Las Vegas, NV

Canelo vs. GGG 3 highlights: Alvarez cruises past Golovkin to win trilogy

Canelo Alvarez (58–2–2, 39 KO) made it look easy last night (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the boxing superstar outclassed a slow and tentative Gennady Golovkin (42–2–1, 37 KO) to retain his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles.
Canelo vs. GGG 3 salaries: Alvarez setup for $45 million payday

Two of the greatest boxers of this generation will collide for a third time later tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) puts his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line against knockout specialist Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO).
MMA community reacts to Jose Aldo retiring from competition

Jose Aldo has retired from mixed martial arts after a legendary career that has spanned nearly two decades. News of the former featherweight champion’s retirement came earlier today via Combate, which noted Aldo had entered into an agreement with the UFC that allowed him to be released from his contract despite still having one fight left. While specifics of that agreement are somewhat unclear, it’s believed that Aldo may still compete in boxing or Muay Thai competitions in the future.
UFC
Time check! When will Canelo vs. GGG 3 fight start later tonight live on DAZN PPV?

Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) will be back in action later tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Mexican superstar defends his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles in a highly-competitive trilogy bout with Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO).
Tyson Fury fight ‘a cash-out’ for Anthony Joshua, promoter Lou DiBella claims

Boxing promoter Lou DiBella has said a fight with Tyson Fury feels like a ‘cash-out’ option for Anthony Joshua.Joshua failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in August when he suffered a second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, the man who dethroned him last year.As a result, an all-British heavyweight clash with Fury looked to be off the cards for good, until Fury offered “AJ” a shot at the WBC belt. A bout between the pair is being discussed, with a potential December date in the works.“Joshua didn’t fight poorly against Usyk,” DiBella told...
COMBAT SPORTS
Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong full fight preview | UFC Vegas 60

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight strikers Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong will collide TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s been nearly one year since Sandhagen last made the walk, coming up short in a competitive title bid opposite Petr...
Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 60 last night

Last night (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) remained inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 60. Ever with a couple cancellations in the final weeks prior to the event, UFC Vegas 60 filled the night with 13 bouts. Most of them featured products of “Contenders Series,” but fortunately, the Bantamweight main event between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong carried significant title implications and kept the stakes high.
UFC Vegas 60 bonuses: Joe Pyfer bags $50K with debut knockout

Cory Sandhagen got back into the bantamweight win column last night (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he stopped Song Yadong via doctor’s stoppage in the main event. In addition to the bantamweight headliner, UFC...
UFC Vegas 60 highlights: Damon Jackson upsets Pat Sabatini with huge TKO

Damon Jackson scored one of the most important wins of his MMA career earlier today (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the featherweight veteran stopped betting favorite Pat Sabatini with a first-round TKO (punches). This performance comes just one week after the passing of Jackson’s brother.
Midnight Mania! Video: Glover Teixeira and Alex Pereira separated in heated sparring match

Glover Teixeira deserves some credit in helping Alex Pereira’s explosive UFC rise. Obviously, the explosive knockout artist had quite a bit of skill previous to his first trip into the Octagon, but having the jiu-jitsu black belt helped shore up his defensive wrestling and grappling a good deal. “Hands of Stone” is typically in Pereira’s corner too, helping his team mate to victory.
UFC
Pic! Dana White posts gory shot of Gregory Rodrigues’ massive cut getting stitched up

Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 60 event was a blood soaked affair that featured some of the nastiest cuts we’ve seen in a while. While the main event between Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong was ended late by an axe cut above Yadong’s eye, we have to award Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues for cut of the night, as the entire area between his eyes was left mangled by a big knee from Chidi Njokuani.
