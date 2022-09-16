Read full article on original website
basinlife.com
Lot for Sale Overlooking Klamath Lake in Ridgewater Properties in Klamath Falls, Shown by Cathy Ferreira of Keller Williams Realty, Priced Reduced!
For Sale! A wonderful lot, ready for your new home, with a scenic view of Klamath Lake you will want to see, is available now at 934 Bailey Mtn. Rd. in the Ridgewater Properties gated community in Klamath Falls. This is the one for you!. This is one of the...
basinlife.com
Home For Sale at 4811 Wocus Road Wocus Road, offered by Don Downing of Keller Williams Realty, Klamath Falls
Here’s a great price on a nice home on Wocus Road on the north end of Klamath Falls. This 3 bedroom 2 bath has 1,440 Sq. ft. of living space and sits on a .62 acre lot. With such a good price, it will go fast. Come tour it today with Don Downing of Keller Williams Realty.
Rick Steber to appear at county museum
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon author Rick Steber will hold a book signing event from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main Street in Klamath Falls. Steber’s newest book is titled “Out Killing Indians,” a novel narrated by a man born of...
klcc.org
New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis
The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
focushillsboro.com
Gov. Kate Brown Has Announced A Vacancy For The Office Of District Attorney In Klamath County
District Attorney Eve Costello announced the termination on October 31, 2022. Then Governor Kate Brown announced today that she is accepting applicants to fill vacancies. After expressing gratitude to outgoing District Attorney Costello, Governor Brown stated his intention to appoint a new one in accordance with Article V, Section 16 of the Oregon Constitution and Oregon Revised Statute 8.640.
oregontoday.net
Governor Kate Brown Announces Klamath County District Attorney Vacancy 2023 health rates finalized for individual, small group m…
Eve Costello to resign as Klamath County District Attorney. If granted, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a Presidential Emergency Declaration for wildfires. Deadline to register is Sept. 19. Governor Kate Brown joined Biden-Harris Administration Officials, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden to announce first of its...
KTVL
Longtime Klamath Falls resident loses everything to Van Meter fire
KLAMATH FALLS — As fire crews in Klamath County mop up the Van Meter fire, residents impacted by the incident are trying to move forward, some after losing their homes and all of their belongings. The fire is now 99% contained after burning 2,639 acres, two homes, and 11...
KDRV
UPDATE: New rescue boat helps couple whose mystery raft is causing 911 calls
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is checking on a lead about the owners of a mystery raft stranded on the Rogue River. It appealed to the public today for information related to the "Homemade Huck Finn" style raft stuck on rocks at the Savage Creek rapid without riders.
KDRV
9-1-1 system issues in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- Technicians are working to repair the system used for 9-1-1 calls in California. Many counties are seeing the impacts of this issue right now. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) states that calls made from cell phones to 9-1-1 and non-emergency lines are not connecting. Users are instead receiving a busy signal or an error message.
KDRV
FireWatch: CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit has command of the Mountain Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- CalFire’s Siskiyou Unit is in charge of the Mountain Fire this morning. It took command of the wildfire burning about ten miles west of Weed at 7am today. CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 had been managing the wildfire response in southern Siskiyou County. The...
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE DANGER LEVEL DECREASES TO HIGH IN JOSEPHINE/JACKSON COUNTIES
The fire danger level on Oregon Department of Forestry Protected lands in Josephine and Jackson counties has decreased to high. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said this affects 1.8 million acres of state, private, county and Bureau of Land Management lands. Weber said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will remain at II.
aclu-or.org
A First Amendment victory for the press is a First Amendment victory for all of us.
Last week, journalist, April Ehrlich Fonseca, announced that the two criminal charges – trespass and resisting arrest – that the City of Medford was pursuing against her had been dismissed. On September 22, 2020, Fonseca arrived at Hawthorne Park to report on a police eviction of nearly 100 people who had been displaced by the Alameda wildfire. She began documenting law enforcement interactions with unhoused people residing in the public park. Despite identifying herself as a member of the press, police asked Fonseca to leave and arrested her for refusing to do so.
KTVL
Road Trippin': Train Mountain Railroad Museum
Chiloquin, Ore. — Despite being a fraction of the size of actual train engines, the Train Mountain Railroad Museum boasts a lot of big accomplishments - it's home to the Guinness Book of World Records 'World's Longest Miniature Railroad', and the world's largest private caboose collection with 37 cabooses across the property. Whether you're nine or ninety, or a train enthusiast or not, Train Mountain Railroad has something for everyone.
ijpr.org
Medford parents speak out against hiring of non-binary teacher
The unnamed teacher has been hired to teach first grade at Griffin Creek Elementary School, according to the Mail Tribune. "First graders are very early in their development, and I believe that exposure to the complexity of preferred pronouns and gender roles is not appropriate for this age group," parent Tanner Farrington said at the meeting. "It naturally raises questions and encourages conversations on the topic, and many parents want these conversations to be had at home and not at school."
kymkemp.com
Governor Declares State of Emergency for Siskiyou County
Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an emergency proclamation to support communities recovering from several fires that started during the recent extreme heat wave, which brought record high temperatures and exacerbated drought conditions, dry fuels and the intensity and spread of fire. The Governor proclaimed a state of emergency for Madera...
MEDFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT TO LAUNCH DRONE PROGRAM
The Medford Police Department is now taking to the skies to help fight crime. The Drone Response Team, comprised of three officers, will assist with many tasks, from searching for missing and endangered individuals to providing a bird’s eye view when tracking fleeing suspects. The drones will also greatly enhance crash and crime scene reconstruction and, in some cases, eliminate the need of commissioning additional on scene resources.
KDRV
Cal Fire responding to multiple new wildfire starts in the Yreka area
YREKA, Calif.-- Mid-Saturday afternoon, Cal Fire's Siskiyou Unit reported that they are responding to multiple different wildfire starts in the Yreka area. NewsWatch 12 spoke with Cal Fire's Suzi Brady, who informed us that firefighters are responding to reports of new fires in the Yreka area, but have been unable to find any.
KDRV
FireWatch: reward offered for Prospect-area arson suspect arrest information
PROSPECT, Ore. -- Fire investigators are using a reward today to stimulate tips toward the arrest of an arson suspect. Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says a $1,500 reward is available "for information leading to an arrest following several fires determined to be arson in northeastern Jackson County this fire season."
actionnewsnow.com
Teen dead, another hospitalized after Friday night crash
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A teenager remains in intensive care after a fatal crash Friday evening involving two high school students in Siskiyou County. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, in the area of Ager Road, north of Shelly Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
