Last Sunday of summer in Oregon won’t be too shabby
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As our final weekend of summer drifts, the weather will at least be pretty nice. What do we have going on right now? Well, an elongated trough continues to drop south Sunday, which will fall out of our region for a period of time in the afternoon. This will allow for fewer clouds after mid-day and warmer temperatures. Expect the morning to still be cool with a morning lower in the mid 50s. We then jump to the upper 70s by the afternoon around Portland.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Oregon
Have you ever been to Oregon? If you haven't, you are definitely missing out on a lot of fun, especially if you are a big fun of outdoor activities. However, you'll find much more in Oregon so make sure to pay it a visit if you are not so passionate about going hiking on a Saturday morning. Here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Oregon.
ijpr.org
As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access
Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy. “Some challenges that I’ve experienced (include) the...
pnwag.net
Ste. Michelle Purchases Oregon’s A To Z
Washington-based Ste. Michelle Wine Estates has made a massive expansion into Oregon. Already Washington’s largest wine producer, Ste. Michelle recently acquired A to Z Wineworks as well as sister label, Rex Hill. When combined with Ste. Michelle’s existing Oregon property, Erath, the company’s total annual production in the Beaver State is approximately 700,000 cases. The sale, included not only the A to Z and Rex Hill brands, but also inventory and the Newberg winery facility.
pnwag.net
Population Influx Having An Impact On Idaho Politics Agriculture
For years, Idaho has been at the top or near the top of lists of states with positive population increases. What impact is that increase in people relocating to the state having on the politics and in turn the farming community across the Gem state? Rick Naerebout, CEO of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association said it’s led to a lot of uncertainty.
Rick Steber to appear at county museum
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon author Rick Steber will hold a book signing event from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main Street in Klamath Falls. Steber’s newest book is titled “Out Killing Indians,” a novel narrated by a man born of...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
Oregon wants to add 250K electric vehicles on roads in coming years
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon surpassed an electric vehicle (EV) milestone over the summer, with 50,000 registered electric vehicles on the road, according to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The state's new goal is to increase that number by five-fold and get an additional 250,000 EVs on streets in...
thatoregonlife.com
Top 10 Best Places To Live In Oregon, Best Cities And Best Places To Live
There are a lot of reasons to love Oregon: from scenic coastlines along the Pacific, mountains that reach into the sky, gorgeous sunsets, thousands of miles of hiking and biking trails, and pristine lakes and rivers, it’s easy to see why people are looking for the best places to live in Oregon. From Oregon’s high desert regions in the east full of hot springs and wildlife, to the lush forested areas along the coast, from big cities to small remote towns, there are a lot of choices for great spots to settle down in Oregon. Here’s our list of top 10 best cities to live in, in Oregon.
opb.org
Why Oregon’s dunes are shrinking
Your browser does not support the audio element. Hidden in a sea of sand, there are plants, insects and animals that call the Oregon dunes home. But some species, such as the Siuslaw hairy-necked beetle, are seeing their habitat shrink year after year. Dina Palvis is a dune enthusiast and author of the book, “Secrets of the Oregon Dunes.” She joins us to share the ecology of the dunes and how invasive plant life is changing the landscape of Oregon’s coast.
beachconnection.net
Ghost Tours of Oregon Coast's Heceta Head Lighthouse BnB Offered
(Florence, Oregon) – There's shades of the old flick Ghost and Mrs. Muir here, at this ancient Oregon coast lighthouse. Purportedly a harmless, even friendly spirit wanders the keeper's quarters at Florence's Heceta Head Lighthouse, scaring people but maybe even cleaning up on occasion. She doesn't dole out advice, like the ghost in the old '60s movie, but she seems like she's trying to be helpful. (Photo copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
centraloregondaily.com
Portland AMBER Alert: Girl found safe; Alert sent to Central Oregon phones
An AMBER Alert out of Portland for a stolen car with a 7-year-old girl inside Sunday resulted in an alert sent to people’s phones in Central Oregon late Sunday night. The car has since been recovered and the girl is safe. The Portland Police Bureau said the black 2011...
Biden administration targets Oregon coast for wind power generation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to develop floating platforms off the Oregon coast that could create wind-generated electricity to power millions of homes. The administration is looking to create enough energy with the floating platform technology that generates up to 15 gigawatts of power,...
pnwag.net
Future of Farming: What Can Be Done To Bridge The Farming/Non-Farming Divide?
Oregon’s 2021-2022 FFA Treasure JW Dippold says it’s important the Ag community does what it can to bridge the farming/non-farming divide. If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com.
Oregon Pine Cone Hunter Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History
Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers...
Herald and News
Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history
Klamath today is honored by the presence of three pioneer residents. Mrs. Sam Parker of Sacramento, Judge J.S. Orr of Reno and Henry Newham of San Jose, California.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/15 – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek, Rabies Discovered In Josephine County, Wild Fire Updates
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serve Marijuana Search Warrant – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek. On September 13, 2022, the...
Petition to remove tampons from Oregon boys’ bathrooms goes to state board
The question of whether tampons belong in boys’ bathrooms goes before the Oregon State Board of Education on Monday, when the seven-person body will weigh public testimony sparked by a Southern Oregon mom’s petition to scale back access to free menstrual products in public schools. Written public comment...
philomathnews.com
Survey: Oregonians still support Measure 110 despite flawed rollout
Despite a much-criticized rollout, Oregonians still support a 2020 law that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and allocated millions of dollars towards addiction services, according to a recent poll by a progressive think tank. The survey by Data for Progress found that 85% of Democrats, 58% of...
klcc.org
New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis
The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
