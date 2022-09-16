ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Crazy Cuisine: Texas Lands 2 On Outrageous Burgers Yelp List

Do burgers really need any introduction? We all know what they are, and we all have our favorites. So sometimes seeing a bacon cheeseburger on every menu does somewhat get rather tiring doesn't it?. It's not that we don't love our favorite burgers, sometimes we just want to try something...
TEXAS STATE
Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022

When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
TEXAS STATE
Is It Legal to Live in an RV or Camper in Killeen, TX?

Killeen, Texas residents who own an RV or camper know all to well how much fun it is to travel around the state and even the entire U. S. in style. RVs make camping a luxury and can turn any trip into an adventure. #RVLife is real. Great for traveling...
KILLEEN, TX
Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?

If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
KILLEEN, TX
A Clean Texas Is A Happy Texas: One Austin Woman Has All the Tips

We all have to clean our living space at one point in our lives. Yes, it may be tedious because all of us sometimes tend to be filthy. Some of us, myself included, also let it get a little bit too dirty. That's where a woman you might consider Austin, Texas' version of Marie Kondo comes in.
AUSTIN, TX
Army Veteran in Pleads Guilty in 2021 Fort Hood Theft Case

A theft case from 2021 at Fort Hood is coming to end after one of the accused plead guility Wednesday. According to the Killeen Daily Herald, the case first began in June of 2021. The Army discovered that 17 locks on the premises had been cut. All locks were located on Conex shipping containers. In total, after an audit was performed, 137 items in total were discovered to have disappeared.
FORT HOOD, TX
Love a Greasy Spoon? “Love Food” Picks Best Diner in Texas

Ain't gonna lie, Sundays are made for a diner. Love Food picked each states best diner and yes, here in Texas it's a place in Austin. It's all about comfort. One of my favorite things about Sundays is slowly waking up, slowly getting out of bed (no need to rush it) throwing on something comfortable and heading to a local greasy spoon for a comfort breakfast.
AUSTIN, TX
Rumor Led to Waco High School Lockdown

Waco, Texas definitely had a scare today. Rumors of a possible attack circulating Tuesday led to a lockdown at Waco High. Our news partners at KWTX report that, thankfully, the threats turned out to be a rumor. However, that gossip had real world consequences that led students, parents, and staff to react as if there was actually a threat.
WACO, TX
Remembering September 11th With Killeen, TX Freedom Walk This Friday

Killeen, Texas, I have school spirit! How about you? The Killeen Independent School District will be hosting its annual community Freedom Walk tomorrow (Friday, September 9) at Ellison high school beginning at 9:30 AM in the auditorium. MAKE SURE TO SHOW YOUR RESPECT FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED IN 9/11. This event...
KILLEEN, TX
10 Ways You Can Get Ready to Win Up to $30,000 This Fall

Your chance to Win DeDe's Cash—up to $30,000—kicks off on Monday, September 19th. Are you ready to see your bank balance boosted with cash to fill your bank AND your gas tank? Here are 10 things you need to do to prep for your chance to Win Cash with B106 and Kittey's Kakery in Killeen!
KILLEEN, TX
Two Suspects Arrested in Connection With Houston, Texas Deputy Death

An update has been provided in the case of the death of Omar Ursin. On Sunday August 28th, 2022, Ursin was killed while picking up food for his family. Law enforcement was looking for a dark sedan with tinted windows that pulled up next to Ursin's vehicle, fired multiple bullets into the vehicle. Officers also released a statement that asked anyone who had information about the case to report the info to the Harris County's Sheriff's Office.
HOUSTON, TX
B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

