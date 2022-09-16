A woman who was found dead in a Treme home last week was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 31-year-old Ashley Myles. Neighbors called the New Orleans Police Department at around 7:15 p.m. on Sept.13 and asked for a wellness check at a home in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street. Responding officers said they found Myles and a man, later identified by the coroner as 68-year-old Leonard Roundtree, inside.

