JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An emergency program through the City of Jacksonville’s Social Services Department might be the answer for some struggling residents in need. The Emergency Assistance Program allows residents to apply for financial help in the case of an emergency — such as “loss of a job, loss or reduction of household income, unexpected medical expenses, car repairs, a family dissolution, death in the family or an expense due to foreclosure, condemnation, fire or disaster.”

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO