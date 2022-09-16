Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Health Authority awards $5.8 million to local beneficiaries
Greenville Health Authority’s board of trustees voted Sept. 14 to grant $5.8 million to 11 nonprofit organizations in Greenville County. The GHA uses the grants to promote care, research and education focused on improving the health of Greenville County residents. These grants are open to nonprofit organizations, government agencies, academic institutions or a collaborative combination of these types of organizations.
hotelnewsresource.com
Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville Opens in South Carolina
The Kessler Collection celebrated the grand opening of its second property in South Carolina, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville. The newest hotel offering is a boutique modern lodge overlooking the iconic waterfalls and Falls Park on the Reedy River. "After years of planning, we're proud to see our vision of natural...
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: New speakeasy to open in downtown Greenville; UP on the Roof to open Anderson location
New speakeasy to open in downtown Greenville … UP on the Roof to open Anderson location … and Bohemian Bull to open second location in Greenville. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Sept. 23. New speakeasy to open in downtown Greenville.
greenvillejournal.com
Drama ‘Pipeline’ to open at The Warehouse Theatre
“Pipeline” will be performed at The Warehouse Theatre in downtown Greenville on select days from Sept. 30 through Oct. 16. Written by Dominique Morisseau, the drama tells the story of a mother’s fight to give her son a future without turning her back on the community that made him who he is.
traveltasteandtour.com
Anderson County Museum
From one room and humble beginnings to more than 12,000 square feet of gallery space, the award-winning Anderson County Museum (ACM) has been sharing the history of Anderson County and South Carolina since 1983. As a collecting museum with 25,000 plus artifacts, there is always something new to discover! From transportation and mercantile to textiles and education, you can explore and learn. As a key element in the cultural and intellectual landscape of Upstate South Carolina, our gallery boasts an environment of inclusion where diverse audiences find meaning in our shared past and have healthy discussions about history.
Two Upstate schools named Blue Ribbon Award Winners
Five schools around South Carolina have garnered national honors, two of them from here in the Upstate. Brashier Middle College Charter High School in Simpsonville and Mitchell Road in Elementary in Greenville are those two.
deltanews.tv
BLUES FEST FOR WEB 1
The 45th annual Mississippi Delta Blues and Heritage Festival has begun in downtown Greenville. Thousands of people are in attendance. This is the longest continuously running blues festival in the United States.
Food, wine and music, Euphoria kicks off in Greenville
The euphoria food, wine, and music festival kicks off Friday and continues throughout the weekend.
FOX Carolina
Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Simpsonville, SC (Brunch and Dinner)
Located just two hours South of Charlotte and a little more than three hours from Charleston, the historic town of Simpsonville, South Carolina certainly has a dynamic blend of traditional Southern food joints and diverse eateries to choose from. This article will highlight the 15 Best Restaurants in Simpsonville, including...
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In South Carolina
Reader's Digest found the restaurants that best reflect the culinary culture in each state, including this popular favorite in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
'Working through details': Prisma Health, Greenville County work toward deal to reopen North Greenville ER
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County and Prisma Health continue working toward a deal to reopen the North Greenville Hospital emergency department. Two weeks ago, Greenville County Council voted to use nearly $13.5 million in federal funds to help reopen the department. Back in 2020, the health system designated the...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Greek Fest returns in full force
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Spartanburg Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of operating under Covid protocols. Instead of driving through or opting for delivery service, festival-goers can now walk around and enjoy the festival. The festival is located at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox...
WYFF4.com
Latest track, spaghetti models for Hurricane Fiona
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fiona has now strengthened into a category 1 hurricane. Check the video above and graphics below for the latest information.
WYFF4.com
Bohemian Bull to 3 new locations in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant will soon take over the former Bacon Bros. location on Pelham Road in Greenville. Bohemian Bull is expected to open at 3260 Pelham Road later this year. (Video above aired when Bacon Bros. announced it was closing) It's a restaurant as well as...
Spartanburg’s Greek Festival is underway, celebrating Greek culture
Spartanburg's Greek Festival is underway this weekend at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Asheville Highway.
Uniquely Union Festival brings award winning BBQ and family fun together this weekend
Uniquely Union Festival brings award winning BBQ and family fun together this weekend
Volvo reportedly looking to build plant in Greenville County
Volvo is reportedly planning to invest more than 42-million dollars in an automotive manufacture tooling plant in South Greenville County. Volvo located its first U-S vehicle plant near Charleston in 2015.
Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
FOX Carolina
Two Upstate cities among fastest growing rent prices in US
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate cities had some of the most significant rent increases in the country from 2021 to 2022, according to new rankings from Dwellsy. According to the ranking, Greenville, SC, was sixth in the US with an 85.7% increase in rent prices, and Anderson, SC, was third with a 117.8% increase.
