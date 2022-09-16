ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottie Moss puts on a racy display in a pink distressed corset top and TINY hot pants at the Dreaming Eli show during London Fashion Week

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Lottie Moss put on a very racy display as she attended Italian designer Elisa Trombatore's Dreaming Eli show during London Fashion Week on Friday.

The model, 24, left little to the imagination in a pale pink distressed corset top which she teamed up with a pair of tiny matching hot pants.

She continued her look with ripped white lace stockings, which she wore beneath silk trousers which covered her heels and featured clear cutouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20aP5T_0hyX5fES00
Wow! Lottie Moss put on a racy display in a pink distressed corset top and TINY hot pants as she attended the Dreaming Eli show during London Fashion Week on Friday

Kate Moss's half-sister exhibited her collection of tattoos as she posed up a sultry storm for the camera while accessorising with a beaded necklace.

The influencer wore her curly blonde tresses in a bun while allowing for a selection of loose strands to frame her face as she posed with Elisa and singer Blithe Saxon.

It comes after Lottie revealed that she's moved into her parents' Cotswolds home to concentrate on her mental health.

She moved back in with her parents earlier this month while treating an undisclosed mental health issue - shortly after entering a rehab facility in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtygy_0hyX5fES00
Hot stuff: The model, 24, continued her look with ripped white lace stockings, which she wore beneath silk trousers (pictured with designer Elisa Trombatore)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQR8l_0hyX5fES00
Chic: Lottie's baggy trousers covered her heels and featured clear cutouts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JeCFv_0hyX5fES00
Stunning: Kate Moss's half-sister exhibited her collection of tattoos as she posed up a sultry storm for the camera while accessorising with a beaded necklace

Lottie had been living in Los Angeles, but returned to the United Kingdom in August after her visa expired.

She has since taken residence with parents Inger Solnordal and Peter Moss, Kate's father through his first marriage to Linda Shepherd, at their Cotswolds home while she focuses on her mental wellbeing.

Taking to Twitter earlier this month she wrote: 'I have been staying at my parents house having a time out from life - it turns out I really needed it!

'I started modelling when I was around 16 and it had really negative effects on my mental health and the amount of parties with free drinks I was attending also did not help!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WtyA_0hyX5fES00
Beauty: The influencer wore her curly blonde tresses in a bun while allowing for a selection of loose strands to frame her face (pictured with Blithe Saxon) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ycp5X_0hyX5fES00
Woah! Blithe flashed her legs in a burgundy minidress and an elaborate white-and-brown top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDTEg_0hyX5fES00
Gang: Blithe (left), Lottie (centre) and Elisa (right) looked incredible at the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2Crk_0hyX5fES00
Trio: They shot serious expressions for the camera

The model, who earns an income through subscription only site OnlyFans, also claimed she's already started to benefit from being closer to her loved ones.

She added: '[But] I really do think I am on the path to a much happier more fulfilled life as I am now doing things for myself and having been told being me was not good enough for years it’s honestly so refreshing to see how many people really do support me.'

In February, Lottie sought treatment for mental health and substance abuse issues at an undisclosed facility in the United States - but was still able to share content on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B2vJO_0hyX5fES00
Concern: Lottie is currently staying with parents Inger Solnordal and Peter Moss, Kate's father through his first marriage to Linda Shepherd

Referencing HBO's new series Euphoria - which focuses on a group of drug addicted high school students - Lottie told fans: 'I think I took euphoria too literally u guys.'

The flippant post was one of several shared by the model during her time in rehab, prompting a mixed response from followers.

Lottie recently claimed she was given alcohol and drugs to get through modelling shoots.

She said she was led to believe that taking drugs was 'normal' in the industry and claimed to have been given substances to use whenever she was 'exhausted' at events.

Speaking about drug use in the industry, Lottie told the Call Her Daddy podcast: 'I think I just thought it was normal and I was going to these events and parties and I was exhausted, that was the only way I was getting through it.

'A lot of the time I would be showing up to set and I would not be happy and I didn't want to do it, I'd be crying my eyes out and they said, "we'll just get you some drugs, you can have a drink and then you'll be fine"

'It was very much like that, ''oh you'll do this shoot, whether you're sober or not. It's going to happen'.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XnTjS_0hyX5fES00
Candid: In February, Lottie sought treatment for mental health and substance abuse issues at an undisclosed facility in the United States

#London Fashion Week
