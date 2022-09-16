(MURFREESBORO, TN) When it comes to beer, Murfreesboro was ranked as the 88th Best City for Beer Lovers! The list was compiled by Lawnlove.com, of course beer and yardwork often go hand-in-hand. With 1 being the best ranking and 182 being the least desirable rank, Murfreesboro was right in the middle of the list. The overall score received by Murfreesboro was 28.18, with an affordability score of 89.

