs with an uncertain future. As of Saturday, all the animals have been surrendered to various rescue groups and are safe. The rescue was coordinated with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, a Virginia rescue organization.
GALLATIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Speaker Cameron Sexton Speaks at 16th Judicial District Recovery Court Graduation

On Friday, September 16, 2022, the Recovery Court for Rutherford and Cannon Counties held a graduation at the Judicial Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Circuit Court Judge Jimmy Turner and Recovery Court Director LaChelle Ricks presented six graduates that recently completed the intensive, court monitored rehabilitation program. Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton addressed the graduates and those in attendance.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
luxury-houses.net

Full of Custom Details at Every Turn, this Absolutely Stunning Home in Franklin Hits Market for $2.795M

The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home perfectly situated on almost an acre with views of the rolling hills, unforgettable sunsets and an incredibly private back yard now available for sale. This home located at 673 Legends Crest Dr, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,194 square feet of living spaces. Call Amy Rooks (Phone: 615-491-6810, 615-475-5616) – Compass Tennessee, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

"SILVER ALERT" Cancelled

(MURFREESBORO) A "Silver Alert" has been canceled for 50-year old Mark Holifield of Murfreesboro. He was last seen walking near the Florence Station Market, across from the Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Holifield was found safe in Nashville. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Local Author Releases New Book, 'Not In Kansas Anymore'

Murfreesboro, TN — Author and speaker Carol B. Ghattas has announced the release of her latest book, Not in Kansas Anymore: Finding Home in Cross-Cultural Service, published by Xulon Press. “Full of stories, struggles, and practical advice for new and prospective missionaries,” writes David Jacob, Director of the Center...
MURFREESBORO, TN

