Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Time to celebrate a new spot for Black culture in the Central District
On a sunny and breezy afternoon, the intersection of 23rd Avenue and East Union Street had a warmth to it — maybe not in temperature, but in spirit. Arté Noir, a nonprofit focused on uplifting Black arts and culture, had a grand opening Saturday for its brick and mortar location in the Central District. It's a new corner property that’s part art gallery, part retail space and, someday soon, part recording studio. Dozens gathered to shop, view art and celebrate an addition to Black culture to the Central District and the woman who started it all, founder Vivian Phillips.
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night?
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
southseattleemerald.com
The Central District’s Byrd Barr Place Expands Programming in a Renovated Historic Space
Byrd Barr Place has served the Central District community since the 1960s. The organization’s recent renovation of the historical building Firehouse No. 23 at 722 18th Ave is allowing them to return to the space with increased programming capacity, which includes food and energy and housing assistance as well as financial tools to more than 1,100 households every week.
southsoundmag.com
Southern Kitchen's Recipe for Success
According to a 2021 National Restaurant Association report, nearly half of all restaurants are owned or co-owned by women, and about 45 percent of managers are women — both higher than most other industries. Gloria Martin said she never imagined she would one day become a business owner, much less a restaurateur. Since 1995, Martin has been operating Tacoma’s beloved and successful Southern Kitchen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
parentmap.com
Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away
There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
Eater
Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area
Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
Yakima Herald Republic
Dr. McCoy of 'Star Trek' finally makes it to real outer space, thanks to Tacoma super fan
Tacoma resident Kris M. Smith has never met an extraterrestrial but she does have her own man-from-outer-space story. It began when "Star Trek's" Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy landed at the Apple Blossom Festival in Wenatchee in 1968 and it ended in 1999 when veteran actor DeForest Kelley, who played the character, died with Smith at his bedside.
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
RELATED PEOPLE
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Mayor Harrell gives up on crime, says Seattle must keep itself safe
It’s safe to say that Seattle residents are losing patience with the city on crime. Too bad Mayor Bruce Harrell has given up on keeping the city safe. All he has are empty gestures. As a candidate, Harrell promised to address the rampant homelessness and crime plaguing the city....
thestand.org
‘We’re going to hit back’ | Life-changing raises | Just not here
► From KMTR — Weyerhaeuser strike continues — Employees of the Weyerhaeuser timber company have been on strike since Tuesday at midnight, citing an unfair contract proposal from the company. Striking workers say Weyerhaeuser’s record profits over the last five years made the proposed contract grossly unfair, especially since the contract offer they were given contained cuts to pay and benefits.
urbnlivn.com
Artsy, modern Leschi home overlooking Lake Washington
Built in 1998, 1128 33rd Ave. S is a custom-designed modern home in Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood. Across 3,100 square feet and three stories, the property boasts four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and expansive water and territorial views. Situated on a prime corner lot overlooking Lake Washington, the home’s architectural features...
The Suburban Times
Movie Premiere in Tacoma Features Two Area Actors
Submitted by Inspireworks Productions. On September 24 at 7 pm the Zion Film Festival will present the feature film, “They Don’t Cast Shadows” at the Blue Mouse Theater in Tacoma. The movie is directed by Melissa Goad, who was born and raised in the Kent area. It stars the actress Emily Gateley who was born and raised in Olympia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
urbnlivn.com
Manhattan-style loft in historic Belltown conversion
66 Bell St. #306 is a stylish, Manhattan-style loft situated within one of Seattle’s most impressive historic conversions. The Belltown Lofts building, nestled between Pike Place Market and Olympic Sculpture Park, was converted into a 62-unit condo building in 2000. Prior to that, it operated as a warehouse dating all the way back to 1908.
Eater
A Downtown Small Plates Restaurant Turns Into a Decadent Milkshake and Burger Bar
Outlier opened on Fourth Avenue in downtown Seattle in 2017 as a restaurant serving small plates from all over the world, ranging from braised pork sugo to rockfish bo ssam. Now, in a complete 180, it’s turning into a decadent burger and milkshake bar. Burgers include a standard option...
Fire erupts in 3-story building in Pioneer Square
SEATTLE — A building fire in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood shut down two blocks of traffic on First Avenue Monday morning. Seattle fire said that just after 6:30 a.m., a fire was reported in a building off Cherry Street and First Avenue. Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley...
Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality
Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Daily Score
In Seattle, Courts Might Reject Approval Voting . . .
Author’s note: A few weeks ago, I detailed why approval voting would be a risky venture for Seattle. Then, I argued that approval voting would start no sooner than ranked choice voting in Seattle, if voters chose it in November. This time: a voting-rights law firm examines the two options’ legality.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood actor lands lead role in new ‘Conjuring the Beyond’ movie
Three years ago, Lynnwood local Jon Meggison would have laughed at you if you told him that he would go on to star in films. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and he found himself out of work as a Seattle print model, his agency suggested he try acting. And from there, the 29-year-old’s career took off.
MyNorthwest.com
Vicious Twitter smear about Bellevue police goes viral: Jason Rantz
An anonymous Twitter account made unsubstantiated claims against Bellevue police officers. Thanks to anti-police activists and blue check mark accounts that willfully ignored the red flags, the claim went viral. A Twitter user named @Heynongman was created in September 2022. His first tweet claimed Bellevue police randomly harassed a black...
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing This Washington State Location
The retailer is shutting down 150 stores across the country.
Comments / 0