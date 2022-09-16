Read full article on original website
Future of Farming: What Can Be Done To Bridge The Farming/Non-Farming Divide?
Oregon’s 2021-2022 FFA Treasure JW Dippold says it’s important the Ag community does what it can to bridge the farming/non-farming divide. If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com.
Population Influx Having An Impact On Idaho Politics Agriculture
For years, Idaho has been at the top or near the top of lists of states with positive population increases. What impact is that increase in people relocating to the state having on the politics and in turn the farming community across the Gem state? Rick Naerebout, CEO of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association said it’s led to a lot of uncertainty.
Ste. Michelle Purchases Oregon’s A To Z
Washington-based Ste. Michelle Wine Estates has made a massive expansion into Oregon. Already Washington’s largest wine producer, Ste. Michelle recently acquired A to Z Wineworks as well as sister label, Rex Hill. When combined with Ste. Michelle’s existing Oregon property, Erath, the company’s total annual production in the Beaver State is approximately 700,000 cases. The sale, included not only the A to Z and Rex Hill brands, but also inventory and the Newberg winery facility.
