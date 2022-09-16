Read full article on original website
Pixel 6a vs. Pixel 6: What does the extra $150 get you?
Choosing between Google’s mid-range phone, the Pixel 6a, and its flagship model, the Pixel 6, isn’t easy. There’s a trivial $150 price difference, they also look similar, house an identical chip and software, and even share the same ultra-wide and selfie cameras. However, when I used them back to back as my daily drivers, I came across a host of differences that can help you make the best decision.
Meta Quest 2 vs HP Reverb G2: VR headset face-off
Which VR platform is best for your metaverse meanderings? We put two top-tier metaverse competitors to the test in this eyeball-to-eyeball showdown. Naysayers of the nearly-nigh technological singularity can keep their heads buried in the proverbial sand, but for early-ish adopters looking to watch the metaverse evolve from the virtual ground up, we’ve got our eyeballs on the Meta Quest 2 and HP Reverb G2. Despite the differences in each VR headset, they actually have a lot in common, right down to similar price points. (Though Meta recently hiked theirs up.)
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro just got a massive price cut and we know why. If recent Apple launch rumors turn out to be true, an iPad Pro 2022 release is imminent. Naturally, its predecessor sees a steep discount as retailers purge their inventory. Amazon now offers the 12.9-inch iPad Pro...
MacBook Air M1 deal knocks $150 off Apple's previous-gen ultrabook
Apple's MacBook Air M1 is back on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon. Although it's been replaced by the MacBook Air M2, it remains one of the best laptops to buy. Amazon currently offers the MacBook Air M1 for $849 (opens in new tab). Normally, it retails for $999, so you're saving $150. Just $50 shy of its all-time low price, this is one of the best MacBook deals we've seen in a while.
Can we finally admit the Beats Fit Pro are Apple's best wireless earbuds?
It’s been almost a year since the Beats Fit Pro came out. Laptop Mag considers it one of the best Apple wireless earbuds money can buy, and some critics even consider it Apple’s No. 1 true wireless model. I’m with them. For weeks, I’ve swapped between the...
iOS 16: How to turn on personalized spatial audio on iPhone
"How do I turn on personalized spatial audio?" is a question many music lovers are asking — and I don't blame 'em! Who doesn't want to experience sweet symphonies, powerful podcasts, and rapturous R&B with sounds that are customized just for your ears?. The unveiling of the iPhone 14...
How to set up eSIM on iPhone 14
Got a new iPhone 14? You may be wondering, "How do I set up an eSIM?" Fortunately, it's much easier than dealing with those dreadful physical SIM cards. With a simple trip to Settings and a quick snapshot of a QR code, you'll be connected to a network in no time.
MacBook Pro 2022 14-inch and 16-inch: Everything we know so far
M2 Pro and M2 Max may be gearing up for their big debut on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2022. The MacBook Pro 2022 14-inch and 16-inch are now the most hotly anticipated Apple devices following Apple’s slew of mobile releases at its “Far Out” September event. That event gave us everything from the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro to the new AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8, but now we’re ready for the new laptops.
