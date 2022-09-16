Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Canelo vs. GGG 3 highlights: Alvarez cruises past Golovkin to win trilogy
Canelo Alvarez (58–2–2, 39 KO) made it look easy last night (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the boxing superstar outclassed a slow and tentative Gennady Golovkin (42–2–1, 37 KO) to retain his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ | Sandhagen vs. Song
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stay home for its latest event as UFC Vegas 60 goes down TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a Bantamweight main event between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong. In the co-main event, Chidi Njokuani takes on Gregory Rodrigues.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Gillian Robertson chokes Mariya Agapova, who almost bites off own tongue | UFC Vegas 60
Gillian Robertson scored yet another submission finish earlier today (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Canadian veteran stopped fellow women’s flyweight contender Mariya Agapova with a second-round submission (rear-naked choke). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas...
MMAmania.com
Canelo vs. GGG 3 salaries: Alvarez setup for $45 million payday
Two of the greatest boxers of this generation will collide for a third time later tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) puts his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line against knockout specialist Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MMAmania.com
Video: Nate Diaz leaks new footage showing UFC 279’s backstage altercation
Nate Diaz has released new footage showing water bottles thrown at UFC 279’s infamous pre-fight press conference melee. The video snippet is part of Diaz’s vlog series leading up to his main event showcase at UFC 279 in Las Vegas. In case you were trapped under a rock...
MMAmania.com
MMA community reacts to Jose Aldo retiring from competition
Jose Aldo has retired from mixed martial arts after a legendary career that has spanned nearly two decades. News of the former featherweight champion’s retirement came earlier today via Combate, which noted Aldo had entered into an agreement with the UFC that allowed him to be released from his contract despite still having one fight left. While specifics of that agreement are somewhat unclear, it’s believed that Aldo may still compete in boxing or Muay Thai competitions in the future.
MMAmania.com
Time check! When will Canelo vs. GGG 3 fight start later tonight live on DAZN PPV?
Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) will be back in action later tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Mexican superstar defends his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles in a highly-competitive trilogy bout with Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO).
MMAmania.com
Why did Khamzat miss weight? Former UFC champ, chronic scale failer explains ‘Borz’ bind
Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo also competed at flyweight, so he understands the agony of pushing your body to the absolute limit. He also understands what it’s like to fail spectacularly on the scale, having missed weight multiple times throughout his MMA career. That’s why the Olympic gold...
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 highlights: Joe Pyfer smokes Alen Amedovski with one-punch knockout
Joe Pyfer made good on his Octagon debut earlier today (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the middleweight prospect put a brutal stop to Alen Amedovski via first-round knockout (punches). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 60 On...
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz releases 26-minute ‘Road to War’ video sharing footage of UFC 279 brawl and fight shuffle
Interested in seeing the controlled chaos that was Nate Diaz’s final week as a UFC fighter? Well, we have good news for you, as Nate has just uploaded a 26-minute ‘Road 2 War’ video documenting all the drama leading up to and following UFC 279: Diaz vs. Chimaev.
Tyson Fury fight ‘a cash-out’ for Anthony Joshua, promoter Lou DiBella claims
Boxing promoter Lou DiBella has said a fight with Tyson Fury feels like a ‘cash-out’ option for Anthony Joshua.Joshua failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in August when he suffered a second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, the man who dethroned him last year.As a result, an all-British heavyweight clash with Fury looked to be off the cards for good, until Fury offered “AJ” a shot at the WBC belt. A bout between the pair is being discussed, with a potential December date in the works.“Joshua didn’t fight poorly against Usyk,” DiBella told...
MMAmania.com
Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong full fight preview | UFC Vegas 60
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight strikers Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong will collide TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s been nearly one year since Sandhagen last made the walk, coming up short in a competitive title bid opposite Petr...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 60 last night
Last night (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) remained inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 60. Ever with a couple cancellations in the final weeks prior to the event, UFC Vegas 60 filled the night with 13 bouts. Most of them featured products of “Contenders Series,” but fortunately, the Bantamweight main event between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong carried significant title implications and kept the stakes high.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 bonuses: Joe Pyfer bags $50K with debut knockout
Cory Sandhagen got back into the bantamweight win column last night (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he stopped Song Yadong via doctor’s stoppage in the main event. In addition to the bantamweight headliner, UFC...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 highlights: Damon Jackson upsets Pat Sabatini with huge TKO
Damon Jackson scored one of the most important wins of his MMA career earlier today (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the featherweight veteran stopped betting favorite Pat Sabatini with a first-round TKO (punches). This performance comes just one week after the passing of Jackson’s brother.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 highlights: Nikolas Motta destroys Cameron VanCamp with first-round TKO
Nikolas Motta captured his first Octagon victory earlier today (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian prospect stopped lightweight Cameron VanCamp via first-round TKO (punches). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 60 On ESPN+. BANTAMWEIGHT BASH! Ultimate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com
Yoel Romero intends on achieving double champ status in Bellator: ‘My goals are still the same’
Yoel Romero doesn’t appear to be eyeing retirement anytime soon. “The Soldier of God” closed out his chapter with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in a less than ideal fashion in 2020. Suffering three consecutive losses, Romero, 45, departed the promotion and signed with Bellator. A Middleweight contender for...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Video: Glover Teixeira and Alex Pereira separated in heated sparring match
Glover Teixeira deserves some credit in helping Alex Pereira’s explosive UFC rise. Obviously, the explosive knockout artist had quite a bit of skill previous to his first trip into the Octagon, but having the jiu-jitsu black belt helped shore up his defensive wrestling and grappling a good deal. “Hands of Stone” is typically in Pereira’s corner too, helping his team mate to victory.
MMAmania.com
Pic! Dana White posts gory shot of Gregory Rodrigues’ massive cut getting stitched up
Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 60 event was a blood soaked affair that featured some of the nastiest cuts we’ve seen in a while. While the main event between Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong was ended late by an axe cut above Yadong’s eye, we have to award Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues for cut of the night, as the entire area between his eyes was left mangled by a big knee from Chidi Njokuani.
Comments / 0