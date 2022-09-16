Read full article on original website
Waiting for Apple Watch 8? This Series 7 deal might change your mind
With Apple Watch 8 apparently coming sooner than expected, many will be holding out for the new smartwatch, but right now the current Apple Watch Series 7 is at its cheapest price yet Amazon has up to $132 off (opens in new tab) on several configurations, taking the 41mm GPS version down to just $299 in Clover and Midnight colours and the GPS + cellular version down to just $367 – an impressive saving of 26%.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Series 8 review roundup: what people really think
Following the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro reviews yesterday, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest Apple product to go under the microscope. It’s not a massive update over the Series 7, bringing in a chip that’s very much the same as the last one, a design that’s also the same (read: no square edges). It does come with new sensors to power additional health-focused features, but are those enough?
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
TechRadar
Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra review
The biggest, longest-lasting and most expensive Apple Watch has some interesting new features - but if you think this is a Garmin rival, you're not thinking about it the right way. This is a watch for those that like the Apple Watch but find it too lightweight, too frequently running out of charge, too small. A powerhouse in many ways, but it feels like it misses some obvious features that could really make big differences.
Engadget
The Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $150 off at Amazon
The retailer has a handful of the premium models still in stock. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
TechRadar
Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?
With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
Business Insider
The discontinued iPhone 11 makes the iPhone 12 the best budget iPhone you can buy
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. In addition to the new iPhone 14 series, Apple also revised its lineup. Gone is the iPhone 11, which means the best value iPhone you can buy is now the iPhone 12 (starting at $599). The iPhone SE...
Digital Trends
The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors
Now that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has been officially revealed following Apple's "Far Out" September showcase, iPhone fans have been rushing to preorder the larger Pro version. Although buyers are already spending a good chunk of change on the phone itself, most are also looking to buy a screen protector to ensure the safety of the display.
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch Series 8 finally adds a long-awaited health feature
All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.
CNET
Score a Free iPhone 14 or Half Price Apple Watch Series 8 While Verizon's Preorder Deals Last
Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hit store shelves tomorrow, meaning today is your last opportunity to score a great iPhone 14 preorder deal. The same goes for the all-new Apple Watch Series 8. Verizon is offering some of the most compelling deals at this early stage, with as...
Why now's a great time to grab an iPhone 12 or 13 at a discount after iPhone 14 launch
Smart buyers could upgrade to iPhone 12 and 13, both with U.S. 5G networks and with Apple’s iOS, and both of which Apple now sells for $100 less.
Apple Insider
Apple Stores start selling new iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, and more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — TheiPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE ranges are available to buy in Apple Stores worldwide — and Apple has spotlighted the first customers.
iOS 16 release: Apple makes new iPhone software update available to download
Apple has released iOS 16, the latest update for the iPhone.The new operating system brings with it a range of changes, mostly focused on personalisation, from redesigned notifications to the ability to delete and edit messages.Apple also released WatchOS 9, the new Apple Watch operating system, at the same time. That adds changes to the workout app so that it will show new information such as running power, as well as some of those same personalisation changes that come to the iPhone.However, Apple did not release iPadOS 16, the operating system for its tablets. Every previous year, those new...
What's The Best Feature Of The iPhone 14 Pro And Pro Max? Here's What Apple Fans Say - SlashGear Survey
Apple released the iPhone 14 series a couple of days ago, and fans have already made up their minds about the features they think are the best. At the Far Out launch event, the company revealed four new iPhones, including the vanilla iPhone 14, the newest entrant in the iPhone lineup, as well as the iPhone 14 Plus and two Pro models: the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now, you might think that the iPhone 14 Plus model is the only major change that has happened this year, but there is more to it. For instance, Apple has released a new smartwatch variant called the Apple Watch Ultra, a rugged model with the largest display and battery on an Apple Watch to date.
Apple Could Bring iPhone 14 Satellite SOS Feature Beyond US, Canada Sooner Than Expected
Apple Inc’s AAPL recently introduced emergency SOS feature, set to launch first in the United States and Canada, could expand to other parts of the world sooner than anticipated. What Happened: The feature, set to debut in November, will come to additional nations in 2022, Apple told MacPrime, a...
CNBC
Apple launches iPhone 14 as customers line up to meet Tim Cook and get new tech
The iPhone 14 is now available and customers are lining up to get one. This comes after two years of pandemic product releases, which saw fewer crowds line up to get their hands on the latest Apple technology.
moneytalksnews.com
Apple Services: Free Trial
New subscribers can try Apple subscriptions at no cost for three to four months. Shop Now at Best Buy Tips Plans automatically renew at the regular rate after trial period unless cancelled Features Apple TV+ Apple Fitness+ Apple News+ Apple Music.
Apple Insider
Tim Cook visits Fifth Avenue Store for launch of iPhone 14
Apple CEO Tim Cook has travelled to New York City to attend the first day's sales of the new iPhone 14 range at the prestigious Fifth Avenue store. Cook was spotted entering the Store and beginning to talk with staff there at 8 a.m. Eastern on Friday, September 16. Apple has not announced his visit, nor has Cook yet done his usual tweets about visiting a store.
9to5Mac
Apple Stores embrace iPhone 14 Pro with new Dynamic Island window displays and more [Gallery]
The iPhone 14 lineup is now available for purchase at Apple Stores as the first pre-orders are also now arriving to buyers. Alongside this launch, Apple Stores around the world are embracing the iPhone 14 Pro design with new Dynamic Island window fixtures and other in-store design updates. The headlining...
Apple iPhone 14's Emergency SOS Satellite Connectivity Feature Runs On Qualcomm Chips And More
Apple Inc's AAPL iPhone 14 models have a Qualcomm Inc QCOM chip that can talk to satellites, Reuters reports citing iFixit and an Apple statement. The chips have additional custom-designed Apple components as its most important new feature. One of Apple's significant new features is connecting to satellites to send...
