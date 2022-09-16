Read full article on original website
Week of September 18, 2022: The Ogallala Aquifer, water depletion, and one man's exploration of his family's role in the changing environment. Lucas Bessire is the author of Running Out: In Search of Water on the High Plains, a 2022 Kansas Notable Book and a finalist for the National Book Award. Join us for a conversation with Lucas Bessire on the latest installment of the KPR Presents Book Club, plus an essay on groundwater depletion from commentator Rex Buchanan. We'll also get a sneak peek at the Kansas Book Festival with executive director Tim Bascom.
Kansas Foster Kids Get Moved Around Less Often, but Some Still Have to Sleep in Offices
Kansas foster care contractors had more than 50 children sleep in offices and other inappropriate places in 2021 — despite a court settlement that pushes the state to fix its ailing, privatized foster care system. That’s according to a new, third-party report released Monday, which concludes the contractors weren’t...
Kansas Voters Will Decide on Republican-Backed Proposal to Limit Governor's Political Power
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) — Lawmakers have made a proposal to voters in Kansas: Give us more power. Take away clout from the governor. A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution would create a legislative veto — effectively giving the right to lawmakers to cancel regulations imposed by state agencies even when those rules put into practice the laws passed by the Legislature.
