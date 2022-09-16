By Jennifer Henn, executive director; Jennifer Bartl, LMFT, CEO; and Jennifer Greenlee, LCSW, chief program officer, COR. COR — not an acronym but a way of life. The root word of courage is cor, the Latin word for heart. And our work is guided by our courageous hearts. COR was started in 2019 by three like-minded friends – Jennifer Bartl, Jennifer Greenlee and Jennifer Henn. Yep, you read that right—three Jennifers. We’ve earned the nickname Jennerators because we make big things happen. In three short years, we created a community of support for students and families at Carver STEAM High School in Atlanta. We started by asking ourselves one question: “What if all students had access to everything they needed to be successful at school?” With over 30 years in the human services field between us, we knew that in order to answer that question, we needed to address the history of race- and poverty-based inequities in education. And to make a difference in the lives of historically under-resourced youth, we should be serving students where they spend the bulk of their days—at school.

