OpTic vs. DRX at VCT Champions 2022 reaches extraordinary VALORANT viewership milestones
When OpTic and DRX, the top VALORANT teams out of North America and Korea, respectively, met in the lower bracket final of VCT Champions 2022, the two teams delivered an all-time performance across five maps. In the end, OpTic avoided the first-ever reverse sweep in a best-of-five in VCT, closing out the series on the final map.
Liquid releases star ADC Hans sama from LCS team
Team Liquid has released AD carry Steven “Hans sama” Liv from its League of Legends roster after just one season with the organization. The six-year veteran played his first season outside of Europe this year and it’s unclear whether he will stay in the North American League ecosystem.
Xccurate, f0rsakeN’s brother, retires from CS:GO to focus on VALORANT
Kevin “xccurate” Susanto is following in his brother’s footsteps and moving from CS:GO to VALORANT. In a post on Twitter on Sept. 18, the player announced he was retiring from CS:GO to focus on VALORANT and “real life.”. Xccurate retired after going through “many ups and...
FaZe Apex? Snip3down’s slip of the tongue hints at FaZe Clan entering ALGS competition
Rumors of FaZe Clan joining the pro Apex Legends scene have swirled for quite a while now. It doesn’t hurt that they now have multiple players who have played in North America’s ALGS Pro League between NICKMERCS and Eric “Snip3down” Wrona. However, one slip of the...
G2 Esports Apex player denies doing misogynist chant at ALGS Championship
In the aftermath of a controversy involving G2 Esports CEO Carlos “Ocelote” Rodriguez and his decision and statements in regards to hanging out with Andrew Tate, a G2 member has been accused of participating in a misogynist “chant” at the Apex Legends Global Series LAN in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Talon Esports is headed to Dota 2’s The International 2022 in its debut season
Southeast Asia had a lot of changes and odd circumstances impact how its qualifiers for The International 2022 looked, but in the end, fans will get to see Talon Esports make its TI debut in the organization’s first season after they made a 3-2 comeback against Polaris Esports. Talon...
SabeRLighT- hypes up everyone on Twitch after climbing back to 12k MMR in Dota 2
TSM offlaner Jonáš “SabeRLight-” Volek is one of the highest ranked players in the pro Dota 2 scene. He hit 10,000 MMR in June 2020 and climbed to 11,000 MMR seven months later, but still hadn’t reached his plateau. That happened a year later in...
Sources: M3C set to disband
The best VALORANT team from the CIS region will likely disband and explore individual offers for next year’s partnership league, multiple sources told Dot Esports today. The team banked on specific teams being selected for the partnership league to secure a spot as a four but was unable to secure a deal.
Who is Kiriko’s voice actor in Overwatch 2?
The latest character to join the Overwatch 2 roster is Kiriko, a new support hero. Accompanied by her spirit fox companion, she aims to keep her allies healed and buffed in the thick of battle. Her abilities allow her to teleport to allies through walls, make allies briefly invulnerable, and send out her spirit fox to blaze a trail forward for her team.
Riot to announce partnered VALORANT teams this week
Partnered VALORANT teams have been informed that Riot Games will officially confirm which organizations have been selected later this week, multiple sources told Dot Esports. The announcement is tentatively planned for Wednesday, Sept. 21, with teams being informed whether they have secured a spot in their respective international league today.
How to evolve the EvoChrome Shotgun in Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter Three, season four has finally arrived and it’s brought the new antagonist force of Chrome. While The Herald obsesses over the now dead Reality Tree, her Chrome is beginning to spread rapidly across the island, changing everything it touches into a gooey metal liquid. Weapons have also been affected by Chrome, allowing players to level them up.
VALORANT’s 6 biggest tournaments to dominate the schedule after Champions 2022
The biggest VALORANT event of the year wrapped up on Sunday, Sept. 18, with VCT Champions crowning Brazil’s LOUD thanks to a 3-1 win over North America’s OpTic Gaming. But there’s still plenty more professional VALORANT to come this year. Over the next few months, fans will...
GAM Esports provides update on team’s visa situation ahead of Worlds 2022
GAM Esports’ manager Khanh Hiep has updated fans on the League of Legends team’s visa situation ahead of their Worlds 2022 campaign. “The process for obtaining a visa for GAM to attend #Worlds2022 held in the US is moving in the right direction,” Hiep said on the team’s Facebook page, according to a translation on Reddit. “Both GAM and SGB are trying our best to bring Vietnamese representatives to the global stage.”
These are the best weapons in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
The Call of Duty franchise returns to the modern-day era with Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was a soft reboot of the MW sub-franchise within the CoD series. The timeline and storyline in MW can be tough to follow, but there’s one constant that...
Here are all the upcoming major free agents in competitive League of Legends’ major regions
This past year, competitive League of Legends has brought plenty of elation, heartbreak, and electric moments for fans and players alike. Across every region, teams have battled fiercely for regional and international glory, and only a select few have come up with the gold in their hands. But as we...
MTG Necron Dynasties Warhammer 40k precon decklist and strategy
The grimdark world of Warhammer 40,000 is coming to Magic: The Gathering in a Universes Beyond release featuring four reconstructed Commander decks full of new cards that capture the flavor of some of Warhammer‘s biggest factions. Releasing on Oct. 7, each precon introduces new cards and fresh reprints in...
Where is No Sweat Insurance in Fortnite?
Fortnite’s newest season has just started, with players hopping into the battle royale en masse to take on The Herald and the antagonizing Chrome. Many of the island’s existing inhabitants have remained after the update and can still be found around the map. The No Sweat Insurance representative can also be found on the island telling players he won’t be covering Chrome damages.
How to unlock the Lachmann Sub MP5 in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty gamers love the MP5, the 9mm submachine gun that’s synonymous with current day FPS games everywhere. The modern era mainstay is back in MW2, although it has a different name in this CoD game. It’s called the Lachmann Sub in MW2, part of the Lachmann weapon platform in the sometimes-confusing Gunsmith in the game.
Brazilian takeover: TeamOne secure last spot at ESL Challenger Rotterdam
The complete list of teams for ESL Challenger Rotterdam 2022 has been determined, with the last squad grabbing their spot through the North American closed qualifier. The squad who made it to the event wasn’t from North America, though. The qualifier was won by Brazil’s TeamOne. On their way to qualification, they defeated international ATK and North America’s Nouns Esports.
Big TFT buffs and nerfs set stage for 7.5 Uncharted Realms 12.18 patch
A large number of big Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 balance changes are slated to occur within Patch 12.18, dropped during the Patch Rundown by game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu. The Uncharted Realms Mid-Set update had its ups and...
