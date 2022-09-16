ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents Book Club

Week of September 18, 2022: The Ogallala Aquifer, water depletion, and one man's exploration of his family's role in the changing environment. Lucas Bessire is the author of Running Out: In Search of Water on the High Plains, a 2022 Kansas Notable Book and a finalist for the National Book Award. Join us for a conversation with Lucas Bessire on the latest installment of the KPR Presents Book Club, plus an essay on groundwater depletion from commentator Rex Buchanan. We'll also get a sneak peek at the Kansas Book Festival with executive director Tim Bascom.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Public Radio

Kansas Voters Will Decide on Republican-Backed Proposal to Limit Governor's Political Power

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) — Lawmakers have made a proposal to voters in Kansas: Give us more power. Take away clout from the governor. A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution would create a legislative veto — effectively giving the right to lawmakers to cancel regulations imposed by state agencies even when those rules put into practice the laws passed by the Legislature.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy