Fatal Accident Claims Life Of Young Farmer In Northeast Iowa
Fall is a dangerous time of year when you’re a farmer. There is a lot of heavy machinery going at once which means there are more ways things can go wrong. And sometimes accidents do happen, and when they do it’s never easy to unexpectedly lose someone, especially when they are young.
1057kokz.com
The National Cattle Congress Fair
The 2022 National Cattle Congress Fair runs Wednesday, September 21st through Sunday, September 25th in Waterloo. Enjoy the carnival, rodeo, live music, food trucks and during the fair which is celebrating it’s 112th year. Get your tickets and all of the details on the National Cattle Congress Fair below.
Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]
What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Uhaul employees are hired fast and paid fast
The housing market has soared this year and a real estate company called Revolution Realty is looking for people to keep that momentum going. Working Iowa: Dupaco Community Credit Union is hiring. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT. Dupaco Community Credit Union operates on a philosophy where customers...
Linn County Wants Input on Second Pedestrian Bridge Over Cedar River [IMAGES]
Bike and pedestrian trails have made incredible progress across Linn County in recent years. Julie and I biked from the east edge of Marion this morning on a busy trail filled with walkers, bikers, and even a guy on a hoverboard. Now, there's news on another new addition coming in the future. In this case, you can provide feedback now on what you want it to look like.
City of Dubuque Updates: Dubuque Marina & City Life
According to a recent press release from the City of Dubuque; The Port of Dubuque Marina will be temporarily closed to the public this week; from Today, September 19th, through Friday, September 23 due to lack of staffing. The Marina will reopen on Saturday, September 24th with the gas dock operating under end of season hours:. Those hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 5pm. In addition, the gas dock will not be open during weekdays.
Fall is Two Days Away, And Record Heat is Possible in Iowa Today
When I wrote about the latest 80-degree day on record in Iowa last week (October 31), I indicated the 90s might be done for the season. I spoke too soon. The KCRG First Alert weather team says we are on the verge of record heat today!. Let me remind you...
Anyway, You Slice it, Happy Joe’s Bankruptcy Filing is Sad to See
I called Happy Joe's Pizza this past Tuesday to place a pickup order at their East Dubuque store. I hoped to enjoy their longtime family night special and a legendary Taco Pizza. So I was a little taken aback when told my pizza would be ready for pickup at the University Avenue, Dubuque store in twenty minutes.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man navigates homelessness resource to find his new home
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Cevyn Morse was excited to talk about his new apartment in Dubuque Friday; especially after last year when he lived when he spent 6-months living in a tent in Cedar Rapids. “A lot of people take that for granted that they’ve got a nice bed to...
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
Fillmore County Journal
Mabel mourns mayor’s death
Mabel’s city council meeting on September 14 was shrouded in sorrow due to the recent death of Mayor Jim Westby. The council observed a moment of silence, followed by a statement read aloud by council member Kirsten Wyffels, who stated, “We would like to take a moment to memorialize and pay tribute to our mayor James R. Westby. Jim was a strong leader and fierce advocate for the City of Mabel. He spent over 25 years serving our EDA board, eight years as a city council member and over 20 years as our mayor. We are indebted to him for his endless contributions, his vision, his leadership and his commitment to the City of Mabel. He will be greatly missed.”
cbs2iowa.com
Oktoberfest brings beer and new traditions to Marion
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Marion Chamber of Commerce held its inaugural Oktoberfest in Uptown Marion Saturday, calling it a "new signature event" for the city. The event featured a wide range of activities, including live music, food and beer vendors and some traditional competitions like stein holding.
WEAU-TV 13
Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle crash with an Amish buggy on State Highway 33 near Town Shop Road near Hillsboro, Wis.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids skate park closes
The company pays cash for the first two days of work. It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol Fish. Questions regarding the Univ. of Iowa's lightning policy. There were three lightning delays which caused the game not to end until 1:40 am Sunday morning. Kid Captain from Benton...
wanderwisdom.com
Off Shore Resort Review: A Mississippi Riverfront Hotel With a View
Kristina is a parent of two, writer, remote worker, and volunteer. In her spare time, she enjoys nature, trying new things, and lots of DIY. My family and I visited the Off Shore Resort in Bellevue, Iowa, in August 2022. I was about to turn 40; plus my son and I share a birthday. We hadn't traveled for a couple years, so it was a great opportunity to take a short trip! I'm from Iowa, and love searching out Midwest vacation spots that are located on the water, within a few hour's drive, and have a "sandy beach" vibe. Surprise—there are more than you might think in the Heartland! Thanks to a local radio station, I discovered the Off Shore Resort - a property that was recently renovated (and has beautiful views of the Mississippi River). I was sold, and we booked a two-night stay before the kids went back to school.
KIMT
Iowa man dies after silage wagon rolled over him
FARLEY, Iowa (KWWL) - A Farley man has died after being in a farming accident Saturday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene just off of Dyersville East Road and near Wente Electric on Creamery Road at 9:23 p.m. Upon an investigation, they determined a silage wagon had rolled over the top of Austin Gaul, 25.
cbs2iowa.com
Lane closures in Dubuque for Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Resurfacing of the southbound lanes of the Northwest Arterial from John F. Kennedy to just north of Pennsylvania Ave. is now complete. The next phase of the Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project is resurfacing the arterial's southbound lanes from just north of Pennsylvania Ave. to U.S. 20, as well the arterial's northbound lanes from U.S. 20 to the Catfish Creek Bridge.
Sioux City Journal
Parkersburg man arrested for taking items from Waterloo theme park
WATERLOO — A Parkersburg man has been arrested for taking a drone and other items from Lost Island Theme Park where he had worked. Waterloo police arrested David Michael Evans, 40, on Saturday on a charge of second-degree theft. Bond was set at $10,000. According to court records, Evans...
Sioux City Journal
Franken repudiates allegations made by ex-campaign staffer of grabbing and kissing without consent.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken denied allegations that he grabbed and kissed a former campaign staffer without her consent after the conservative news website Iowa Field Report detailed a police report alleging unwanted advances. According to the report, the person, assumed to be...
KCRG.com
Name released in Dubuque fatal crash
September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to those putting a spotlight on this disease. Linn County officials say no one was injured after a brush fire destroyed a home on Saturday afternoon. Local credit union hosts paper shredding event. Updated: 7 hours ago. As much of...
