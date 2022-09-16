Read full article on original website
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Student admits to bringing gun onto Jefferson Parish school bus after it went off Monday morning
According to JPSO, just after 7a.m., deputies were called to the 2800 block of Manhattan Blvd. on a report of a bus being hit by gunfire.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in Treme double shooting ID'd by New Orleans Coroner
A woman who was found dead in a Treme home last week was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 31-year-old Ashley Myles. Neighbors called the New Orleans Police Department at around 7:15 p.m. on Sept.13 and asked for a wellness check at a home in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street. Responding officers said they found Myles and a man, later identified by the coroner as 68-year-old Leonard Roundtree, inside.
fox8live.com
16-year-old tried as adult, sentenced to 55 years for carjacking couple in Harahan
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish judge on Monday (Sept. 19) sentenced a 16-year-old to 55 years in prison for carjacking a couple in Harahan earlier this year, according to District Attorney Paul Connick. Maurice Ervin was prosecuted as an adult and convicted of two counts of armed...
Hundreds gather to mourn Gretna children who died in house fire
GRETNA, La. — Hundreds of people gathered at the Masjid Omar Mosque Saturday to pray before burying the three children who died in a house fire. Yousra Ayyad, Ali Ramzi, and Muhammad Ramzi were laid to rest just 24 hours after the fire. The three siblings, 15, 8, and...
Victim tearfully recalls 2019 abuse encounter, suspect sentenced
In her attempt to leave, she says he ordered the children to another room, began to scream, and threw her to the floor striking her.
NOLA.com
More people are dying in car crashes in New Orleans. Here's the breakdown by parish.
New Orleans drivers had their deadliest year in more than a decade last year, officials said, putting the city "in the midst of a public health and safety crisis." In 2021, 69 people died in car crashes in New Orleans, which is the highest number of traffic fatalities since 2004.
fox8live.com
Chalmette High teacher punched trying to break up fight; charges pending
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Chalmette High School teacher is recovering after being punched in the face trying to stop a fight in her class. The fight broke out Friday afternoon (Sept. 16) and was captured on cell phone widely circulated on social media. Two students have been...
Report: Woman who led JP deputies on chase booked in New Orleans homicide
Flora Holmes is accused of shooting and killing a man on Westbend Parkway last Sunday, one day before deputies say she led them on that chase.
2 boaters and dog rescued from overturned boat near Slidell
Watchstanders were dispatched to the location and found an overturned 21-foot center console boat with two people and one dog on the hull.
WDSU
Woman accused of homicide also accused of injuring JPSO deputy in police chase
NEW ORLEANS — Arrest warrants have been issued for a woman accused of leading authorities on a multi-parish chase last week. According to JPSO, an arrest warrant has been issued for Flora Holmes, 22, in connection with the chase that started in Harvey and ended in the New Orleans Central Business District.
NOLA.com
Police respond to report of body in City Park, find discarded mannequin: 'It was very disturbing'
At around 7 a.m. Monday, Manning Krull was taking his customary morning walk through City Park when he saw something "really freaky" — what appeared to be an unconscious or dead person flanked by police as an ambulance pulled up in the 5900 block of Marconi Drive. "I couldn't...
NOLA.com
JPSO makes 3rd arrest in shooting death of 25-year-old from Metairie
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a third suspect in connection with a July shooting in Metairie the claimed the life of a 25-year-old man. Davonte Ursin, 18, of Kenner, was booked Thursday on a count of second-degree murder in the death of Terrance Kimball, an arrest report said.
fox8live.com
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Three siblings have died after a house caught fire in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The fire broke out around 9: 30 a.m. on Fri., Sept. 16 on Lynnmeade Drive. A 15-year-old girl, Yusa Badra, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials...
NOPD: Two hospitalized after double shooting near Chef Menteur Hwy
The NOPD says they responded to the New Orleans East scene where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot Monday night on I-10 in New Orleans East, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man died after being shot Monday night (Sept. 19) on Interstate 10 in the Pines Village area of New Orleans East, police said. According to the NOPD, the victim was on westbound I-10 near the Chef Menteur Highway on-ramp when he was shot just after 9 p.m.
theadvocate.com
Robbers enter Donaldsonville Walmart, walk out with a pair of cash registers, authorities say
Ascension Parish officials say a pair of men walked into a Donaldsonville Walmart in the middle of the day and walked out with a pair of cash registers. In a statement Monday, the sheriff's department said that deputies were called to the Walmart about noon Sunday. Investigators said two men entered the store fully masked, then each grabbed a cash register and left.
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 16, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, soon after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Benjamin DeLaune, 1, of Livingston, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Distress call turned violent after boater reportedly fired shots at Coast Guard helicopter
As the aircrew attempted to lower down a radio to the person, they reportedly pointed what looked like a gun at the helicopter, according to the Coast Guard
Picayune Item
St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
New Orleans East shooting turns deadly
Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a shooting that left an unknown man dead. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.
