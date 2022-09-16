Read full article on original website
pharmacytimes.com
Treatment Options for C. difficile Infection (CDI)
Paul Feuerstadt, MD: How can we go about treating Clostridioides difficile optimally? Well, we can lookat the guidelines. The Infectious Diseases Society of America—Society of Healthcare Epidemiologists of America guidelines were updated in 2021. Bincy, can you walk us through what the recommendations were for treatment of a first episode of C diff?
MedicalXpress
High folic acid supplementation associated with higher rates of COVID-19 infections and mortality
People in the United Kingdom with folic acid prescriptions were 1.5 times more likely to get COVID-19. They were also 2.6 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to the control group. Those are the findings of a new study from UC Davis Health and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
MedPage Today
Blood Type Tied to Early-Onset Stroke Risk
Two variants in ABO, a known stroke locus, were linked with early-onset ischemic stroke risk, a meta-analysis of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) showed. The variants tagged blood type subgroups O1 and A1, and effect sizes were significantly larger in early-onset (under age 60) than late-onset stroke, reported Braxton Mitchell, PhD, MPH, of University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, and co-authors in Neurology.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Statin Therapy Shows Link to Reduction of All-Cause, Cardiovascular Death
The findings also indicate that that treatment may have protective CV and limb benefits for those with kidney failure and concomitant peripheral artery disease. Statin therapy has been associated with reductions in the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular (CV)-related death, and composite adverse limb outcomes of endovascular therapy (EVT) and amputation, according to the results of a study published in JAMA Network Open.
neurologylive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk
Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
massdevice.com
Study shows blood pressure reduction with Medtronic renal denervation procedure
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced study data that it says demonstrates significant blood pressure reduction with the Symplicity renal denervation system. The SYMPLICITY HTN-3 clinical trial observed subjects who underwent radiofrequency renal denervation (RF RDN) with first-generation Symplicity. Results demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in office and ambulatory blood pressure compared to a sham control group.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Investigational dose of oral interferon-free treatment can cure hepatitis C in children
A study that evaluated an investigational dosage of once-daily ledipasvir 45 mg/sofosbuvir 200 mg (LDV/SOF) in children aged six to 11 years infected with the Hepatitis C virus (HCV), found that 99% of children (n=89/90) had undetectable levels of HCV-RNA 12 weeks after treatment. The study, presented at The International Liver Congress™ 2017 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, also showed that the fixed-dose combination of LDV/SOF was well-tolerated, and no patients experienced a serious adverse event considered related to the study drug.
ajmc.com
Use of Anticoagulants Has Increased for Patients With Atrial Fibrillation, CKD
A recent study found that patients with chronic kidney disease and atrial fibrillation are increasingly using direct oral anticoagulants. A study published in Open Heart found that use of direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) had increased in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) and all stages of chronic kidney disease (CKD) except for severe and end-stage CKD. Patients with AF were also found to have a gradual decline in renal function.
In a 1st, scientists use designer immune cells to send an autoimmune disease into remission
Five patients with hard-to-treat lupus entered remission after scientists tweaked their immune cells using a technique normally used to treat cancer. After the one-time therapy, all five patients with the autoimmune disease stopped their standard treatments and haven't had a relapse. This treatment, known as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell...
News-Medical.net
Study shows vaccine-derived poliovirus in infant with severe immunodeficiency
In a recent study published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, researchers identified type 3 vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV) in an infant. The oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV) has been effective against poliomyelitis due to its ability to elicit intestinal and humoral immune responses. Sabin vaccine is a live attenuated poliovirus that stimulates the immune system by replicating in the intestine, thereby inducing immune responses against the vaccine strain.
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
MedPage Today
Pulmonary Artery Denervation Improves PAH Symptoms
BOSTON -- Pulmonary artery denervation improved symptoms in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a clinical trial from China showed. The radiofrequency ablation procedure increased 6-minute walk distance by 33.8 m more from baseline to 6 months compared with a sham procedure (P<0.001), reported Shao-Liang Chen, MD, PhD, of Nanjing First Hospital of Nanjing Medical University in China, during the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) meeting hosted by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation.
Nature.com
SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia and bacterial pneumonia patients differ in a second hit immune response model
Secondary infections have been shown to complicate the clinical course and worsen the outcome of critically ill patients. Severe Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) may be accompanied by a pronounced cytokine release, and immune competence of these patients towards most pathogenic antigens remains uncompromised early in the disease. Patients with bacterial sepsis also exhibit excessive cytokine release with systemic hyper-inflammation, however, typicallyÂ followed by an anti-inflammatory phase, causing immune paralysis. In a second hit immune response model, leukocyte activation capacity of severely ill patients with pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 or by bacteria were compared upon ICU admission and at days 4 and 7 of the ICU stay. Blood cell countÂ andÂ release of the pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-2, IFNÎ³ and TNF were assessed after whole-blood incubation with the potent immune stimulus pokeweed mitogen (PWM). For comparison, patients with bacterial sepsis not originating from pneumonia, and healthy volunteers were included. Lymphopenia and granulocytosis were less pronounced in COVID-19 patients compared to bacterial sepsis patients. After PWM stimulation, COVID-19 patients showed a reduced release of IFNÎ³, while IL-2 levels were found similar and TNF levels were increased compared to healthy controls. Interestingly, concentrations of all three cytokines were significantly higher in samples from COVID-19 patients compared to samples from patients with bacterial infection. This fundamental difference in immune competence during a second hit between COVID-19 and sepsis patients may have implications for the selection of immune suppressive or enhancing therapies in personalized medicine.
physiciansweekly.com
The Use of Sutimlimab in Cold Agglutinin Disease Patients
Sutimlimab, a first-in-class humanized immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody, quickly stopped hemolysis in the single-arm CARDINAL trial in recently transfused patients with cold agglutinin disease (CAD). Sutimlimab preferentially inhibits the classical complement pathway at C1s. Sutimlimab’s safety and effectiveness in patients with CAD who had no recent (within 6 months of enrolment) transfusion history were evaluated in the 26-week CADENZA randomized, placebo-controlled phase 3 trial.
MedPage Today
Novel Combo for Schizophrenia Succeeds in Phase III Trial
NEW ORLEANS -- The investigational combination xanomeline-trospium (KarXT) succeeded in improving positive and negative symptoms of schizophrenia in the phase III EMERGENT-2 trial. Meeting its primary endpoint, inpatients on the twice-daily treatment saw a 21.2-point reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared with an 11.6-point...
Phys.org
Inhibitor of lipid kinase PI3KC2a identified as potential new treatment of thrombosis
The lipid kinase PI3KC2a is a potential pharmacological target for the treatment of thrombosis and, possibly, cancer. Researchers from the Leibniz-Forschungsinstitut für Molekulare Pharmakologie (FMP) have now identified a potent inhibitor of its activity that serves as a lead for further drug development. Thrombosis including venous thrombosis and pulmonary...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function
Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
MedicalXpress
Cesarean section tied to higher risk for later leukemia in offspring
Elective cesarean section (CS) is associated with an increased risk for leukemia in offspring, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Aug. 24 in Hematological Oncology. Yingzhu Yang, from Ningbo Women and Children's Hospital in China, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to identify studies evaluating the...
2minutemedicine.com
Aggressive hydration does not improve clincal outcomes in acute pancreatitis
1. Compared to moderate fluid resuscitation, an aggressive regimen in acute pancreatitis patients did not result in improved clinical outcomes. 2. Aggressive fluid resuscitation was associated with a higher rate of fluid overload. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Acute pancreatitis is a medical emergency, where development into moderate...
neurologylive.com
Selective Adenosine A2A Antagonist KW-6356 Demonstrates Efficacy, Safety as Adjunct to Levodopa in Parkinson Disease
The Parkinson disease agent showed a safe and tolerable profile, with significantly greater improvements in MDS-UPDRS-III scores and OFF time per day. In a phase 2b randomized, placebo-controlled study (NCT03703570), KW-6356, a selective antagonist of adenosine A2A receptors developed by Kyowa Hakko Kirin, demonstrated a favorable efficacy and safety profile as an adjunct treatment to levodopa in patients with Parkinson disease (PD). Presented at the 2022 International Parkinson and Movement Disorders Society (MDS) Congress, September 15-18, in Madrid, Spain, the findings support further development of the agent as a new antiparkinsonian treatment.1.
