Science

pharmacytimes.com

Treatment Options for C. difficile Infection (CDI)

Paul Feuerstadt, MD: How can we go about treating Clostridioides difficile optimally? Well, we can lookat the guidelines. The Infectious Diseases Society of America—Society of Healthcare Epidemiologists of America guidelines were updated in 2021. Bincy, can you walk us through what the recommendations were for treatment of a first episode of C diff?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Blood Type Tied to Early-Onset Stroke Risk

Two variants in ABO, a known stroke locus, were linked with early-onset ischemic stroke risk, a meta-analysis of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) showed. The variants tagged blood type subgroups O1 and A1, and effect sizes were significantly larger in early-onset (under age 60) than late-onset stroke, reported Braxton Mitchell, PhD, MPH, of University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, and co-authors in Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Statin Therapy Shows Link to Reduction of All-Cause, Cardiovascular Death

The findings also indicate that that treatment may have protective CV and limb benefits for those with kidney failure and concomitant peripheral artery disease. Statin therapy has been associated with reductions in the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular (CV)-related death, and composite adverse limb outcomes of endovascular therapy (EVT) and amputation, according to the results of a study published in JAMA Network Open.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurologylive.com

Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk

Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
massdevice.com

Study shows blood pressure reduction with Medtronic renal denervation procedure

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced study data that it says demonstrates significant blood pressure reduction with the Symplicity renal denervation system. The SYMPLICITY HTN-3 clinical trial observed subjects who underwent radiofrequency renal denervation (RF RDN) with first-generation Symplicity. Results demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in office and ambulatory blood pressure compared to a sham control group.
HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Investigational dose of oral interferon-free treatment can cure hepatitis C in children

A study that evaluated an investigational dosage of once-daily ledipasvir 45 mg/sofosbuvir 200 mg (LDV/SOF) in children aged six to 11 years infected with the Hepatitis C virus (HCV), found that 99% of children (n=89/90) had undetectable levels of HCV-RNA 12 weeks after treatment. The study, presented at The International Liver Congress™ 2017 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, also showed that the fixed-dose combination of LDV/SOF was well-tolerated, and no patients experienced a serious adverse event considered related to the study drug.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Use of Anticoagulants Has Increased for Patients With Atrial Fibrillation, CKD

A recent study found that patients with chronic kidney disease and atrial fibrillation are increasingly using direct oral anticoagulants. A study published in Open Heart found that use of direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) had increased in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) and all stages of chronic kidney disease (CKD) except for severe and end-stage CKD. Patients with AF were also found to have a gradual decline in renal function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
News-Medical.net

Study shows vaccine-derived poliovirus in infant with severe immunodeficiency

In a recent study published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, researchers identified type 3 vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV) in an infant. The oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV) has been effective against poliomyelitis due to its ability to elicit intestinal and humoral immune responses. Sabin vaccine is a live attenuated poliovirus that stimulates the immune system by replicating in the intestine, thereby inducing immune responses against the vaccine strain.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60

According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Pulmonary Artery Denervation Improves PAH Symptoms

BOSTON -- Pulmonary artery denervation improved symptoms in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a clinical trial from China showed. The radiofrequency ablation procedure increased 6-minute walk distance by 33.8 m more from baseline to 6 months compared with a sham procedure (P<0.001), reported Shao-Liang Chen, MD, PhD, of Nanjing First Hospital of Nanjing Medical University in China, during the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) meeting hosted by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia and bacterial pneumonia patients differ in a second hit immune response model

Secondary infections have been shown to complicate the clinical course and worsen the outcome of critically ill patients. Severe Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) may be accompanied by a pronounced cytokine release, and immune competence of these patients towards most pathogenic antigens remains uncompromised early in the disease. Patients with bacterial sepsis also exhibit excessive cytokine release with systemic hyper-inflammation, however, typicallyÂ followed by an anti-inflammatory phase, causing immune paralysis. In a second hit immune response model, leukocyte activation capacity of severely ill patients with pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 or by bacteria were compared upon ICU admission and at days 4 and 7 of the ICU stay. Blood cell countÂ andÂ release of the pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-2, IFNÎ³ and TNF were assessed after whole-blood incubation with the potent immune stimulus pokeweed mitogen (PWM). For comparison, patients with bacterial sepsis not originating from pneumonia, and healthy volunteers were included. Lymphopenia and granulocytosis were less pronounced in COVID-19 patients compared to bacterial sepsis patients. After PWM stimulation, COVID-19 patients showed a reduced release of IFNÎ³, while IL-2 levels were found similar and TNF levels were increased compared to healthy controls. Interestingly, concentrations of all three cytokines were significantly higher in samples from COVID-19 patients compared to samples from patients with bacterial infection. This fundamental difference in immune competence during a second hit between COVID-19 and sepsis patients may have implications for the selection of immune suppressive or enhancing therapies in personalized medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

The Use of Sutimlimab in Cold Agglutinin Disease Patients

Sutimlimab, a first-in-class humanized immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody, quickly stopped hemolysis in the single-arm CARDINAL trial in recently transfused patients with cold agglutinin disease (CAD). Sutimlimab preferentially inhibits the classical complement pathway at C1s. Sutimlimab’s safety and effectiveness in patients with CAD who had no recent (within 6 months of enrolment) transfusion history were evaluated in the 26-week CADENZA randomized, placebo-controlled phase 3 trial.
SCIENCE
MedPage Today

Novel Combo for Schizophrenia Succeeds in Phase III Trial

NEW ORLEANS -- The investigational combination xanomeline-trospium (KarXT) succeeded in improving positive and negative symptoms of schizophrenia in the phase III EMERGENT-2 trial. Meeting its primary endpoint, inpatients on the twice-daily treatment saw a 21.2-point reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared with an 11.6-point...
HEALTH
Phys.org

Inhibitor of lipid kinase PI3KC2a identified as potential new treatment of thrombosis

The lipid kinase PI3KC2a is a potential pharmacological target for the treatment of thrombosis and, possibly, cancer. Researchers from the Leibniz-Forschungsinstitut für Molekulare Pharmakologie (FMP) have now identified a potent inhibitor of its activity that serves as a lead for further drug development. Thrombosis including venous thrombosis and pulmonary...
CANCER
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function

Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Cesarean section tied to higher risk for later leukemia in offspring

Elective cesarean section (CS) is associated with an increased risk for leukemia in offspring, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Aug. 24 in Hematological Oncology. Yingzhu Yang, from Ningbo Women and Children's Hospital in China, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to identify studies evaluating the...
SCIENCE
2minutemedicine.com

Aggressive hydration does not improve clincal outcomes in acute pancreatitis

1. Compared to moderate fluid resuscitation, an aggressive regimen in acute pancreatitis patients did not result in improved clinical outcomes. 2. Aggressive fluid resuscitation was associated with a higher rate of fluid overload. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Acute pancreatitis is a medical emergency, where development into moderate...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurologylive.com

Selective Adenosine A2A Antagonist KW-6356 Demonstrates Efficacy, Safety as Adjunct to Levodopa in Parkinson Disease

The Parkinson disease agent showed a safe and tolerable profile, with significantly greater improvements in MDS-UPDRS-III scores and OFF time per day. In a phase 2b randomized, placebo-controlled study (NCT03703570), KW-6356, a selective antagonist of adenosine A2A receptors developed by Kyowa Hakko Kirin, demonstrated a favorable efficacy and safety profile as an adjunct treatment to levodopa in patients with Parkinson disease (PD). Presented at the 2022 International Parkinson and Movement Disorders Society (MDS) Congress, September 15-18, in Madrid, Spain, the findings support further development of the agent as a new antiparkinsonian treatment.1.
SCIENCE

