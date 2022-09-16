ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 10

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bald Eagle Goes for Grizzly Bear’s Eyes in Shocking Attack on Banks of Alaskan River

In this viral video from August 2010, a bald eagle attacks a grizzly bear‘s eyes in this stunning encounter on the banks of Naknek River in Alaska. In the footage, a bear climbs up a steep hill as a man films from a boat on the river. As the bear makes its way up the incline, a huge bald eagle quickly swoops in the frame. It exits about as quickly as it moved in. The bear winces as the bird flies away.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moose Manikin#Safety Engineering#Crash Test Dummy#Crash Testing#Ig Nobel#The Northern U S Europe#Swedish
Outsider.com

WATCH: Elephant Herd Blocks Off Highway for Rescuers Saving Calf From Ditch

Drivers on a highway in India had quite an experience when an elephant herd blocked the road for nearly three hours. According to IndiaTimes, the elephant herd blocked the NH 130 in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday (September 15th) after a calf fell into a ditch on the side of the road. It was noted that around 20 elephants were crossing the highway when the calf had the tumble. The herd had attempted to rescue the calf but was unable to do it on its own.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Cars
Outsider.com

Kangaroo Decks Photographer Mid-Photo: See the Pic

Not having any shenanigans from humans, a kangaroo ended up decking a photographer who was in the middle of taking a picture. The 1967 image, which was shared on Twitter by user Nature is Lit, showed the kangaroo punching the photographer and the camera went flying. “Kangaroo punches a photographer for trying to take its picture, 1967,” the tweet reads.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Kid Runs From Charging Elk, Nearly Gets Hit by Moving Car: VIDEO

Most Outsiders know to keep their distance from wild elk herds (not to mention all wildlife in general) as the impressive creatures have the capability to seriously injure, or even kill, human beings. That said, others just wholly lack common sense, or have not yet had it instilled in them, because a new viral clip shows a child trying to approach what appears to be a female elk and a calf before mama lunges at him and sends him running—right into the way of oncoming traffic. Here’s what not to do if you see an elk herd up close:
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Rare white ‘spirit bear’ spotted in Michigan

An all-white “spirit bear” has been seen in the far northern corner of Michigan, a rare sighting of one of North America’s most elusive creatures.“Spirit bears” are not a unique species of bear — nor are they polar bears — but rather an uncommon type of black bear.Most spirit bears make their home on a few islands along the Pacific coast in Canada’s British Columbia, making this alleged spotting in Michigan even more unusual.Black bears range across North America, from Alaska all the way down to Mexico and Florida. But only in British Columbia is there a known population...
MICHIGAN STATE
Interesting Engineering

These glow-in-the-dark highway lines in Australia are making driving safer

Aussie company Tarmac Linemarking, in collaboration with OmniGrip and Vic Roads, undertook a “trial run” of new glow-in-the-dark road line markings in May and now its work has gone viral, according to a report by News.com.au published on Thursday. The test was conducted on a one kilometer section of the Metong Road in Victoria’s south east and images were posted on Facebook.
AUSTRALIA
The Associated Press

Chatters Hair Salon Opens New and Refreshed Locations Across Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Canada’s largest salon-based retailer, Chatters Hair Salon, is expanding their presence in the Ontario market with new salon locations opening up across the province. Chatters currently has 115 locations across Canada and is working on expansion plans to open and refresh several salon locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and more before the end of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005069/en/ Canada’s largest salon-based retailer, Chatters Hair Salon, is expanding their presence in the Ontario market with new salon locations opening up across the province. (Photo: Business Wire)
HAIR CARE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Hundreds of Ducks Bring Traffic to a Halt When They Surround Vehicle

A driver found themselves in quite a bind this summer when a relentless swarm of ducks trapped them on the street. A video of the incident has been making its rounds on the internet since a Redditor captured it last month. In a 15-second clip, we can see a strange traffic jam backed up due to a giant flock of white ducks. The birds run continuous circles as people patiently wait for them to clear the road. And in the middle of the swarm is a lone white van.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy