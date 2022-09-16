ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Creative Bloq

Waiting for Apple Watch 8? This Series 7 deal might change your mind

With Apple Watch 8 apparently coming sooner than expected, many will be holding out for the new smartwatch, but right now the current Apple Watch Series 7 is at its cheapest price yet Amazon has up to $132 off (opens in new tab) on several configurations, taking the 41mm GPS version down to just $299 in Clover and Midnight colours and the GPS + cellular version down to just $367 – an impressive saving of 26%.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 8 review roundup: what people really think

Following the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro reviews yesterday, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest Apple product to go under the microscope. It’s not a massive update over the Series 7, bringing in a chip that’s very much the same as the last one, a design that’s also the same (read: no square edges). It does come with new sensors to power additional health-focused features, but are those enough?
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra review

The biggest, longest-lasting and most expensive Apple Watch has some interesting new features - but if you think this is a Garmin rival, you're not thinking about it the right way. This is a watch for those that like the Apple Watch but find it too lightweight, too frequently running out of charge, too small. A powerhouse in many ways, but it feels like it misses some obvious features that could really make big differences.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

The Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $150 off at Amazon

The retailer has a handful of the premium models still in stock. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?

With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors

Now that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has been officially revealed following Apple's "Far Out" September showcase, iPhone fans have been rushing to preorder the larger Pro version. Although buyers are already spending a good chunk of change on the phone itself, most are also looking to buy a screen protector to ensure the safety of the display.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 8 finally adds a long-awaited health feature

All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple Stores start selling new iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, and more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — TheiPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE ranges are available to buy in Apple Stores worldwide — and Apple has spotlighted the first customers.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iOS 16 release: Apple makes new iPhone software update available to download

Apple has released iOS 16, the latest update for the iPhone.The new operating system brings with it a range of changes, mostly focused on personalisation, from redesigned notifications to the ability to delete and edit messages.Apple also released WatchOS 9, the new Apple Watch operating system, at the same time. That adds changes to the workout app so that it will show new information such as running power, as well as some of those same personalisation changes that come to the iPhone.However, Apple did not release iPadOS 16, the operating system for its tablets. Every previous year, those new...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

What's The Best Feature Of The iPhone 14 Pro And Pro Max? Here's What Apple Fans Say - SlashGear Survey

Apple released the iPhone 14 series a couple of days ago, and fans have already made up their minds about the features they think are the best. At the Far Out launch event, the company revealed four new iPhones, including the vanilla iPhone 14, the newest entrant in the iPhone lineup, as well as the iPhone 14 Plus and two Pro models: the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now, you might think that the iPhone 14 Plus model is the only major change that has happened this year, but there is more to it. For instance, Apple has released a new smartwatch variant called the Apple Watch Ultra, a rugged model with the largest display and battery on an Apple Watch to date.
CELL PHONES
moneytalksnews.com

Apple Services: Free Trial

New subscribers can try Apple subscriptions at no cost for three to four months. Shop Now at Best Buy Tips Plans automatically renew at the regular rate after trial period unless cancelled Features Apple TV+ Apple Fitness+ Apple News+ Apple Music.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Tim Cook visits Fifth Avenue Store for launch of iPhone 14

Apple CEO Tim Cook has travelled to New York City to attend the first day's sales of the new iPhone 14 range at the prestigious Fifth Avenue store. Cook was spotted entering the Store and beginning to talk with staff there at 8 a.m. Eastern on Friday, September 16. Apple has not announced his visit, nor has Cook yet done his usual tweets about visiting a store.
BUSINESS

