Amboy, WA

Community Calendar, Sept. 21 edition

Bingo: 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Join Battle Ground Elks Lodge No. 2589 for a game of bingo. All members and guests are welcome. It will be held at the Battle Ground Elks Lodge, 907 SE Grace Ave., Battle Ground. For more information, call Mel Sanders at 360-687-1230.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Artist opens tattoo shop in Ridgefield

Chelsea Stowers recently opened C. Rose Ink, a new tattoo shop in Ridgefield, in July. Stowers opened the shop out of necessity to be closer to home. She previously worked at a tattoo shop in Salem. “I love Ridgefield and I walk there frequently as far as the trails and...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Former Ridgefield Mayor Ron Onslow to receive First Citizen Award for 2022

Ron Onslow, the former mayor of Ridgefield, has been honored with the 2022 First Citizen Award by the Greater Vancouver Chamber and Riverview Bank. The award has honored a local member of the community who has modeled “exemplary citizenship” through their business, volunteering and philanthropic efforts since 1939, stated a news release.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Annual home show parades into Ridgefield

This year’s annual celebration highlighting the peak of home construction in the region was held a little farther north than in past years as the 2022 Parade of Homes event came to North Clark County this month. Kicking off on Sept. 9, the GRO Parade of Homes invited those...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Port of Woodland will review the potential of riverside development

The Port of Woodland is seeking to realize the potential of land it has owned for more than 60 years as it looks to balance industrial development with public access. On Sept. 7, the port hosted a community open house for the public to learn more about its work to study 200 acres of property it owns along the Columbia River for industrial uses. The event was the latest in a number of outreach efforts the port has conducted as it analyzes how to use the land.
WOODLAND, WA
Letter to the editor: Our community needs a place for children to get swim lessons

I have been a member of a task force that has been working toward getting a pool and exercise facility in Battle Ground for 10 years. Back then, we had a spate of teen suicides and a group that met to study the situation who determined that our community needs a safe and healthy place for teens to go. I got involved because I was living in North Clark County and there wasn’t a viable destination for families to go to on rainy evenings.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Friday night lights: Hockinson and Woodland gear up for season

The Hockinson Hawks started their season winning their first game against La Center and later fell to Evergreen on Sept. 9. Coach Clint LeCount hopes to keep the team on a steady winning streak from here on out. “Obviously we’ve had our ups and downs and we haven’t played the...
WOODLAND, WA
Kalama fire now more than 200 acres

The Kalama fire in southeast Cowlitz County continues to burn with the latest estimates placing it at 224 acres as of press deadline. In its Sept. 18 update, the U.S. Forest Service reported the fire has been 5% contained. The fire was first discovered on Aug. 31 and has been burning southeast of the Kalama Horse Camp in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest south of Mount St. Helens.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Rocksolid Community Teen Center receives $7,000 grant

The Rocksolid Community Teen Center recently received a $7,000 grant to support more than 80 youth in the Battle Ground area. The funds from the grant, which came from the Taco Bell Foundation, will go toward life skills, group mentoring and other programs, stated a news release from the center.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Letter to the editor: Ridgefield teachers strike is illegal

How many times have we heard “but it’s for the children?” This phrase is usually uttered by parents and community members when trying to pass a levy or bond issue. Well, this time it is definitely not for the children. Strikes by teachers in Washington state are...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Obituaries
Woodland rescinds planning agreements with Cowlitz County

In an effort to better handle the potential for growth outside of city limits, Woodland has formally cut ties with Cowlitz County in regard to the city’s development planning. During its Sept. 6 meeting, the Woodland City Council voted 5-0 to approve a resolution rescinding two prior resolutions that...
WOODLAND, WA
Woodland man accused of shooting handyman

A Woodland man faces assault and unlawful firearms possession charges after he allegedly shot a man in July who performed work for him. Joseph Ralls, 82, was scheduled for an arraignment hearing in Clark County Superior Court on Sept. 20. He faces charges of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
WOODLAND, WA
BGPS launches transitional kindergarten program

Battle Ground Public Schools introduced a transitional kindergarten program this year at some of its primary schools to help 3 and 4 year olds better prepare for kindergarten. Mike Michaud, the district’s director of instructional learning for primary and early childhood education, said the program currently serves 72 students at Tukes Valley, Daybreak, Yacolt and Glenwood Heights schools.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Letter to the editor: I’m not voting for Don Benton in November

Well there you go, the past trying to repeat itself. I am referring to Mr. Don Benton running again for a political office. I wonder how many remember his previous apathetic approaches to politics? You can fool some of the people some of the time. I hope he does not fool enough people in November to land his rump back in yet another political seat that he will not adequately fill.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Clark County seeks applicants for Community Action Advisory Board

Clark County is currently seeking applications for several positions on the volunteer Community Action Advisory Board. The board is made up of an elected official, a community representative, and a low-income representative from each of the five county council districts, stated a news release. There is also one at-large member on the board.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

