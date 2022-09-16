CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- According to new data released today from ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), 60% of consumers indicate negative sentiment toward retail giants, jumping to 69% of Gen Z and 51% of Boomers—a huge opportunity for SMBs to gain market share. However, the data revealed that SMBs struggle to stay top of mind for consumers, especially when many sell across multiple marketplaces and need to make sure their operations are connected. In fact, 30% of consumers said one of their biggest deterrents from shopping at small businesses over Amazon is that those businesses are not top of mind for them. Additionally, only 20% of people shopping on Amazon shop from the ‘small business’ storefront, proving that marketplaces aren’t always the place for SMBs to thrive. Instead, the small business customer experience needs to capitalize on touchpoints and interactions across channels to reach more people, engage new leads and retain existing customers. For both B2C and B2B businesses, 1:1 experiences at scale are the differentiator for SMBs and the key to getting ahead this holiday season. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005826/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

