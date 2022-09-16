Read full article on original website
Cory Sandhagen explains why he believes Aljamain Sterling will beat T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280
Cory Sandhagen has learned through plenty of past experiences to never count out Aljamain Sterling. Beyond his own past fight with the current UFC bantamweight champion back in 2020, Sandhagen felt like he was about to witness Sterling’s downfall when he rematched Petr Yan after their first bout ended in a disqualification. Instead, Sterling pulled off the improbable upset by beating Yan in a split decision to retain the title and cement himself as the best 135-pound fighter in the world.
Denise Gomes confident ahead of UFC Vegas 60 debut with past Muay Thai win over Marina Rodriguez
Denise Gomes makes her UFC debut just 25 days after a win over Rayanne Amanda at Dana White’s Contender Series. Having a win over top-ranked UFC strawweight Marina Rodriguez under Muay Thai rules is a major boost for her confidence. The 22-year-old meets Loma Lookboonmee at Saturday night’s UFC...
Cory Sandhagen beats Song Yadong after opening horrific cut, leading to doctor’s stoppage at UFC Vegas 60
Cory Sandhagen will leave UFC Vegas 60 with a TKO victory after the ringside physician would not allow Song Yadong to continue due to a horrific cut opened on his head early in the fight that only got worse as time passed in the main event. The gash was courtesy...
UFC Vegas 60 post-fight press conference video
The UFC Vegas 60 post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of...
UFC Vegas 60 results: Rodrigo Nascimento outgrapples Tanner Boser to win hard-fought split decision
Rodrigo Nascimento proved he had the better grappling again and again as he gutted out a hard-fought split decision win over Tanner Boser at UFC Vegas 60. Nothing came easy for the Brazilian but he was able to impose his will on Boser with multiple takedowns while also racking up a ton of control time before earning the victory. Two judges gave Nascimento the nod with 30-27 and 29-28 scores with one judge giving Boser the fight with a 29-28 score of his own.
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 60
As if the bantamweight title conversation hasn’t been confusing enough for the UFC brass, Cory Sandhagen provided a reminder to everybody on Saturday that any future discussion involving the championship in one of the promotion’s deepest divisions should have his name in the mix. On an all-new episode...
UFC Vegas 60 video: Anthony Hernandez puts Marc-Andre Barriault to sleep with nasty arm-triangle choke
Anthony Hernandez continued to showcase his grappling dominance after putting Marc-Andre Barriault to sleep in the opening fight on the main card at UFC Vegas 60. Prior to the finish, Hernandez was looking good on his feet as well but after he started putting Barriault on the ground, the momentum in the fight completely shifted. After spiking Barriault on his head during a takedown, Hernandez advanced to the head and arm choke, which eventually put his opponent to sleep.
UFC Vegas 60 bonuses: Gregory Rodrigues cashes extra $50K for crazy comeback win
Gregory Rodrigues is probably going to wear the damage from UFC Vegas 60 for the rest of his life, but at least he took home some extra cash for his troubles. “Robocop” earned one of UFC Vegas 60’s four post-fight bonuses for his thrilling comeback victory over Chidi Njokuani in Saturday’s co-main event. Rodrigues overcame a grisly cut to finish Njokuani via second-round TKO. Both men captured Fight of the Night honors.
Cory Sandhagen on Song Yadong’s reaction to blood from nasty cut: ‘He’s kind of a freaky dude’
Cory Sandhagen obviously noticed the massive gash over Song Yadong’s eye after he landed a slicing elbow early in their fight at UFC Vegas 60, but it didn’t lead him to change his strategy to target the open wound. In fact, Sandhagen could have started playing into Song’s...
‘One of the best to ever do it’: MMA community react to Jose Aldo retirement
Jose Aldo’s impact on the MMA world will be felt for ages. Following the news that Aldo has retired from MMA competition after a legendary 18-year fighting career, the MMA community took to social media to pay respects to the Brazilian legend. Aldo, 36, is widely regarded as the best featherweight of all time, a pound-for-pound great, and a pioneer among the lighter weight classes.
Boxing promoter Lou DiBella has said a fight with Tyson Fury feels like a ‘cash-out’ option for Anthony Joshua.Joshua failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in August when he suffered a second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, the man who dethroned him last year.As a result, an all-British heavyweight clash with Fury looked to be off the cards for good, until Fury offered “AJ” a shot at the WBC belt. A bout between the pair is being discussed, with a potential December date in the works.“Joshua didn’t fight poorly against Usyk,” DiBella told...
‘High level and violent’: Pros react to Cory Sandhagen’s bloody stoppage win at UFC Vegas 60
Cory Sandhagen was very likely in a must-win situation in the main event of UFC Vegas 60 and he came through in a big way. On the heels of back-to-back losses, Sandhagen faced surging 24-year-old contender Song Yadong in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card at the APEX. The fight, as expected was incredibly competitive throughout, but the fight changing moment came when Yadong had a nasty cut opened up above his left eye that gradually got worse and worse as the bout went on.
Marlon Vera, Merab Dvalishvili respond to Cory Sandhagen’s callout after UFC Vegas 60
Cory Sandhagen didn’t have to wait long to hear from Marlon Vera and Merab Dvalishvili. Sandhagen called out both men following his fourth-round TKO win over Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 60 on Saturday. As it turns out, Vera was seated cageside to take in the fights at the UFC Apex, and he responded to Sandhagen moments after the fight’s conclusion.
UFC Vegas 60 video: Joe Pyfer demolishes Alen Amedovski with brutal first-round knockout
Joe Pyfer has definitely turned his life around after he was homeless not that long ago and now he has his first win inside the octagon. The Contender Series veteran earned a victory on Saturday at UFC Vegas 60 after unloading a huge overhand right hand that sent Alen Amedovski crashing to the canvas like his off button just got pressed. Pyfer followed with one more punch for good measure with the referee rushing in to stop the fight at 3:55 in the first round.
‘I’m just thankful, man’: Joe Pyfer shares suicidal thoughts, abusive past he overcame before UFC debut win
The road to this past weekend’s UFC debut was anything but easy for Joe Pyfer. A 26-year-old middleweight prospect, Pyfer introduced himself in thunderous fashion with a first-round knockout of Alen Amedovski at UFC Vegas 60. To call the moment long in the making would be an understatement. In 2020, Pyfer was on the precipice of achieving his UFC dreams when he suffered a grisly arm injury in the opening minutes of his Contender Series bout against Dustin Stoltzfus. Not only did the injury delay Pyfer’s goals and sideline him for more than a year, it also ravaged his mental health in ways he never expected.
Andre Fili couldn’t hear after UFC Vegas 60 due to amount of Bill Algeo’s blood in his ear: ‘It felt like I dove into a pool’
Andre Fili had a unique post-fight experience after UFC Vegas 60. The 32-year-old featherweight took a hard-fought split decision over Bill Algeo on Saturday, edging out the win after 15 minutes of bloody and back-and-forth action. But it wasn’t until the bout ended that Fili fully grasped the extent of the damage he inflicted on his foe.
Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong full fight video highlights
Watch Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 60, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song took place Sept. 17 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen (15-4) and Song Yadong (19-7-1, 1 NC) faced off in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
Jose Aldo retires from MMA, released from UFC contract
Jose Aldo’s legendary career has come to an end. MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz confirmed with sources with knowledge of the news that the two-time UFC featherweight champion and current bantamweight contender has retired from MMA competition, putting a bow on an 18-year career that saw him earn a reputation as one of the greatest fighters in combat sports history. Combate was first to report the news.
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo offers advice to Khamzat Chimaev on weight struggles: ‘He’s probably training too much’
Henry Cejudo believes Khamzat Chimaev can make welterweight, but he’s got to adjust how he approaches the game. At UFC 279, Chimaev missed weight for his scheduled 170-pound matchup by a whopping 7.5 pounds. Though it was Chimaev’s first weight miss inside the UFC, the amount he missed by led many to question whether “Borz” is able to make the welterweight limit anymore. Even Chimaev’s friend and teammate Darren Till said he thinks middleweight is a better place for the budding star, but former two-division champion Henry Cejudo believes Chimaev can make 170 pounds, he just needs to make some adjustments.
UFC Vegas 60 video: Gillian Robertson puts Mariya Agapova to sleep with scary second-round choke
Gillian Robertson had to walk through fire, but she found the finish in emphatic fashion against Mariya Agapova at UFC Vegas 60. Robertson and Agapova faced off in a prelim bout this Saturday in Las Vegas, and early on, it was Agapova getting the better of the action. Robertson repeatedly shot in, looking to score takedowns where she could put her superior grappling on display and she paid dearly for it every time, eating punches and elbows from Agapova that at times caused Robertson to cover up and defend herself. Robertson did succeed in scoring takedowns, but she was unable to do any damage with them, and pretty clearly lost the first round as a result.
