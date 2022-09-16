Was It Legal for the Driver Who Crashed on the Maine Turnpike to Have Dogs in the Back of His Pickup?

Read full article on original website
Teens Fatally Electrocuted Leaving Vehicle After Crash
The 17-year-olds were fatally electrocuted after touching the live wires that were tangled in a fallen tree, according to authorities.
Ice cream recall: 14 different flavors recalled over Listeria contamination
We’ve seen several ice cream recalls this year due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous bacteria that can lead to severe illness in some people. Kingdom Creamery of Vermont is the newest addition to the list of ice cream recalls following potential contamination with Listeria. Kingdom Creamery of...
Chilling update in disappearance of teacher Meghan Marohn, 42, who vanished after complaining of mystery stalker
THE search for a beloved teacher who disappeared after complaining about a mystery stalker came to a chilling end months later. Meghan Marohn, 42, was reported missing on March 27 after her family said they were unable to get in touch with her and for months, a desperate search was made to find her whereabouts.
Motorcyclist Crashes Into Moose at 100mph During Police Chase in Alaska
The fatal collision was just one of hundreds of moose impacts estimated to occur in Alaska every year.
Police: More than a dozen motorcyclists attack, rob driver in N.J.
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a possible road rage incident in Clinton Township, New Jersey. They say a group of approximately 13 motorcyclists dragged a 62-year-old man from his car, assaulted him and stole his cellphone Saturday on Cokesbury Road.Investigators say the incident stemmed from a near-collision between the bikers and the driver. Police in marked vehicles chased the motorcyclists until they exited onto Route 173 in Union Township.
CBS News
Tractor-trailer driver dies in crash on I-95 in Laurel
A 63-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer died early Wednesday morning in a crash on I-95 in Laurel, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded to the crash around 4:40 a.m. to I-95 North south of Gorman Road. Investigators believe a tractor-trailer driven by Jonathan David Leiner, of Hampstead, N.C., rear-ended a...
People
14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Electrocuted After Mistaking Downed Power Line in Backyard for Stick
A teenage girl was fatally electrocuted after coming in contact with a downed power line, which fell as a result of a heavy thunderstorm in Michigan on Monday, according to authorities. The Monroe Public Safety Department said on Facebook that the 14-year-old girl, who has not been identified, was walking...
Student athlete couple set for college are killed after ‘drunk’ US soldier ‘smashes into their car in horror crash’
A STUDENT athlete couple set for college have been killed after a drunk US soldier smashed into their car in a horror crash. Amelia Nowak, 18, and Derek Duerr, 20, were the victims of a shameless hit-and-run in Anchorage on Sunday. The couple were killed when a pickup truck allegedly...
23-year-old cliff jumper dies after landing on his head after 50-foot plunge in Washington river
The search for a 23-year-old cliff jumper in Washington state has ended after an emergency dive rescue team recovered the body of William Lewis Hogg, the day after he jumped from 50 feet above the Toutle River near Castle Rock.According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Hogg vanished after he struck the surface of the water with his head and chest after doing a front flip on 24 August.His friends and family at the scene called 911 after Hogg did not resurface.A dive team, sheriff’s deputies, fire and police department personnel and a drone performed a search of the scene...
2 dead in wrong-way crash on New York State Thruway
TUXEDO, N.Y. -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash overnight on the New York State Thruway in Orange County.It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday between exits 16 and 15A in Tuxedo.The mangled wreckage of the two vehicles, a white sedan and a black compact SUV, vividly illustrated the deadly nature of the impact.New York State Police say 68-year-old George Gonzalez of Dumont, New Jersey, was driving the black vehicle. At around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Gonzalez somehow entered the southbound lanes of I-87 going northbound.He collided head-on with the sedan, driven by 67-year-old Rabbi Yehuda Weinstock. Both drivers...
Woman killed after falling 100ft during hike in Oregon
A woman hiking with friends in the Columbus River Gorge in Oregon has died after she fell 100 foot from a trail and sustained serious head injuries, authorities say.Emergency services were called at 1.15pm on Friday to reports that a hiker had fallen near the Wiesendanger Falls, about 17 miles east of Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.On their way to the scene, officers received an update to say the women’s injuries were life-threatening injuries and bystanders were performing CPR on the woman.Corbett Fire District firefighters arriving at the site, about 1.3 miles from the...
Major update in wheat field deaths after four bodies found in remote North Dakota spot
A MAN reportedly shot dead his brother, son, and boss in a remote wheat field in what police have called a murder-suicide. Police have given an update after four people were found dead in a wheat field on Monday in Cando, North Dakota. A firearm was found near one of...
Coyote Bites Man as 7-Strong Pack Fatally Wounds Dog in Spree of Attacks
Police in Massachusetts are warning owners to be aware of their surroundings following multiple attacks by coyotes on pet dogs.
Hikers plead guilty after rescue on New Hampshire mountain
LITTLETON, N.H. – Two hikers pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges after an elaborate rescue mission in New Hampshire over the summer.A 22-year-old Lowell man and a 25-year-old from Windsor, N.H. both pleaded guilty recently to reckless conduct charges in exchange for a $200 fine and $48 penalty assessment.The charges stemmed from a June rescue in Franconia Notch State Park. The men left the trail and climbed dangerous ledges without proper equipment or shoes, and became stuck. Rescuers spent hours saving the men and eventually had to rappel down the cliffside."The safety of rescuers is paramount in the execution of search and rescue missions. When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill prepared, and put rescuers in harm's way, they need to be held accountable," Lt. James Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department's Law Enforcement Division said.
Idaho fire destroys 26 condos overnight
An overnight fire destroyed 26 homes at a condominium building in Ketchum, authorities said Sunday. No injuries were reported, but the city put out an appeal for assistance for those displaced by the blaze. The fire at the Limelight Condominiums was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters ensured no...
Video shows military jet crashing into Texas neighborhood after colliding with bird
A newly released video shows the moment a bird flew into a Navy jet conducting a training exercise before it crashed into a residential neighborhood in Texas, damaging at least one home. The crash occurred on Sept. 19, 2021 when a U.S. Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer from Kingsville was...
Dogs chase away 150-pound bear attacking their owner in Oregon backyard, police say
A 150-pound bear snuck up on an Oregon woman and started to attack — but her dogs stepped in, police told news outlets. The woman was in the backyard of her Medford home when a black bear suddenly attacked, police told KTVL. The bear bit and scratched the woman,...
'Crazed' Alaska woman nearly crashes her boat into floatplane carrying seven terrified passengers after repeatedly circling it as it tried to take off
Footage shows the moment when a large boat in Alaska gets dangerously close to a floatplane in a bid to prevent it from taking off. The U.S. Coast Guard in Alaska said it was investigating Tuesday's incident in Halibut Cove, with local authorities, after video of the vessel intentionally circling around the plane went viral on social media.
Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death.
Police in northern Minnesota find body believed to be missing man
HIBBING, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they found remains over the weekend believed to be that of a man who went missing last month.The Hibbing Police Department says that 49-year-old Jesse James Crabtree went missing in early July, as no one had been in contact with him since July 6. Officers entered him into a missing persons database on July 22. Investigators located Crabtree's vehicle abandoned in the woods near the Redhead bike trail in Chisholm. Officers initially searched the area, but didn't find anything amid the steep terrain. Another search was planned for Sunday, and this time the St. Louis County rescue squad was involved. Late in the morning, members of the search party found human remains on a steep cliff near where Crabtree's vehicle was found. Authorities brought the remains to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased. No foul play is suspected in the investigation, police said.
