neurologylive.com
WHO’s 6 Action Steps to Address Parkinson Disease Disparities Globally
Nicoline Schiess, MD, MPH, and colleagues offer insight into the recent publication of the World Health Organization’s 6 action steps aimed at addressing global disparities in individuals with Parkinson disease. In early July 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) published an article in JAMA that highlighted 6 action steps...
Scholar Rock Appoints Jay Backstrom, M.D., M.P.H., to be its Next Chief Executive Officer
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a Phase 3, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced that its Board of Directors appointed Jay Backstrom, M.D., M.P.H., as Chief Executive Officer-Elect, effective September 20, 2022. Dr. Backstrom will work closely with Founding and Interim CEO Nagesh Mahanthappa, Ph.D., M.B.A., before officially assuming the role of President & CEO on October 20, 2022, at which time he will also join the company’s Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005445/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
neurologylive.com
Selective Adenosine A2A Antagonist KW-6356 Demonstrates Efficacy, Safety as Adjunct to Levodopa in Parkinson Disease
The Parkinson disease agent showed a safe and tolerable profile, with significantly greater improvements in MDS-UPDRS-III scores and OFF time per day. In a phase 2b randomized, placebo-controlled study (NCT03703570), KW-6356, a selective antagonist of adenosine A2A receptors developed by Kyowa Hakko Kirin, demonstrated a favorable efficacy and safety profile as an adjunct treatment to levodopa in patients with Parkinson disease (PD). Presented at the 2022 International Parkinson and Movement Disorders Society (MDS) Congress, September 15-18, in Madrid, Spain, the findings support further development of the agent as a new antiparkinsonian treatment.1.
neurologylive.com
IncobotulinumtoxinA Supported for the Treatment of Neurological Disorders in Adults
Results from a pooled analysis extend and support the safety and the tolerability of the use of incobotulinumtoxinA for the treatment of adults with neurological disorders. Study findings presented by Cynthia Comella, MD, and colleagues at the 2022 International Parkinson and Movement Disorders Society Congress, held September 15-18, in Madrid, Spain, on the treatment of incobotulinumtoxinA for adults established by individual clinical studies suggest that the treatment is safe and tolerable in adults with neurological disorders.1.
neurologylive.com
State of Insomnia Care and Current Effective Treatment Strategies: Ashgan Elshinawy, DO
The pulmonologist at Penn Medicine provided an evaluation on whether patients with insomnia receive optimal care, and which treatments have proven to be most effective. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "A lot of people will push sleep hygiene on people and give them medications they may or...
