Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, MiddleburgZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
New app aims to tackle homelessness in Jacksonville by offering money to encourage change
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local nonprofit is turning to a new app to help tackle the issue of homelessness in Jacksonville. For decades, Sulzbacher has been working to assist the unhoused in Jacksonville and provide health, housing and financial help. Now, the nonprofit is using a new app to...
Nonprofit providing free business clothes gets new space in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Suited 4 Success has been around since 2003, and now it has a new space to empower people in Arlington to land their dream jobs. Alex Sifakis, Owner of JWB Properties, has donated Suite 987, located at 921 N. University Boulevard, at a rate of $1 a month for the first year.
Jacksonville Daily Record
HCA Florida Orange Park: New facilities to meet community growth
Over the past 48 years, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital says it has grown from a small-town community hospital to a large teaching hospital, offering high-acuity specialized services. In response to Clay County’s rapid growth, the health system is adding services and facilities, including a 20-bed intensive care unit, adding...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Publix affiliate buys Sawgrass Village in Ponte Vedra Beach
An affiliate of Publix Super Markets Inc. acquired Sawgrass Village, a shopping center along Florida A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach, according to St. Johns County records. A deed filed Sept. 16 shows Publix affiliate PSM Sawgrass LLC bought the property for $82 million. The 140,220-square-foot center was owned by affiliates...
Send Relief stops in Jax during multi-state tour to help neighbors in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Send Relief is sending Volunteers working across Jacksonville to help neighbors in need. Send Relief cares for the vulnerable, responds to global crises and connects the church with compassion ministry. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Through ministry centers across the U.S. and partners on...
Jacksonville Daily Record
RF-Smart expanding at San Marco East Plaza
RF-Smart is expanding at San Marco East Plaza, leasing an additional 11,985 square feet of space, commercial real estate firm NAI Hallmark announced Sept. 19. Jacksonville-based RF-Smart is a global software company. It provides barcoding, radio-frequency identification and warehouse intelligence to distributors, manufacturers and retailers worldwide. In 2019, the company...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Ikea adds breakfast in Jacksonville
Ikea Jacksonville at 7801 Gate Parkway announced its Swedish restaurant is open for breakfast, adding traditional Swedish and American breakfast dishes to the store’s dining options. Breakfast service is available from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily. Ikea Jacksonville also offers a sit-down lunch and dinner service in its...
beckersasc.com
Endoscopy centers in the news: 5 updates
Here are five stories about endoscopy centers Becker's has reported on since Aug. 18:. 1. United Digestive, a gastroenterology-focused practice management company, is offering anesthesia services at three Southwest Florida endoscopy centers. 2. Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates, which includes an endoscopy center on its...
Jacksonville Daily Record
DashMart coming to West Jacksonville
DoorDash is bringing another DashMart to Jacksonville. It opened the first in 2021 in EastPark Center West. A second is in permitting review at 6360 103rd St. in West Jacksonville. DoorDash wants to renovate almost 7,000 square feet of space in Anchor Plaza at 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard. In...
BET
Racist Flyers Show Up Again In Jacksonville Neighborhood, Alarming Residents
A Jacksonville, Fla., community has discovered hate speech flyers Sunday (Sept. 18) in front of their homes for the third time this summer. “White man created civilization and everything. Start having white children,” read flyers distributed in the Holiday Hill neighborhood, according to local station WJXT. Residents, speaking anonymously...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Permits issued for 300 apartments and town houses at Seven Pines
The city issued 15 permits Sept. 15 for construction of the 300-unit Seven Pines apartment and townhouse project at the southeast quadrant of Butler Boulevard and Interstate 295. Elkins Construction LLC is the contractor of the project, comprising apartment, clubhouse, garage and maintenance buildings, at a cost of $55.91 million.
Volunteers needed for the world’s largest water protection effort: International Coastal Cleanup
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The City of Jacksonville’s Keep Jacksonville Beautiful Commission invites residents to join one of the world’s largest water protection efforts by contributing to the 2022 International Coastal Cleanup. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. On Saturday, Sept. 17, volunteers can visit various locations...
Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, Middleburg
Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates.Florida Department of Transportation. Two new road projects are starting soon in Clay County, one in Fleming Island and another in Middleburg.
Jacksonville Daily Record
PruitHealth in Fleming Island sells for $14.4 million
A California real estate investment trust acquired PruittHealth in Clay County on Sept. 8 for $14.41 million. Through PSF Real Estate Investments LLC, LTC Properties Inc. of Westlake Village, California, bought the facility from Clay Healthcare Properties Inc. of Norcross, Georgia. PruittHealth, at 2040 Town Center Blvd. in Fleming Island,...
News4Jax.com
JEA customers crushed by utility bill may benefit from emergency program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An emergency program through the City of Jacksonville’s Social Services Department might be the answer for some struggling residents in need. The Emergency Assistance Program allows residents to apply for financial help in the case of an emergency — such as “loss of a job, loss or reduction of household income, unexpected medical expenses, car repairs, a family dissolution, death in the family or an expense due to foreclosure, condemnation, fire or disaster.”
floridapolitics.com
Nassau firefighter union prez leads money race for Fernandina Beach Commission seat
Ayscue has raised $10K so far for the Seat 5 campaign, narrowly outpacing Genece Minshew. Darron Ayscue wasn’t the first candidate in the race for the Fernandina Beach City Commission seat vacated by Vice Mayor Len Kreger, but he does lead the money race, if only slightly. Ayscue has...
JEA giving customers one more day before resuming disconnections due to non-payment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA is giving customers another day to make payments before resuming disconnections for non-payment. Customers were given a 6-week grace period before the utility would resume service disconnections Monday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Several viewers reported to Action News Jax on Friday that...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top 10 home sales of week
Buyer: Ponte Vedra Corp. Inc. About the property: Oceanfront two-story brick home built in 1963. Features porch, balcony, patio, dune walkover. It is adjacent to the south end of the Ponte Vedra Surf Club. ST. JOHNS. $2,400,000. 1098 Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.46 acre.
News4Jax.com
A former UF Health nurse accused of stealing hospital medication is the target of three investigations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Allegations of stealing pain medication at two different hospitals in two different cities are not the only legal issues for a now-former nurse who was arrested on Friday. News4JAX has uncovered court documents that show Desiree Lato, 41, of Jacksonville also currently has a vulnerable adult...
News4Jax.com
Developing: Large police presence at Southside dog park, sources say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were seen Monday night at the Dog Wood Park off Salisbury Road, according to multiple sources. Sources said JSO was not allowing guests to leave the park. JSO has not confirmed any incidents in the area. It’s unclear...
