Stunt pilot is killed in front of thousands of stunned spectators at Nevada air races after flying too low and crashing into field
This is the horrifying moment a jet plunged into the ground before erupting in a huge fireball, killing the pilot. Footage posted on Twitter on Sunday starts off with two planes racing across the Reno mountains in Nevada when one of them gets too low and crashes into a field.
WATCH: Bald Eagle Goes for Grizzly Bear’s Eyes in Shocking Attack on Banks of Alaskan River
In this viral video from August 2010, a bald eagle attacks a grizzly bear‘s eyes in this stunning encounter on the banks of Naknek River in Alaska. In the footage, a bear climbs up a steep hill as a man films from a boat on the river. As the bear makes its way up the incline, a huge bald eagle quickly swoops in the frame. It exits about as quickly as it moved in. The bear winces as the bird flies away.
BBC
Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits
Nine million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan is battered by one of the worst typhoons the country has ever seen. The super typhoon Nanmadol has killed two people and injured almost 90. It hit Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, on Sunday morning,...
Driver Watches Grizzly Bear Drag Live Moose Off The Side Of The Road & Into Woods
“Bears are cute,” they said. “If you don’t bother them they won’t bother you,” they said. I haven’t had an actual encounter with a bear in my life, and after this video, I won’t be coming within a mile radius of one if I can help it.
Deer Stomps The Life Out Of Hawk, Saving Rabbit Who Was About To Be Hawk Food
Some times this stuff just doesn’t make any sense at all. I mean, a deer helping a rabbit get away from a hawk sounds like the plot of a Disney movie, really. But, what doesn’t necessarily make sense usually makes for something cool. I mean, if it’s not common, it is more intriguing.
Trail Cam Captures Wild Footage Of Grizzly Bear Chasing After Pack Of Wild Horses
Grizzly bears are just out of this world. They always seem to be up to something and I’m always going to be here for it. It doesn’t matter if it’s an encounter, a cellphone video or something caught on a trail camera, I will always be willing to watch and admire them.
Washington Examiner
Terrifying moment: Fighter pilot ejects after bird gets sucked into jet engine
A newly released video by the military shows the moments before a Navy trainer jet collided with a large bird that caused it to crash into a nearby neighborhood in Lake Worth, Texas, last year. The footage, obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, occurred while the jet was descending to...
WATCH: Elephant Herd Blocks Off Highway for Rescuers Saving Calf From Ditch
Drivers on a highway in India had quite an experience when an elephant herd blocked the road for nearly three hours. According to IndiaTimes, the elephant herd blocked the NH 130 in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday (September 15th) after a calf fell into a ditch on the side of the road. It was noted that around 20 elephants were crossing the highway when the calf had the tumble. The herd had attempted to rescue the calf but was unable to do it on its own.
Kangaroo Decks Photographer Mid-Photo: See the Pic
Not having any shenanigans from humans, a kangaroo ended up decking a photographer who was in the middle of taking a picture. The 1967 image, which was shared on Twitter by user Nature is Lit, showed the kangaroo punching the photographer and the camera went flying. “Kangaroo punches a photographer for trying to take its picture, 1967,” the tweet reads.
Kid Runs From Charging Elk, Nearly Gets Hit by Moving Car: VIDEO
Most Outsiders know to keep their distance from wild elk herds (not to mention all wildlife in general) as the impressive creatures have the capability to seriously injure, or even kill, human beings. That said, others just wholly lack common sense, or have not yet had it instilled in them, because a new viral clip shows a child trying to approach what appears to be a female elk and a calf before mama lunges at him and sends him running—right into the way of oncoming traffic. Here’s what not to do if you see an elk herd up close:
Watch: Earthquake ceiling collapse scatters athletes at Taiwan sports club
Badminton players at a fifth-floor sports center in Taoyuan ran for their lives as the ceiling caved in during a powerful earthquake. Elsewhere in the country, first responders worked to rescue people trapped under the rubble.Sept. 18, 2022.
Rare white ‘spirit bear’ spotted in Michigan
An all-white “spirit bear” has been seen in the far northern corner of Michigan, a rare sighting of one of North America’s most elusive creatures.“Spirit bears” are not a unique species of bear — nor are they polar bears — but rather an uncommon type of black bear.Most spirit bears make their home on a few islands along the Pacific coast in Canada’s British Columbia, making this alleged spotting in Michigan even more unusual.Black bears range across North America, from Alaska all the way down to Mexico and Florida. But only in British Columbia is there a known population...
electrek.co
Watch BMW’s new ‘Mad Max’ electric Dune Taxi climb some of the tallest sand dunes known to man
You won’t want to miss this one. BMW Middle East released a video teasing a new electric dune taxi that looks as if it came straight out of Mad Max. The Dune Taxi electric prototype is shown racing across the streets and sand dunes in Abu Dhabi. Is BMW...
These glow-in-the-dark highway lines in Australia are making driving safer
Aussie company Tarmac Linemarking, in collaboration with OmniGrip and Vic Roads, undertook a “trial run” of new glow-in-the-dark road line markings in May and now its work has gone viral, according to a report by News.com.au published on Thursday. The test was conducted on a one kilometer section of the Metong Road in Victoria’s south east and images were posted on Facebook.
Doctors Find 55 Batteries In Woman's Body — 'Highest Reported Number' Ever
The terms “emergency” and “AAA” typically connote a roadside incident. Certain doctors in Dublin, however, are unlikely to ever associate those terms with anything but a recent surgery — during which they found dozens of batteries in a 66-year-old woman’s colon and stomach. A...
Chatters Hair Salon Opens New and Refreshed Locations Across Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Canada’s largest salon-based retailer, Chatters Hair Salon, is expanding their presence in the Ontario market with new salon locations opening up across the province. Chatters currently has 115 locations across Canada and is working on expansion plans to open and refresh several salon locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and more before the end of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005069/en/ Canada’s largest salon-based retailer, Chatters Hair Salon, is expanding their presence in the Ontario market with new salon locations opening up across the province. (Photo: Business Wire)
IFLScience
Super-Rare Metal Folding Chair Among Treasures Found In Early Medieval Woman's Grave
When you die, what will you want to take into the afterlife with you? A beloved pet, perhaps, or a faithful steed? Your fanciest outfit? A whole-ass entourage? Or perhaps, like one woman in early medieval Bavaria, you’ll just want to pull up a deck chair, grab a steak, and chill the heck out.
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Check out this $1,100 ‘street legal’ 3-wheeled electric flatbed truck
The biggest downside to all of the cool and wild electric vehicles I regularly find as part of the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week column is that most would never be street legal. But this fun-looking little flatbed trike truck seems to have solved that problem, at least in name only.
WATCH: Hundreds of Ducks Bring Traffic to a Halt When They Surround Vehicle
A driver found themselves in quite a bind this summer when a relentless swarm of ducks trapped them on the street. A video of the incident has been making its rounds on the internet since a Redditor captured it last month. In a 15-second clip, we can see a strange traffic jam backed up due to a giant flock of white ducks. The birds run continuous circles as people patiently wait for them to clear the road. And in the middle of the swarm is a lone white van.
