This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
islandernews.com
Village welcomes K-8 Center’s new principal with community event
The Village officially welcomed Key Biscayne K-8 Center’s new principal, Julissa Piña, with a community event last week that was attended by more than 50 Village leaders, educators, parents, residents and even a few students. "I'm humbled and grateful that I'm sharing this event with my administration team, the assistant principals," Piña commented.
islandernews.com
Miami Short Film Festival presents Focus On: Passport to the World
Miami short film festival will showcase short films from around the world, including places not limited to the deserts of Afghanistan, the Fjords in Norway, and the hectic streets of Venezuela. The Miami short film festival is partnering up with Deering Estate to present the new edition of their Focus...
islandernews.com
Delicious healthier dining options on Key Biscayne
Make it a healthy start to your week by enjoying a healthier meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, September 19, 2022. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Mondays that much more special. Looking for a healthier...
islandernews.com
Miami donates $200,000 to Lotus House to assist efforts to combat homelessness issues
Impressed by the work of Lotus House Women's Shelter, which assists homeless women and youth through workforce and educational programs, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced a $200,000 donation to the nonprofit organization as part of his Functional Zero Plan to combat chronic homelessness. Suarez said he has been...
islandernews.com
Perfect Key Biscayne Saturday dining spots
Rain or shine, it is the weekend and Key Biscayne offers some of the most relaxing spots in Miami to enjoy a Saturday meal, like those being served by our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this Saturday, September 17, 2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and...
islandernews.com
Carpaccio is a delicacy that is both healthy and refreshing
Carpaccio, the traditional Italian appetizer made of raw beef sliced as thin as paper, is said to have been invented by Giuseppe Cipriani, owner of Harry’s Bar in Venice. According to the website her.ie, Countess Amalia Nani Mocenigo visited Cipriani’s establishment for a bite to eat. Having previously been advised to avoid cooked meat, she asked if they could make something for her to eat.
islandernews.com
Watch the weather while catching snook, which are plentiful
The nice but hot weather conditions continue to present great opportunities for our Key Biscayne fishermen. However, late afternoon thunderstorms are something everyone needs to be aware of while on the water. Snook fishermen have had a lot of success catching slot size snook. The best snook bite has been...
islandernews.com
What does Constitution Day, which is September 17, mean to you?
Constitution Day commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution by 39 brave men on Sept. 17, 1787, recognizing all who are born in the U.S. or by naturalization as citizens. Join teachers, politicians, scholars and artists to make this day relevant in ways that engage, inspire and motivate others to be the visionary citizens the Constitution was written for.
islandernews.com
These two US cities make worldwide list of areas with most skyscrapers
Have you noticed all the cranes visible in Miami, building what seems like a world of skyscrapers, creating a stunningly beautiful skyline?. Even though there are plenty of tall structured being built in Miami, they were not enough to place The Magic City on a recent list of cities with the most skyscrapers.
islandernews.com
Miami average gas prices now under $3.50 per gallon
Miami residents continue to get much welcomed relief at the gas pump with prices falling $0.06 per gallon last week, with the average price now costing residents almost $0.20 less than last month. As of Monday morning, the average price of a gallon of gas in Miami is $3.43, this...
