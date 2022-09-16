Read full article on original website
Related
McNeese Brings Back Iconic Traditions At Football Game In Lake Charles Saturday
It was a big weekend in Lake Charles as the McNeese Cowboys football team had their first home game of the season. It all started on Friday night with the Cowboy Block Party. The block party was packed full of McNeese Football fans and concertgoers enjoying a night out. Live on stage was the Chee Weez and they had the grove kicking all evening. The grove was packed with folks and the students showed up big along with all the fraternities and sororities were represented well too.
92.9 The Lake Game Of The Week: Sulphur vs Carencro
The Lake crew will be out in Sulphur this Friday for our High School Football Game of the Week brought to you by Cox Cox Filo Camel & Wilson Attorneys at Law. For two generations, the Cox Cox Filo Camel & Wilson Law Firm has served the legal needs of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and the surrounding Southwest Louisiana area. Clients seek their legal counsel when they have suffered an accident or injury. Their skilled personal injury attorneys will vigorously pursue your rights while maintaining high ethical standards.
Three Lake Charles Golf Courses Named Best To Play In Louisiana By Golf Digest
Are you a golfer? Do you like to hit the links and have a nice day outside chasing around that little white ball? If you're a golfer and have never played some courses in lake Charles then you should make plans too. Three Lake Charles golf courses recently received a...
Chee Weez To Headline First Cowboy Block Party Friday In Lake Charles
Get ready Lake Charles! Legacy Jewelers, Chick-Fil-A of Lake Charles, Lake Charles Toyota, and the McNeese Athletic Foundation proudly present the Cowboy Block Party concert series. The Cowboy Block Party is a free concert that takes place every Friday night before every McNeese Football home game this season. The concerts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Sept. 16-18
The weather has been so nice this week and looks to stay that way this weekend! I know we are all so happy that it stayed around so that we can actually get out and enjoy the weather, and the outdoors, and do something fun. There are a bunch of...
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
Take a Look Inside the Leesville Whataburger, Now Open
Well, it finally happened. The Leesville Whataburger has officially opened its doors. Monday at 11:00 am was the official opening time, and the first time Leesville residents got to see the inside of their coveted Whataburger. The Leesville Whataburger was huge news for the Lake Area as we all got a smidge jealous that they were getting one and not us. Luckily, we would learn that we are getting our own on both sides of the bridges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Old Lake Charles BWW Gets Its New Restaurant Sign
Back in May, we ran across a liquor permit on the door of the old Lake Charles Buffalo Wild Wings. The permit listed the name of the new place as the Nogal Mexican Cuisine and Bar based out of Deville, Louisiana. With over 15 Mexican-style restaurants, and growing, residents are asking "Do we really need another one?" The sign is now up on the old BWW location, so ready or not, here it comes.
Charlestown Farmers Market Returns To Lake Charles This Weekend
Support local farmers and vendors this weekend in downtown Lake Charles. The Charlestown Farmers' Market highlights Louisiana-made items, including seasonal produce, eggs, grass-fed beef, pork and lamb; gumbo, canned goods, baked goods, local honey, organic juices, plants, and homemade arts and crafts. The Charlestown Farmers' Market provides a great outlet...
Expect To Hear Loud Explosion’s In Lake Charles Today
We have been notified that citizens in Lake Charles will start hearing loud explosions throughout the day. Per the Lake Charles Police Dept.(LCPD) the loud explosions will begin at 10 am and continue through 2 pm. LCPD wants to alert residents SWAT training will be underway and to expect the...
Take a Look Inside Westlake’s Pincher’s Crawfish and Daiquiris
Westlake's newest place to eat and grab a beverage just had its ribbon cutting and official grand opening. It's called Pinchers Crawfish + Daiquiris and they are officially open for business. Taking a look inside, you are greeted with TV's and a variety of amazing-looking daiquiri machines cold and ready...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Years Later, KD’s Diner Gets a New Sign
It's no secret that my hideaway for breakfast on Saturday mornings is KD's Diner. It's been a home away from home for many years now. There's just something about the pancakes and the coffee, not to mention the atmosphere. I've literally never had a bad thing from this place. Plus, you can get your gumbo, which is amazing, in a bread bowl!
Lake Charles Donut Shop Altercation Involves Gun
Before we begin, I have been searching for hours trying to get some sort of a story out of these two photos. I am not accusing anyone of anything, nor am I going to state anything else but what I know. Luckily, that won't take very long because there is not much context to the story except for a little hearsay. However, this is still a very hair-raising story!
Lake Charles To Host Meeting With Contractors For Housing Rehab Program
The City of Lake Charles Community Development Department is searching for construction crews to help rebuild the damaged infrastructure caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. The critical loss the city suffered during the storms was almost 70% of housing in regard to low-income, apartments, duplexes, and condos. The city will...
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0