Canal neighbors plan yard sale to raise funds for legal fight to prevent Arnold Irrigation District piping plans

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- South of Bend in the Deschutes River Woods, water flows through the Arnold Canal. But changes are coming. After years of planning, the Arnold Irrigation District has won federal government approval of plans for its canal-piping Infrastructure Modernization Project. But the legal fight with opposing neighbors isn't over yet.

The project, like many in recent years by irrigation districts around the region, would convert the open-ditch irrigation canal into a buried, closed-pipe system, for a boost in water efficiency and more water back in the Deschutes River.

However, neighbors trying to prevent the project in southern Bend are fighting back. The nonprofit Save Arnold Canal group has fought the piping plan since it was first proposed in 2019.

Geoff Reynolds, vice president of SAC, tells NewsChannel 21 it's the piping the group has issues with.

"It's important to remember that -- conserving the water is important. Everybody supports that. What we don't support is this method," Reynolds said.

Reynolds believes there's an alternative solution to saving water while still benefiting wildlife and trees that he says rely on the canal.

SAC advocates instead for concrete lining of the canal, which it says will reduce seepage by 70% but allow enough for trees and neighboring wells within a mile of the canal.

Most supporters of SAC live in the Deschutes River Woods area just south of Bend, with their properties bordering the canal. They say the piping project would have right of way to destroy anything on homeowner property within 50 feet of the canal.

Reynolds says the piping could completely change the landscape of his neighborhood, taking away trees and wildlife.

"Well it's one of the reasons we moved here in Deschutes River Woods -- is the wildlife and the trees and the plants and the ducks, raccoons, and geese and all of it," he said. "We've got herds of deers here every day."

SAC is pursuing litigation to stop the piping and is raising money to pay for an attorney. It's hosting a benefit yard sale Saturday to raise money for legal fees.

"We feel like there's no dialogue with Arnold Irrigation," Reynolds said. "What we have is a monologue."

Arnold Irrigation District Manager Steve Johnson tells NewsChannel 21 that after evaluations of all alternatives, federal funding is only used for the preferred alternative. Adding that piping was ranked the best and most cost-effective.

Arnold Irrigation District's project is set to begin in November and be completed in six years.

SAC's benefit sale will be held Friday 9/16 and Saturday 9/17, 8:00 am to 3:00 pm at 19054 Choctaw Rd. Bend OR 97702.

