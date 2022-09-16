ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Rick Steber to appear at county museum

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon author Rick Steber will hold a book signing event from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main Street in Klamath Falls. Steber’s newest book is titled “Out Killing Indians,” a novel narrated by a man born of...
klcc.org

New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis

The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
focushillsboro.com

Gov. Kate Brown Has Announced A Vacancy For The Office Of District Attorney In Klamath County

District Attorney Eve Costello announced the termination on October 31, 2022. Then Governor Kate Brown announced today that she is accepting applicants to fill vacancies. After expressing gratitude to outgoing District Attorney Costello, Governor Brown stated his intention to appoint a new one in accordance with Article V, Section 16 of the Oregon Constitution and Oregon Revised Statute 8.640.
oregontoday.net

Governor Kate Brown Announces Klamath County District Attorney Vacancy 2023 health rates finalized for individual, small group m…

Eve Costello to resign as Klamath County District Attorney. If granted, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a Presidential Emergency Declaration for wildfires. Deadline to register is Sept. 19. Governor Kate Brown joined Biden-Harris Administration Officials, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden to announce first of its...
KDRV

9-1-1 system issues in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- Technicians are working to repair the system used for 9-1-1 calls in California. Many counties are seeing the impacts of this issue right now. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) states that calls made from cell phones to 9-1-1 and non-emergency lines are not connecting. Users are instead receiving a busy signal or an error message.
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE DANGER LEVEL DECREASES TO HIGH IN JOSEPHINE/JACKSON COUNTIES

The fire danger level on Oregon Department of Forestry Protected lands in Josephine and Jackson counties has decreased to high. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said this affects 1.8 million acres of state, private, county and Bureau of Land Management lands. Weber said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will remain at II.
aclu-or.org

A First Amendment victory for the press is a First Amendment victory for all of us.

Last week, journalist, April Ehrlich Fonseca, announced that the two criminal charges – trespass and resisting arrest – that the City of Medford was pursuing against her had been dismissed. On September 22, 2020, Fonseca arrived at Hawthorne Park to report on a police eviction of nearly 100 people who had been displaced by the Alameda wildfire. She began documenting law enforcement interactions with unhoused people residing in the public park. Despite identifying herself as a member of the press, police asked Fonseca to leave and arrested her for refusing to do so.
KTVL

Road Trippin': Train Mountain Railroad Museum

Chiloquin, Ore. — Despite being a fraction of the size of actual train engines, the Train Mountain Railroad Museum boasts a lot of big accomplishments - it's home to the Guinness Book of World Records 'World's Longest Miniature Railroad', and the world's largest private caboose collection with 37 cabooses across the property. Whether you're nine or ninety, or a train enthusiast or not, Train Mountain Railroad has something for everyone.
ijpr.org

Medford parents speak out against hiring of non-binary teacher

The unnamed teacher has been hired to teach first grade at Griffin Creek Elementary School, according to the Mail Tribune. "First graders are very early in their development, and I believe that exposure to the complexity of preferred pronouns and gender roles is not appropriate for this age group," parent Tanner Farrington said at the meeting. "It naturally raises questions and encourages conversations on the topic, and many parents want these conversations to be had at home and not at school."
kymkemp.com

Governor Declares State of Emergency for Siskiyou County

Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an emergency proclamation to support communities recovering from several fires that started during the recent extreme heat wave, which brought record high temperatures and exacerbated drought conditions, dry fuels and the intensity and spread of fire. The Governor proclaimed a state of emergency for Madera...
Klamath Alerts

MEDFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT TO LAUNCH DRONE PROGRAM

The Medford Police Department is now taking to the skies to help fight crime. The Drone Response Team, comprised of three officers, will assist with many tasks, from searching for missing and endangered individuals to providing a bird’s eye view when tracking fleeing suspects. The drones will also greatly enhance crash and crime scene reconstruction and, in some cases, eliminate the need of commissioning additional on scene resources.
KDRV

Cal Fire responding to multiple new wildfire starts in the Yreka area

YREKA, Calif.-- Mid-Saturday afternoon, Cal Fire's Siskiyou Unit reported that they are responding to multiple different wildfire starts in the Yreka area. NewsWatch 12 spoke with Cal Fire's Suzi Brady, who informed us that firefighters are responding to reports of new fires in the Yreka area, but have been unable to find any.
KDRV

FireWatch: reward offered for Prospect-area arson suspect arrest information

PROSPECT, Ore. -- Fire investigators are using a reward today to stimulate tips toward the arrest of an arson suspect. Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says a $1,500 reward is available "for information leading to an arrest following several fires determined to be arson in northeastern Jackson County this fire season."
actionnewsnow.com

Teen dead, another hospitalized after Friday night crash

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A teenager remains in intensive care after a fatal crash Friday evening involving two high school students in Siskiyou County. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, in the area of Ager Road, north of Shelly Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
