makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Fix a Missing Bluetooth Option in Windows 11
Has the Bluetooth option vanished from your Windows 11 computer? Unfortunately, the problem is much more common than you might think. Misconfigured settings, damaged Bluetooth drivers, and even problems with the Windows OS can be the potential causes of this problem. If you don't know what's causing the problem, here are some troubleshooting steps you can follow to restore the missing Bluetooth option.
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Open the Apps & Features Tool in Windows 11
The Apps & Features panel is the Settings equivalent of the Programs and Features tool from the Control Panel. Much like its Control Panel cousin, the Settings version is your main uninstaller utility, where you can remove both UWP (Microsoft Store) apps and desktop software. The tool also includes Reset and Repair troubleshooting options for UWP apps.
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Restore Missing Pinned App Icons on the Windows 11 Taskbar
Pinning apps to the taskbar on your Windows 11 PC is a great way to enhance productivity. Some Windows apps come pre-pinned and you may also have pinned several apps like Office apps, social media apps, or creativity apps for work. However, you might find that some or all the...
makeuseof.com
How to Gameshare on Nintendo Switch
The Nintendo Switch is a great console that often gets overlooked by players. It features an expansive library of games and a lot of freedom through its playing options. If you want to cut down on costs from purchasing video games, game sharing with someone is a smart way to achieve this. You can gameshare on the Nintendo Switch, but there are some caveats.
makeuseof.com
How to Add or Remove Slide Numbers in PowerPoint
If you use Microsoft products like Word and Excel, there's also a good chance that you use PowerPoint for presentations. Depending on the purpose, such presentations can either be short or long. Whereas one-page slides do not need numbering, you cannot say the same for longer and larger presentations which...
makeuseof.com
How to Build a 5-Channel Smart Switch Compatible With Alexa
To make a home smart, you need smart switches and sensors to control over Wi-Fi, RF, or Zigbee connections. There are several brands that offer smart switches that you can simply unbox and deploy using their cloud services. But if you want to build a smart home that is completely...
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Custom Windows 11 Desktop Icons With Paint 3D and Junior Icon Editor
Many users add shortcuts for opening software and tools to the Windows 11 desktop. Shortcuts added will have default icons, but you don’t have to stick with them. You can instead design custom icons and add them to shortcuts on the desktop. To set up custom Windows 11 desktop...
makeuseof.com
How to Automatically Switch Between Light and Dark Mode in macOS
On Macs, you have two appearance modes for controlling the look of applications and windows, Light Mode and Dark Mode. Both modes have their uses, and it can be helpful to switch between the two modes throughout the day. Thankfully, macOS allows you to set your Mac to automatically switch...
makeuseof.com
Is the Epidemic Sound Mobile App Worth Downloading?
If you want to make your videos or podcasts extra engaging, consider adding music. These days, you will find plenty of royalty-free tracks—allowing you to monetize your content while still using original tunes. Epidemic Sound is one of the most popular royalty-free music platforms. Several creators, including Peter McKinnon...
makeuseof.com
How to Build a Simple and Effective Content Calendar in Google Sheets
With many content calendar software available, it can be challenging to pick one. Some are overcomplicated, some are outside your budget, and others give you a suite of tools you'll never use. It may even be that you're still trying to pick your favorite and need a solution in the meantime—one without a paywall or trial period.
makeuseof.com
Why You Need XMP to Run RAM at Full Speed
You splurged a ton of money on a RAM kit that could run at a high clock frequency, but when you looked at the memory speed in Task Manager, you were shocked to see that your RAM wasn't running at the advertised speed. So, why is the high-performance RAM on...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Whiteboard Animation in PowerPoint
Microsoft PowerPoint is a powerful tool that allows you to create all kinds of presentations. You probably already know how to use it to create static slides. However, you may not be aware that you can also use it to create whiteboard animations. Even if you do, you probably may not know how to create whiteboard animations in PowerPoint yourself.
makeuseof.com
iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22: Which Offers More Bang for Your Buck?
If you're in the market to buy a new flagship, you might be tempted to get the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the Galaxy S22 Ultra. And while these devices do represent the pinnacle of smartphone innovation, they might not be the right pick for you, as they don't give the best value for your money.
makeuseof.com
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which One Should You Buy?
If you're looking to buy a new flagship phone, you might be wondering whether to buy the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The former starts at $1,099, while the latter launched in early 2022 with a starting price of $1,199, and given your priorities, one might turn out to be better than the other.
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Off the Always-On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro
One of the biggest features of the iPhone 14 Pro is its always-on display, which is a first for any iPhone. Although Apple's implementation of the always-on display is much better than what we've seen on Android phones for years, it has its own downsides, which we'll discuss below. So,...
makeuseof.com
What Is a HEDT CPU? Everything You Need to Know
The high-end space of desktop computers can occasionally have confusing terminology. If you're looking at the spec sheet of some premium CPUs, the term "HEDT" might occasionally come up alongside workstations and servers. The line that separates a HEDT computer from something like a workstation could be blurry. They're both...
makeuseof.com
3 Ways You Can Secure Your PC's UEFI/BIOS
In this digital age, there’s no shortage of threats out there that can cause problems for you and your computer. Viruses, spyware, malware, and hackers are just a few examples of the numerous outside sources that can seriously risk your privacy and security. To prevent the risks from becoming...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Gantt Chart in Google Sheets
Google Sheets is a great alternative if you don't want to pay for Microsoft Excel. Google Sheets is a spreadsheet program that comes free with the Google Docs Editor suite. Unlike Excel, Google Sheets is also cloud-based, meaning you can share your spreadsheets with anyone and work on them collaboratively simultaneously.
makeuseof.com
The Pros and Cons of Using a Virtual Machine to Run Windows on a Mac
If you're tired of using macOS, you can replace it with Windows, Linux, or even an older version of macOS using virtual machine software. You may have many reasons to want to install Windows on your Mac. Perhaps you want to play PC games or run Windows-specific programs that macOS doesn't support. Or maybe you just switched from a Windows PC, and you're having a hard time adjusting to macOS.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Easiest Programming Language for Games?
Video game development is an ever-changing field. New programming languages and technologies emerge every few years. To learn game development, you need to understand which language best fits your learning preference. You can consider a series of factors, such as ease of learning, usability, availability, and scope of activity. These...
