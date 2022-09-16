ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

HCA Florida Orange Park: New facilities to meet community growth

Over the past 48 years, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital says it has grown from a small-town community hospital to a large teaching hospital, offering high-acuity specialized services. In response to Clay County’s rapid growth, the health system is adding services and facilities, including a 20-bed intensive care unit, adding...
ORANGE PARK, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Publix affiliate buys Sawgrass Village in Ponte Vedra Beach

An affiliate of Publix Super Markets Inc. acquired Sawgrass Village, a shopping center along Florida A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach, according to St. Johns County records. A deed filed Sept. 16 shows Publix affiliate PSM Sawgrass LLC bought the property for $82 million. The 140,220-square-foot center was owned by affiliates...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

RF-Smart expanding at San Marco East Plaza

RF-Smart is expanding at San Marco East Plaza, leasing an additional 11,985 square feet of space, commercial real estate firm NAI Hallmark announced Sept. 19. Jacksonville-based RF-Smart is a global software company. It provides barcoding, radio-frequency identification and warehouse intelligence to distributors, manufacturers and retailers worldwide. In 2019, the company...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Ikea adds breakfast in Jacksonville

Ikea Jacksonville at 7801 Gate Parkway announced its Swedish restaurant is open for breakfast, adding traditional Swedish and American breakfast dishes to the store’s dining options. Breakfast service is available from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily. Ikea Jacksonville also offers a sit-down lunch and dinner service in its...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
beckersasc.com

Endoscopy centers in the news: 5 updates

Here are five stories about endoscopy centers Becker's has reported on since Aug. 18:. 1. United Digestive, a gastroenterology-focused practice management company, is offering anesthesia services at three Southwest Florida endoscopy centers. 2. Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates, which includes an endoscopy center on its...
ORANGE PARK, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

DashMart coming to West Jacksonville

DoorDash is bringing another DashMart to Jacksonville. It opened the first in 2021 in EastPark Center West. A second is in permitting review at 6360 103rd St. in West Jacksonville. DoorDash wants to renovate almost 7,000 square feet of space in Anchor Plaza at 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard. In...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
BET

Racist Flyers Show Up Again In Jacksonville Neighborhood, Alarming Residents

A Jacksonville, Fla., community has discovered hate speech flyers Sunday (Sept. 18) in front of their homes for the third time this summer. “White man created civilization and everything. Start having white children,” read flyers distributed in the Holiday Hill neighborhood, according to local station WJXT. Residents, speaking anonymously...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Permits issued for 300 apartments and town houses at Seven Pines

The city issued 15 permits Sept. 15 for construction of the 300-unit Seven Pines apartment and townhouse project at the southeast quadrant of Butler Boulevard and Interstate 295. Elkins Construction LLC is the contractor of the project, comprising apartment, clubhouse, garage and maintenance buildings, at a cost of $55.91 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

PruitHealth in Fleming Island sells for $14.4 million

A California real estate investment trust acquired PruittHealth in Clay County on Sept. 8 for $14.41 million. Through PSF Real Estate Investments LLC, LTC Properties Inc. of Westlake Village, California, bought the facility from Clay Healthcare Properties Inc. of Norcross, Georgia. PruittHealth, at 2040 Town Center Blvd. in Fleming Island,...
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
News4Jax.com

JEA customers crushed by utility bill may benefit from emergency program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An emergency program through the City of Jacksonville’s Social Services Department might be the answer for some struggling residents in need. The Emergency Assistance Program allows residents to apply for financial help in the case of an emergency — such as “loss of a job, loss or reduction of household income, unexpected medical expenses, car repairs, a family dissolution, death in the family or an expense due to foreclosure, condemnation, fire or disaster.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of week

Buyer: Ponte Vedra Corp. Inc. About the property: Oceanfront two-story brick home built in 1963. Features porch, balcony, patio, dune walkover. It is adjacent to the south end of the Ponte Vedra Surf Club. ST. JOHNS. $2,400,000. 1098 Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.46 acre.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL

