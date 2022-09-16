Read full article on original website
jamestowngazette.com
Industries of the Future Arrive in Jamestown
The future is coming, and it’s labeled: Built in Western New York. Jamestown—a city deeply grounded in manufacturing—will be Ground Zero for this new industrial boom beginning with Retool ’22 – A Climate Tech Conference for Manufacturers slated for October 17 through 19, 2022 at Jamestown’s Northwest Arena. This opportunity is being brought to Jamestown by Retool WNY, under the banner, “Build it clean. Build it here.”
The Orchard Park Community mourns after the passing of Carson Senfield
The Orchard Park Community mourns after the passing of 19-year-old Carson Senfield who was shot and killed in Tampa.
erienewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Sheriff to Compete in Special Fundraiser
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County’s own Sheriff Jim Quattrone will be competing in a special fundraiser next month called the Sheriffs’ Showdown. Where the lawman will face off against other Sheriff’s in New York as part of a race at Watkins Glen International.
Preservationists, residents react to demolition of Great Northern grain elevator
As demolition begins on the Great Northern grain elevator in Buffalo’s “Old First Ward”, preservationists and other residents react to the historic 1897 structure being torn down. Read more here:
WKBW-TV
Private lots prepare for campers ahead of Buffalo Bills game Monday night
ORCHARD PARK, NY — The Buffalo Bills parking lot for campers and RV's has sold out for the season, leading campers to take to private lots for tailgating festivities. While the regular lots are still open for games, campers are looking to other spots around Abbott Road for parking options.
chautauquatoday.com
Former NBA Player Speaks to High School Students at JCC
A former NBA player made a visit to Jamestown this week. High school students from several local districts filled the stands at Jamestown Community College's Physical Education Complex on Thursday to hear Chris Herren speak about substance use disorder and wellness. Herren, who played for the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics, shares his story of recovery nationally, with a focus on prevention education and rethinking how people look at the disease of addiction. High school students from Bemus Point, Brocton, Chautauqua Lake, Falconer, Frewsburg, Maple Grove, Southwestern, and the Academy at Maple Avenue were in attendance.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Seawolves Set to Play Richmond in First Playoff Game
The Erie Seawolves are in celebration mode this morning, but not for long. While much of the sports world had its focus on football Sunday, the Seawolves were trying to make the Eastern League Baseball Playoffs, and it all came down the final day of the regular season. The Seawolves...
Orchard Park High School graduate killed in Florida
A recent Orchard Park High School graduate was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida. Carson Senfield had just turned 19 on Saturday and was a student at the University of Tampa in Florida.
Man transported after overturning in kayak in Chautauqua County
ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Ohio man was found unconscious after overturning in a kayak in Maple Springs on Monday, Chautauqua County Sheriffs said. Deputies reported to a report of an overturned kayak at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday. They found 73-year-old Paul Maxim of Pataskala, Ohio unconscious. CPR was performed before Chautauqua County EMS, Emergency […]
westsidenewsny.com
Residents asked to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly in WNY
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly (SLF), after a population was found in the Buffalo area in recent weeks. SLF is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as grapevine, apple trees, and hops. The invasive was first observed in New York State on Staten Island in August 2020, and since then the population has been reported in all New York City boroughs, Long Island, Port Jervis, Sloatsburg, Orangeburg, Ithaca, Binghamton, Middletown, Newburgh, Highland, and now in the Buffalo area.
Two Take 5 top prizes sold in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pair of Take 5 top prizes from Friday’s Take 5 drawing were sold in Chautauqua County. One ticket was sold at the Fredonia Food Market located at 33 Temple Street and the other was sold at the Tops Markets at 3955 Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. Each ticket cashed in at […]
Buffalo News selling longtime downtown home, relocating some operations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo News is leaving its longtime home at One News Plaza and headed to the city's Larkinville District. The News announced that it is selling the five-story, 167,543-square-foot Washington Street building to Uniland Development Co., which will renovate the 48-year-old building into a mixed-use project. The News' press facilities — which were updated in a $40 million, 2004 project — will remain in the neighboring Scott Street building.
Massive Storm About To Hit Buffalo, New York
The weather is going to be absolutely severe in the next couple of minutes here in Buffalo. There is going to be a massive storm rolling through the area. According to the National Weather Service, before 11 AM today, major rainfall and wind are expected to hit Western New York.
erienewsnow.com
Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Western New York
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – State officials are asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. The fly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including...
Most Popular Pizza in Buffalo Today Is in High Demand
If you didn't get a ticket to the game to tonight's Buffalo Bills game--OK. But, if you don't get these pizzas for the game tonight, you're doing it wrong. You can get these Bills-shaped pizzas in Western New York. There is a Bemus Point pizzeria called Coppola's Pizzeria and they are serving up Bills shaped pizzas. You can order the pizzas and have them hot and ready from the pizzeria OR you can pick them up from the store frozen on your way home from work and have them ready for dinner tonight!
County Executive responds after Erie County Council questions legality of proposed use of ARP funds for local business
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Executive has issued a response after some Erie County Council members questioned the legality of the proposed use of ARP funds for a local business. Tensions were high at Thursday night’s Erie County Council meeting as council members discussed a resolution, supported by County Executive Brenton Davis, which would use […]
‘Touch a Truck’ event held in Lancaster
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County emergency vehicles were rolled out for a big display on Friday. The lights were flashing for the “Touch a Truck” event at Como Lake Park in Lancaster. The family friendly event lets children get up close, touch, and learn more about the trucks. Officials say this helps connect young […]
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Crawford, Warren Counties Seeing High Community Level of COVID-19; Erie County Moves to Medium Level
Warren County has moved to a high community level of COVID-19, joining Crawford County, and mask wearing indoors is recommended for both areas, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Erie County also moved from the low to medium level. At the high level, the following is...
Dozens of veterans gather in Waterford for a ‘lunch with heroes’
Dozens of veterans gathered in Waterford Saturday afternoon for what they’re calling a “lunch with heroes.” It’s an event that’s bringing veterans together to address a serious topic. Chelsea Swift has the story. Local veterans gathered Saturday for a free event called “Breaking Bread with Heroes” at the Fort LeBoeuf American Legion in Waterford. One representative […]
wnynewsnow.com
New COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Available Throughout Chautauqua County
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The new COVID-19 booster shot is now available throughout Chautauqua County. The local health department announced Friday the COVID-19 vaccine booster for both Pfizer and Moderna’s updated formulas are being distributed. “Booster doses are common for many vaccines, and over time, booster...
