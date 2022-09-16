Read full article on original website
Should You Buy DDR5 for Your Next Budget PC Build?
We recently reviewed the cheapest DDR5 memory we could find to see if that impacted gaming performance and to our surprise it didn't perform bad at all. In fact, in terms of value it was quite good and with that our recommendation for anyone building a new PC right now, or at any point in the future... it's time to move on from DDR4.
Intel teases Raptor Lake platform innovations as AMD prepares to launch Ryzen 7000
In brief: When most people think about the future of PC technology, they likely think about new CPUs designed in the US. But not to be surprised, Intel recently hosted an international Tech Tour at its facilities in Israel, where they unveiled several intriguing innovations for their upcoming 13th-gen Core platform and CPU, code-named "Raptor Lake."
Uncharted lands on PC October 19, Sony reveals system requirements
Bottom line: Sony's PC gaming push continues by bringing another of its top franchises to the platform for the first time. Uncharted's PC specifications and system requirements fall in line with Sony's other recent PC ports, but prospective buyers might want to clear out some storage space. This week, Sony...
Crucial P3 NVMe SSD
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. If you’re looking for lots of capacity without robbing a mint, then the Crucial’s P3 fills the bill....
Intel overclocks its Arc A750 to 2.7 GHz using the factory air cooler
In context: Intel marketer Ryan Shrout joined veteran engineer Tom Petersen in the lab for another debrief about the upcoming Arc Alchemist GPUs. This time they delved into the cooling capacity and overclocking potential of the Arc A750 and Arc A770 Limited Edition cards. For some context, the Limited Edition...
EVGA will stop making Nvidia graphics cards, citing abusive relationship
A hot potato: The relationship between Nvidia and one of its top board partners seems to have reached a breaking point. EVGA won't produce RTX 40 series GPUs, effectively exiting the graphics card market entirely. Possibly heralding the end of EVGA, the decision could bring closer attention to the business interactions between GPU makers and board partners.
Newegg is bundling gaming monitors with GPUs to clear out inventory
In a nutshell: From one extreme to the other – that is the best way to describe the GPU market over the past couple of years. The 180 has seemingly happened so quickly that Newegg is now bundling additional hardware with GPUs to move inventory ASAP.
GeForce Beyond: watch Nvidia unveil the RTX 4000-series graphics cards here at 8am PT / 11am ET
Highly anticipated: After what feels like an eternity of waiting, Nvidia is finally giving its RTX 4000-series graphics cards their official unveiling today at GTC 2022. You can watch the entire GeForce Beyond livestream right here at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST. Nvidia will reveal its next-generation...
Intel announces NUC 12 Enthusiast mini PC and barebones kit
In a nutshell: Intel has announced a refreshed version of its Next Unit of Computing (NUC) enthusiast mini PC. Codenamed Serpent Canyon, the barebones rig is designed for gamers and content creators that need lots of horsepower in a compact package but aren't looking to go all out on an Extreme-grade NUC.
Purported images of four-slot, quad-fan Galax RTX 4090 card leak
Highly anticipated: Another third-party RTX 4000-series graphics card appears to have leaked ahead of Nvidia's official Lovelace reveal next week. As with the previous Zotac model, this Galax Serious Gaming/SG card is a four-slot/three-fan monster, though it's possible to add a fourth fan if you feel the need. Galax North...
Nvidia teases more RTX 4000 details with cryptic code, confirms Lovelace architecture name
Highly anticipated: We're now a mere five days away from the event gamers are hotly anticipating: Nvidia's unveiling of the RTX 4000 graphics cards. Adding more fuel to the hype machine, team green has posted a couple of new teasers for the GeForce Beyond event, including one with a mystery code that could reveal some Lovelace specs.
Librestream’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integration Bolsters Enterprise-Grade Workforce Transformation
RALEIGH, N.C. & WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Librestream, the #1-rated workforce transformation technology platform for the industrial workforce, announced today its Onsight integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365. As part of the company’s ongoing partnership with Microsoft, the company is providing an unparalleled level of interoperability to industrial customers leveraging Microsoft Dynamics 365 as the hub for their digital transformation processes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005444/en/ Onsight integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 (Photo: Business Wire)
Microsoft 365 automatic app updates finally become relatively seamless
Editor's take: Microsoft has never been good when it comes to updates. The process is never seamless and often takes more time out of your day than you would want. Many people, myself included, tend to put off updates, sometimes for days. Microsoft is looking to make the process easier, mainly for 365 apps, but a few others will benefit as well.
Microsoft PC Game Pass now shows game lengths based on different playstyles
What just happened? Microsoft has added another feature to its already packed PC Game Pass service: game listings now show details on how long a title takes to complete. Helpfully, this isn't restricted to just averages as it includes four different times based on how you like to play titles.
Alienware x17 R2 Gaming Laptop Review
The Alienware x17 R2 is the company's latest assault on the gaming laptop market, and you'll find plenty to like here as soon as you slide this machine from its box. The x17 deploys Alienware's eye-catching and now familiar Legend 2.0 design language, with the sheer size of this notebook signaling that you're in for an immersive and enjoyable gaming experience.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. From the outside, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max don’t look dramatically different from their predecessors, aside...
Google and the US government partner to make open source chips
TL;DR: Google and the US government want to speed up design and manufacturing of new semiconductor devices, adopting the open source model to let universities and startups run wild with innovative ideas. The cooperative research and development agreement will allow the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to design, develop and produce open source chips that researchers and companies will be free to use and adapt in their applications.
