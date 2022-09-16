ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, LA

NOLA.com

Woman killed in Treme double shooting ID'd by New Orleans Coroner

A woman who was found dead in a Treme home last week was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 31-year-old Ashley Myles. Neighbors called the New Orleans Police Department at around 7:15 p.m. on Sept.13 and asked for a wellness check at a home in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street. Responding officers said they found Myles and a man, later identified by the coroner as 68-year-old Leonard Roundtree, inside.
NOLA.com

JPSO makes 3rd arrest in shooting death of 25-year-old from Metairie

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a third suspect in connection with a July shooting in Metairie the claimed the life of a 25-year-old man. Davonte Ursin, 18, of Kenner, was booked Thursday on a count of second-degree murder in the death of Terrance Kimball, an arrest report said.
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Three siblings have died after a house caught fire in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The fire broke out around 9: 30 a.m. on Fri., Sept. 16 on Lynnmeade Drive. A 15-year-old girl, Yusa Badra, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials...
theadvocate.com

Robbers enter Donaldsonville Walmart, walk out with a pair of cash registers, authorities say

Ascension Parish officials say a pair of men walked into a Donaldsonville Walmart in the middle of the day and walked out with a pair of cash registers. In a statement Monday, the sheriff's department said that deputies were called to the Walmart about noon Sunday. Investigators said two men entered the store fully masked, then each grabbed a cash register and left.
Calcasieu Parish News

Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana

Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 16, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, soon after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Benjamin DeLaune, 1, of Livingston, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Picayune Item

St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
