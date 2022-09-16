Most Outsiders know to keep their distance from wild elk herds (not to mention all wildlife in general) as the impressive creatures have the capability to seriously injure, or even kill, human beings. That said, others just wholly lack common sense, or have not yet had it instilled in them, because a new viral clip shows a child trying to approach what appears to be a female elk and a calf before mama lunges at him and sends him running—right into the way of oncoming traffic. Here’s what not to do if you see an elk herd up close:

