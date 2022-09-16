Read full article on original website
pryorinfopub.com
Hofmeister asks for $310 million for Oklahoma teacher pay raises
(The Center Square) - State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said she would ask the state's education board for $310 million for teacher pay raises when they meet on Thursday. The funding would give $5,000 to each of the state's 52,850 certified teachers, according to a news release from...
pryorinfopub.com
Living Local and Creating Sustainable Food Options in Mayes County
LOCUST GROVE, Oklahoma: Nestled among the trees and valleys of Northeastern Oklahoma just outside of what was once known as, Wonder City, now known as Locust Grove sits a small farm with a big mission. What started as a conversation between LaTasha and Brett Cobler to live a more sustainable...
