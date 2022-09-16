Read full article on original website
Crazy Cuisine: Texas Lands 2 On Outrageous Burgers Yelp List
Do burgers really need any introduction? We all know what they are, and we all have our favorites. So sometimes seeing a bacon cheeseburger on every menu does somewhat get rather tiring doesn't it?. It's not that we don't love our favorite burgers, sometimes we just want to try something...
Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022
When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
Is It Legal to Live in an RV or Camper in Killeen, TX?
Killeen, Texas residents who own an RV or camper know all to well how much fun it is to travel around the state and even the entire U. S. in style. RVs make camping a luxury and can turn any trip into an adventure. #RVLife is real. Great for traveling...
Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?
If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
Killeen, Texas: Up to 14 Murders for 2022, Police Asking For Public’s Help
After the city's 14th homicide this year, Killeen Police are asking that anyone with any information about the crime come forward to help solve the latest murder in Central Texas. An emergency call about a gunshot victim in the 1100 block of Wales Drive in Killeen, Texas was received Monday...
Celebrating Beauty: Armed Forces Natural Hair & Health Expo Returns to Killeen, TX
The good people of Killeen, Texas are about to see some seriously impressive displays of beauty and confidence. I'm talking afros, braids, dreadlocks, and plenty of healthy and natural hair conversation at its finest. I’m so excited that the Armed Forces Natural Hair Health Expo is coming back to Killeen.
A Clean Texas Is A Happy Texas: One Austin Woman Has All the Tips
We all have to clean our living space at one point in our lives. Yes, it may be tedious because all of us sometimes tend to be filthy. Some of us, myself included, also let it get a little bit too dirty. That's where a woman you might consider Austin, Texas' version of Marie Kondo comes in.
Great News: Downtown Temple, TX Is Finally Fixing the Parking Problem
With more and more people moving to Temple, Texas every day, growth of the region has been explosive over the past few years. We've seen more housing, new restaurants, and new shopping spaces. One place that's finally getting the love and modern updates it's needed for years is Downtown Temple.
Killeen, Texas Doctor To Help 100-Year-old Man Set New World Record
Living to 100 is quite a feat by itself, but for a San Antonio man that's just not enough. Arthur Graf Jr. is hoping to set a world record, defying the odds with some help from a Killeen, Texas doctor. Setting a World Record. Dr. John Joseph is a family...
Congratulations! Killeen, Texas Mayor Awarded Woman of Distinction Award
Debbie Nash King hasn't even been mayor in Killeen, Texas for a year, but many residents (myself included) are very impressed not only with her performance, but with the way she carries herself in her position. THAT'S OUR MAYOR AND WE ARE SO PROUD OF HER!. Mayor King was first...
Is It Safe For Children To Go Trick Or Treating In Central Texas This Year?
While some thrills and chills are always welcome this time of year, one scary thing was very unwelcome in recent years - COVID-19. So, just how safe is trick-or-treating over two years after the pesky coronavirus showed up to ruin everyone's good time, and what can we do to make it just a little safer?
Killeen, Texas City Cemetery Is Full: Will It Be Able To Expand?
You don't think about it until you need one, and it's not a good problem to have. At the Killeen City Cemetery, plot space is at a premium, and there doesn't appear to be any clear answers at the moment. Killeen City Cemetery Plots. The Killeen Daily Herald is reporting...
Killeen, Texas Come Out And Enjoy The Second Annual Fall Festival
I love seeing the Killeen, Texas community come together in a positive way to party and welcome the fall season, and so I'm excited to announced Kick It Artisan's Market Fall Festival coming up later this month. COME AND ENJOY THE PARTY AT THE SECOND ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL. The fall...
Army Veteran in Pleads Guilty in 2021 Fort Hood Theft Case
A theft case from 2021 at Fort Hood is coming to end after one of the accused plead guility Wednesday. According to the Killeen Daily Herald, the case first began in June of 2021. The Army discovered that 17 locks on the premises had been cut. All locks were located on Conex shipping containers. In total, after an audit was performed, 137 items in total were discovered to have disappeared.
Love a Greasy Spoon? “Love Food” Picks Best Diner in Texas
Ain't gonna lie, Sundays are made for a diner. Love Food picked each states best diner and yes, here in Texas it's a place in Austin. It's all about comfort. One of my favorite things about Sundays is slowly waking up, slowly getting out of bed (no need to rush it) throwing on something comfortable and heading to a local greasy spoon for a comfort breakfast.
Rumor Led to Waco High School Lockdown
Waco, Texas definitely had a scare today. Rumors of a possible attack circulating Tuesday led to a lockdown at Waco High. Our news partners at KWTX report that, thankfully, the threats turned out to be a rumor. However, that gossip had real world consequences that led students, parents, and staff to react as if there was actually a threat.
Remembering September 11th With Killeen, TX Freedom Walk This Friday
Killeen, Texas, I have school spirit! How about you? The Killeen Independent School District will be hosting its annual community Freedom Walk tomorrow (Friday, September 9) at Ellison high school beginning at 9:30 AM in the auditorium. MAKE SURE TO SHOW YOUR RESPECT FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED IN 9/11. This event...
10 Ways You Can Get Ready to Win Up to $30,000 This Fall
Your chance to Win DeDe's Cash—up to $30,000—kicks off on Monday, September 19th. Are you ready to see your bank balance boosted with cash to fill your bank AND your gas tank? Here are 10 things you need to do to prep for your chance to Win Cash with B106 and Kittey's Kakery in Killeen!
Two Suspects Arrested in Connection With Houston, Texas Deputy Death
An update has been provided in the case of the death of Omar Ursin. On Sunday August 28th, 2022, Ursin was killed while picking up food for his family. Law enforcement was looking for a dark sedan with tinted windows that pulled up next to Ursin's vehicle, fired multiple bullets into the vehicle. Officers also released a statement that asked anyone who had information about the case to report the info to the Harris County's Sheriff's Office.
Keep On Trucking: How Hard Working Are Texans? One Survey Tells All
America is a nation that is full of hard working people, and Texas is certainly not a place where people are afraid to get their hands dirty. We notice it everyday don't we? Except with the road work, that seems like it takes forever to get done doesn't it. Jokes...
