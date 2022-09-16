ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Canal neighbors plan yard sale to raise funds for legal fight to prevent Arnold Irrigation District piping plans

By Carly Keenan
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MrX60_0hyX5aop00

(Updated: adding video, comments from SAC and AID)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- South of Bend in the Deschutes River Woods, water flows through the Arnold Canal. But changes are coming. After years of planning, the Arnold Irrigation District has won federal government approval of plans for its canal-piping Infrastructure Modernization Project. But the legal fight with opposing neighbors isn't over yet.

The project, like many in recent years by irrigation districts around the region, would convert the open-ditch irrigation canal into a buried, closed-pipe system, for a boost in water efficiency and more water back in the Deschutes River.

However, neighbors trying to prevent the project in southern Bend are fighting back. The nonprofit Save Arnold Canal group has fought the piping plan since it was first proposed in 2019.

Geoff Reynolds, vice president of SAC, tells NewsChannel 21 it's the piping the group has issues with.

"It's important to remember that -- conserving the water is important. Everybody supports that. What we don't support is this method," Reynolds said.

Reynolds believes there's an alternative solution to saving water while still benefiting wildlife and trees that he says rely on the canal.

SAC advocates instead for concrete lining of the canal, which it says will reduce seepage by 70% but allow enough for trees and neighboring wells within a mile of the canal.

Most supporters of SAC live in the Deschutes River Woods area just south of Bend, with their properties bordering the canal. They say the piping project would have right of way to destroy anything on homeowner property within 50 feet of the canal.

Reynolds says the piping could completely change the landscape of his neighborhood, taking away trees and wildlife.

"Well it's one of the reasons we moved here in Deschutes River Woods -- is the wildlife and the trees and the plants and the ducks, raccoons, and geese and all of it," he said. "We've got herds of deers here every day."

SAC is pursuing litigation to stop the piping and is raising money to pay for an attorney. It's hosting a benefit yard sale Saturday to raise money for legal fees.

"We feel like there's no dialogue with Arnold Irrigation," Reynolds said. "What we have is a monologue."

Arnold Irrigation District Manager Steve Johnson tells NewsChannel 21 that after evaluations of all alternatives, federal funding is only used for the preferred alternative. Adding that piping was ranked the best and most cost-effective.

Arnold Irrigation District's project is set to begin in November and be completed in six years.

SAC's benefit sale will be held Friday 9/16 and Saturday 9/17, 8:00 am to 3:00 pm at 19054 Choctaw Rd. Bend OR 97702.

The post Canal neighbors plan yard sale to raise funds for legal fight to prevent Arnold Irrigation District piping plans appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pnwag.net

Central Oregon Irrigation District Announces Shutoff Dates

Central Oregon Irrigation District has announced that it will continue to run at the current delivery rate until October 1st; at that time, deliveries drop to season five flows [50%]. When it comes to the last day of the season, October 13th has been set as the final shut off date for the Central Oregon Canal (service area east side of Bend/Alfalfa/Powell Butte), while October 14th will be the last date for the Pilot Butte Canal (service area north of Bend to Terrebonne).
BEND, OR
KATU.com

Over 1,000 housing units under development for chronically homeless people in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Housing and Community Services is on track to exceed its 2019 goal to create at least 1,000 permanent supportive housing units statewide by 2023. Andrea Bell, OHSC director, explained that the goal represented a shift in priorities for the agency's five-year housing plan laid out in 2019. The agency has historically been focused on meeting the need for affordable and low-income housing, which is based on a percentage of the median income.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

ODF lifts added restrictions on industrial operations in C. Oregon District, but notes: ‘It’s still fire season’

As of 12:01 a.m., Friday, the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District ended the additional restrictions fire precaution order for industrial operations within the John Day and Prineville units.  All other fire season restrictions remain in effect for industrial operations.  The post ODF lifts added restrictions on industrial operations in C. Oregon District, but notes: ‘It’s still fire season’ appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
City
Bend, OR
City
Deschutes River Woods, OR
Local
Oregon Government
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County DA’s office works to speed HIV testing of domestic violence suspects, preserve grant funds

Deschutes County is working to secure the full $490,000 Domestic Violence grant award by requiring defendants in criminal cases where bodily fluids are believed to be exchanged to get tested for communicable diseases within 48 hours of being indicted or in custody, upon request of the victim. The post Deschutes County DA’s office works to speed HIV testing of domestic violence suspects, preserve grant funds appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Sprinkler system stops NE Bend apartment cooking fire but water, smoke displace neighbors for the night

A sprinkler system stopped a kitchen fire in its tracks at a northeast Bend apartment Saturday evening, but the resulting water and smoke damage displaced six residents of five nearby apartments until cleanup is completed, officials said. The post Sprinkler system stops NE Bend apartment cooking fire but water, smoke displace neighbors for the night appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KGW

Oregon wants to add 250K electric vehicles on roads in coming years

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon surpassed an electric vehicle (EV) milestone over the summer, with 50,000 registered electric vehicles on the road, according to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The state's new goal is to increase that number by five-fold and get an additional 250,000 EVs on streets in...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation System#Irrigation District#Water Efficiency#Canal#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Sac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
opb.org

As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access

Your browser does not support the audio element. Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Sept. 18-24

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of Sept. 18-24. Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) – Delineation work will be occurring. Work will include installation of recessed pavement markers between MP 4 and Johnson Ranch Road, and installation of roadside delineators between Powell Butte Highway and Johnson Ranch Road.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost

John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
BROTHERS, OR
kbnd.com

Plan for SE Bend Development Gets Initial State Approval

BEND, OR -- State officials gave the green light this week to the city of Bend’s conceptual plan for the state-owned Stevens Road Tract. Long-Range Planning Manager Brian Rankin says it’s a big first step in development of 261 acres in southeast Bend. Next, the city needs approval...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy