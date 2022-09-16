Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will $200 finally be a reality for DOT?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. A brainchild of Ethereum Co-founder Gavin Wood, Polkadot is one of the leading blockchains in the world right now. With a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, it is unique in supporting multiple interconnected chains. In fact, one can argue that its interconnected nature has helped the project earn a significant number of users over the last few years.
ambcrypto.com
ADA holders needn’t sell themselves short because Cardano released…
The bloodbath is well and truly at play. Top crypto assets are freefalling today in the market with FUD playing a crucial role. Amidst the heat, Cardano is set to go ahead with the Vasil Fork on 22 September. But how is Cardano looking to tackle these repugnant market conditions? Simply, by going the Cardano way!
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA] looks ‘ready’ for Vasil after latest dev updates
Cardano‘s community is easily the most bullish group in the crypto-market right now. According to many, they have good reason to be so as well. The Cardano network is finally set to go ahead with the Vasil hard fork on 22 September, which is still less than a week away. The preparations for the hard fork have been in full swing for months now. Among these preparations is the launch of Transaction Chaining on Cardano.
ambcrypto.com
Why Ethereum Classic’s [ETC] post-merge ‘high’ is wearing off
The transition of the Ethereum network into a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism on 15 September caused some Ethereum-linked assets to record growth. Following the merge, Ethereum Classic saw a boom in mining activity on its network as former miners on the Ethereum mainnet sought new homes. According to data 2miners.com, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
ambcrypto.com
Cardano holders may have reasons to celebrate even before Vasil rolls out
Now that the hype around the Merge has settled down, it’s time for Cardano [ADA] to take over. The Vasil hardfork is due this month and the entire crypto community is keeping a close watch on the network. Most recently, Input Output Global (IOG) tweeted all the new and...
ambcrypto.com
FTX investors should watch out for FTT touching $23-$25 range over the weekend
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The FTX exchange token FTT has been in a downtrend since March. In May, the price formed a descending channel, and a breakout upward has not been seen yet. It is the fourth largest token by market capitalization, and the past week of trading took out a good chunk of said marketcap. The market structure was bearish, although a relatively low-risk buying opportunity could soon present itself.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] may be at the tail end of something, but does this warrant caution too
Bitcoin noted some upside over the last 24 hours following a brief recovery back above $20,000. Investors that have kept a close eye on its performance over the last few weeks may have noticed its confinement within a tight range. However, it might be closer to the tail end of this range, and things are about to get more interesting.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Merge renders ETH less of a cryptocurrency as per this BTC maximalist
Bitcoin [BTC] maximalist and Microstrategy board chairman Michael Saylor recently said that the Ethereum [ETH] Merge meant BTC was going to be stronger. Bloomberg reported that Saylor made that statement while attending an Australian conference. According to him, moving from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) renders ETH less of a crypto asset. Saylor said,
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
How did Lido Finance [LDO] do, before and after Ethereum’s Merge
Prior to the Ethereum mainnet Merge, the majority of all Ether (ETH) staked ahead of the transition of the Ethereum network to a proof-of-consensus mechanism was done on Lido Finance. Interestingly, data from Dune Analytics revealed that at press time, with 4,170,811 ETH staked with the liquid staking platform, it...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: With the Vasil hardfork just days away, ADA shows no signs of recovery
Cardano [ADA], in its newly published weekly development updates, saw some ecosystem growth between 9 to 16 September. According to the report, 98 projects launched on the blockchain within the period under review. This represented a 4% uptick from the 94 projects launched on the network the week before. With...
ambcrypto.com
Is Binance Coin [BNB]’s burning landmark enough drive to lead the alt to $300
The recent surge in Binance Coin [BNB] burning activity may have proved that the BEP-95 upgrade was a good decision. Also described as the “Bruno Upgrade,” the BEP-95 was implemented to speed up the BNB tokens burning process. In addition, the upgrade was to use a part of the burned tokens as transaction fees on the Binance Smart Chain.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin overtakes Polkadot but will it continue to climb upwards
After securing its place as the second largest POW blockchain, Dogecoin has set its sights on DOT as it managed to win back the tenth place in terms of market capitalization. But the question is- Will the meme coin continue to grow?. Dogecoin had lost its spot as one of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
Assessing whether y00ts will be the one to take Solana NFTs to the moon
Delphi Digital fueled quite the stir recently after it revealed that Solana hit a new ATH of sorts. According to its tweet, Solana recorded NFT volumes of 344k – An ATH that well surpassed its previous all-time high set in May. This big surge may be attributable to the y00ts NFTs.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is a >2800% hike impossible by 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs. Everyone loves memes too. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. Now, Dogecoin...
ambcrypto.com
Safemoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can SFM climb to $0.38 in 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Safemoon may have the 2991st spot on CoinMarketCap, but this seemingly small crypto is wildly dominant on social media and enjoys popularity among several celebrities. BSC Daily reported last month that SafeMoon was the top BNB Chain project that had captured the most social volume.
MJ Beverages Co. LLC Partners with Ginger Commerce to Offer Direct-to-Consumer Product Offerings of Mari y Juana™ Branded Cannabis-Infused Drinks
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Mari y Juana® Beverages Co. (“MJ”), a California-based cannabis-infused beverages brand that recently took home 1 st place in High Times 2022 SoCal Cannabis Cup – People’s Choice Edition for their ¡Piña! flavored soft drink today announced its exclusive partnership with Ginger, an e-commerce provider and last-mile delivery service in the ever-expanding direct-to-consumer (DTC) California cannabis market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005387/en/ Mari y Juana Beverages Co. to offer Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) purchase options on their website DrinkMJ.com beginning late September 2022. Customers will be able to purchase bulk offerings for each of the Mari y Juana branded flavor offerings. 24-pack options that allow for savings and shareability for the consumer and their adult-age peers. (Graphic: Business Wire)
I made $178,000 after flipping a website I bought for $52,000 last year. Here are the SEO strategy and tools I used to increase its value.
Rob Boirun makes money buying, building, and reselling websites. He breaks down the SEO strategy he uses to make his investments more profitable.
Nations Lending Grows California Presence with San Diego Branch
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Nations Lending, a leading full-service national mortgage lender, has announced the opening of its newest branch in Point Loma, a hot spot in the San Diego area. The company has hired 26-year industry veteran Lani Furrows, and Andy Wagner, as Branch Managers. Furrows and Wagner will report to Regional Manager Mike Towery and oversee growing the branch’s loan volume production. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005264/en/ Lani Furrows and Andrew Wagner (Photo: Business Wire)
ambcrypto.com
Here is Binance’s new announcement about WAX and BUSD
As of press time, Binance finished integrating BUSD on the Avalanche and Polygon networks as well as WAX (WAXP) on the ERC20 protocol. These two integrations were announced by Binance on its official website and Twitter account. The ERC-20 standard provides guidelines for Ethereum tokens that leverage smart contracts, which...
Comments / 0