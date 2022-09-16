Carpaccio, the traditional Italian appetizer made of raw beef sliced as thin as paper, is said to have been invented by Giuseppe Cipriani, owner of Harry’s Bar in Venice. According to the website her.ie, Countess Amalia Nani Mocenigo visited Cipriani’s establishment for a bite to eat. Having previously been advised to avoid cooked meat, she asked if they could make something for her to eat.

