Lake Charles, LA

92.9 THE LAKE

McNeese Brings Back Iconic Traditions At Football Game In Lake Charles Saturday

It was a big weekend in Lake Charles as the McNeese Cowboys football team had their first home game of the season. It all started on Friday night with the Cowboy Block Party. The block party was packed full of McNeese Football fans and concertgoers enjoying a night out. Live on stage was the Chee Weez and they had the grove kicking all evening. The grove was packed with folks and the students showed up big along with all the fraternities and sororities were represented well too.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 The Lake Game Of The Week: Sulphur vs Carencro

The Lake crew will be out in Sulphur this Friday for our High School Football Game of the Week brought to you by Cox Cox Filo Camel & Wilson Attorneys at Law. For two generations, the Cox Cox Filo Camel & Wilson Law Firm has served the legal needs of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and the surrounding Southwest Louisiana area. Clients seek their legal counsel when they have suffered an accident or injury. Their skilled personal injury attorneys will vigorously pursue your rights while maintaining high ethical standards.
SULPHUR, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Lake Charles, LA
Football
Lake Charles, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Dequincy, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?

When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Take a Look Inside the Leesville Whataburger, Now Open

Well, it finally happened. The Leesville Whataburger has officially opened its doors. Monday at 11:00 am was the official opening time, and the first time Leesville residents got to see the inside of their coveted Whataburger. The Leesville Whataburger was huge news for the Lake Area as we all got a smidge jealous that they were getting one and not us. Luckily, we would learn that we are getting our own on both sides of the bridges.
LEESVILLE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Old Lake Charles BWW Gets Its New Restaurant Sign

Back in May, we ran across a liquor permit on the door of the old Lake Charles Buffalo Wild Wings. The permit listed the name of the new place as the Nogal Mexican Cuisine and Bar based out of Deville, Louisiana. With over 15 Mexican-style restaurants, and growing, residents are asking "Do we really need another one?" The sign is now up on the old BWW location, so ready or not, here it comes.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Charlestown Farmers Market Returns To Lake Charles This Weekend

Support local farmers and vendors this weekend in downtown Lake Charles. The Charlestown Farmers' Market highlights Louisiana-made items, including seasonal produce, eggs, grass-fed beef, pork and lamb; gumbo, canned goods, baked goods, local honey, organic juices, plants, and homemade arts and crafts. The Charlestown Farmers' Market provides a great outlet...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Sports
92.9 THE LAKE

2 Years Later, KD’s Diner Gets a New Sign

It's no secret that my hideaway for breakfast on Saturday mornings is KD's Diner. It's been a home away from home for many years now. There's just something about the pancakes and the coffee, not to mention the atmosphere. I've literally never had a bad thing from this place. Plus, you can get your gumbo, which is amazing, in a bread bowl!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles Donut Shop Altercation Involves Gun

Before we begin, I have been searching for hours trying to get some sort of a story out of these two photos. I am not accusing anyone of anything, nor am I going to state anything else but what I know. Luckily, that won't take very long because there is not much context to the story except for a little hearsay. However, this is still a very hair-raising story!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

