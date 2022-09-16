ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Liquid releases star ADC Hans sama from LCS team

Team Liquid has released AD carry Steven “Hans sama” Liv from its League of Legends roster after just one season with the organization. The six-year veteran played his first season outside of Europe this year and it’s unclear whether he will stay in the North American League ecosystem.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Xccurate, f0rsakeN’s brother, retires from CS:GO to focus on VALORANT

Kevin “xccurate” Susanto is following in his brother’s footsteps and moving from CS:GO to VALORANT. In a post on Twitter on Sept. 18, the player announced he was retiring from CS:GO to focus on VALORANT and “real life.”. Xccurate retired after going through “many ups and...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fpx#Curse#Video Game#Vct Champions#Valorant Champions 2022#Valorant Champions Tour
dotesports.com

G2 Esports Apex player denies doing misogynist chant at ALGS Championship

In the aftermath of a controversy involving G2 Esports CEO Carlos “Ocelote” Rodriguez and his decision and statements in regards to hanging out with Andrew Tate, a G2 member has been accused of participating in a misogynist “chant” at the Apex Legends Global Series LAN in Raleigh, North Carolina.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sources: M3C set to disband

The best VALORANT team from the CIS region will likely disband and explore individual offers for next year’s partnership league, multiple sources told Dot Esports today. The team banked on specific teams being selected for the partnership league to secure a spot as a four but was unable to secure a deal.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

Who is Kiriko’s voice actor in Overwatch 2?

The latest character to join the Overwatch 2 roster is Kiriko, a new support hero. Accompanied by her spirit fox companion, she aims to keep her allies healed and buffed in the thick of battle. Her abilities allow her to teleport to allies through walls, make allies briefly invulnerable, and send out her spirit fox to blaze a trail forward for her team.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Riot to announce partnered VALORANT teams this week

Partnered VALORANT teams have been informed that Riot Games will officially confirm which organizations have been selected later this week, multiple sources told Dot Esports. The announcement is tentatively planned for Wednesday, Sept. 21, with teams being informed whether they have secured a spot in their respective international league today.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to evolve the EvoChrome Shotgun in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter Three, season four has finally arrived and it’s brought the new antagonist force of Chrome. While The Herald obsesses over the now dead Reality Tree, her Chrome is beginning to spread rapidly across the island, changing everything it touches into a gooey metal liquid. Weapons have also been affected by Chrome, allowing players to level them up.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

GAM Esports provides update on team’s visa situation ahead of Worlds 2022

GAM Esports’ manager Khanh Hiep has updated fans on the League of Legends team’s visa situation ahead of their Worlds 2022 campaign. “The process for obtaining a visa for GAM to attend #Worlds2022 held in the US is moving in the right direction,” Hiep said on the team’s Facebook page, according to a translation on Reddit. “Both GAM and SGB are trying our best to bring Vietnamese representatives to the global stage.”
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

These are the best weapons in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

The Call of Duty franchise returns to the modern-day era with Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was a soft reboot of the MW sub-franchise within the CoD series. The timeline and storyline in MW can be tough to follow, but there’s one constant that...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

MTG Necron Dynasties Warhammer 40k precon decklist and strategy

The grimdark world of Warhammer 40,000 is coming to Magic: The Gathering in a Universes Beyond release featuring four reconstructed Commander decks full of new cards that capture the flavor of some of Warhammer‘s biggest factions. Releasing on Oct. 7, each precon introduces new cards and fresh reprints in...
HOBBIES
dotesports.com

Where is No Sweat Insurance in Fortnite?

Fortnite’s newest season has just started, with players hopping into the battle royale en masse to take on The Herald and the antagonizing Chrome. Many of the island’s existing inhabitants have remained after the update and can still be found around the map. The No Sweat Insurance representative can also be found on the island telling players he won’t be covering Chrome damages.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to unlock the Lachmann Sub MP5 in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty gamers love the MP5, the 9mm submachine gun that’s synonymous with current day FPS games everywhere. The modern era mainstay is back in MW2, although it has a different name in this CoD game. It’s called the Lachmann Sub in MW2, part of the Lachmann weapon platform in the sometimes-confusing Gunsmith in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Brazilian takeover: TeamOne secure last spot at ESL Challenger Rotterdam

The complete list of teams for ESL Challenger Rotterdam 2022 has been determined, with the last squad grabbing their spot through the North American closed qualifier. The squad who made it to the event wasn’t from North America, though. The qualifier was won by Brazil’s TeamOne. On their way to qualification, they defeated international ATK and North America’s Nouns Esports.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Big TFT buffs and nerfs set stage for 7.5 Uncharted Realms 12.18 patch

A large number of big Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 balance changes are slated to occur within Patch 12.18, dropped during the Patch Rundown by game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu. The Uncharted Realms Mid-Set update had its ups and...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy