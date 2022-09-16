Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Mitch Trubisky throws TD in Week 2
Mitch Trubisky completed 21 of his 33 passes for 168 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 17-14 loss to the Patriots in Week 2. He added a seven-yard rush in the contest. Fantasy Impact:. Trubisky's lone touchdown pass was an eight-yard connection with Pat Freiermuth early in the...
fantasypros.com
James Robinson receives 25 touches, scores touchdown in Week 2 win
James Robinson rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and caught 2-of-2 targets for 14 yards in Jacksonville’s 24-0 win against the Colts in Week 2. Robinson has surprisingly been the bell cow back in Jacksonville through the first two weeks. Despite being less than nine months removed from a torn Achilles’ tendon, Robinson out-touched Travis Etienne Jr. 37 to 18 through the first two weeks. Robinson has carried the ball 34 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns and added another 17 yards through the air. Fantasy managers who took a late-round flier on Robinson are reaping the rewards early on.
fantasypros.com
Will Alvin Kamara Play Week 2? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Alvin Kamara opened up the year with a disappointing performance against the Falcons in Week 1, totaling just 46 yards on nine rushing attempts and three receptions. The Saints were behind for the majority of the game, which hurt some of his rushing value, but his usage in the passing game was not encouraging. However, it was reported earlier in the week that the running back was playing through a rib issue, which could have contributed to his play. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, this injury has lingered throughout the week and is now impacting his Week 2 status. We all know his upside is through the roof when healthy, but will Kamara take the field in Week 2 against the Buccaneers? Here’s what we know.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Brandon Marshall Names His Top 3 NFL Wide Receivers Right Now
Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall appeared on FanDuel's Up & Adams to discuss a handful of topics regarding the current state of the league. While on Up & Adams, Marshall was asked to rank his top three wide receivers in the NFL. Marshall's top three is somewhat controversial. Here's...
fantasypros.com
Mike Evans suspended one game by NFL
The NFL has suspended Bucs WR Mike Evans for his role in an altercation with Saints CB Marshon Lattimore on Sunday. Evans and Lattimore were both ejected from the game, but Lattimore is not being suspended. Evans does have the ability to appeal the suspension. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy...
fantasypros.com
Julio Jones (knee) to be a game-time decision Week 2
Julio Jones, who landed on his knee last week, is a true game-time decision, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Jones didn't practice early in the week but was able to log at least a limited practice on Friday, which is a good sign for his potential availability. The veteran WR will reportedly test his knee during pre-game warmups before the team makes an official call on his status. The assumption for much of the week was that the Bucs were merely being cautious with Jones, but the report that this could come down to pre-game warmups is concerning for his availability and potential role even if he is active.
fantasypros.com
Breece Hall scores first touchdown in Week 2 win
Breece Hall rushed for 50 yards on seven carries and caught his only target for 10 yards and a touchdown in New York’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns on Sunday. Hall scored his first NFL touchdown and produced his second straight double-digit fantasy performance i(n PPR formats) to begin his career. Hall has turned 23 touches into 152 yards and a touchdown through two weeks, catching 7-of-10 targets. Hall’s Week 2 touchdown capped off his day on Sunday and New York continues to waste no time getting the rookie heavily involved in the offense.
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 3
It was another wild Sunday of NFL action. Here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads based on everything we know so far. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues).
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
The Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys each seek their first win of the 2022 season as they face off in Week 2. Here's picks and odds for the game.
fantasypros.com
Will D’Andre Swift Play Week 2? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Well, I discussed not overreacting to a one-week sample, but the Washington run defense we saw last year could be out the window. Last season they allowed the lowest yards after contact per attempt in the NFL while also boasting the ninth-lowest yards per attempt and eighth-lowest explosive run rate. In Week 1, James Robinson and Travis Etienne exploded for 111 rushing yards on 15 carries. This has left Washington bottom three in every line metric I look at. Now D’Andre Swift and the Lions’ offensive line roll into town. Swift running behind the Detroit offensive line (top seven in adjusted line yards, second-level yards, and open field yards) destroyed the Eagles for 144 yards on 15 carries. Swift currently sits fourth in breakaway run rate, eighth in evaded tackles, and 16th in yards per route run. Washington was 21st in DVOA against receiving backs last year, ranking 14th in receptions and first in receiving touchdowns allowed. Swift is a locked-in top-10 running back in Week 2.
fantasypros.com
Tre'Quan Smith inactive for Week 2
Smith missed Week 1 and was limited in practice this week due to this shoulder injury. He will look to log practice time next week to return in Week 3. Considering Smith was inactive in Week 1, fantasy managers should expect to see Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Chris Olave remain the focal points in the passing game.
fantasypros.com
Elijah Moore targeted five times in Week 2 win
Elijah Moore caught 3-of-5 targets for 41 yards and rushed once for minus-6 yards in New York’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns on Sunday. Moore tied for third in targets and finished a distant third in yardage among all Jets in Week 2. It was an even more disappointing week for fantasy managers who drafted Moore expecting more of his breakout performances from 2021, especially with Joe Flacco at the helm who he had been a part of said breakout. Through the first two games, Moore has caught 8-of-12 targets for just 90 yards and also has minus-6 rushing yards on one attempt. It has not been an ideal start to the season for Moore’s fantasy managers but his ADP means he deserves at least one or two more weeks against a reeling Bengals’ defense that just allowed Cooper Rush to beat them. See what Week 3 brings before making a decision on Moore unless you have a clear-cut replacement.
fantasypros.com
Trey Lance’s ankle injury likely will end his season
Lance was carted off the field with his right leg in an air case and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Unfortunately it seems that the ankle injury is significant enough to end his season. A silver lining for the 49ers, is they were able to work out a new contract to keep Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco as the backup. Fantasy managers should expect Garoppolo to take over for the starting job for the remainder of the season.
fantasypros.com
Michael Carter produces 50 yards in Week 2 win
Michael Carter rushed for 23 yards on seven carries and caught 5-of-5 targets for 27 yards in New York’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns on Sunday. Carter continues to start for New York and out-touched Breece Hall 12 to 8 but Hall out-gained him 60 to 50 and found paydirt as well. Carter will continue to split backfield worth as RB1/1A with Breece Hall but there appears to be enough fantasy production to go around so far for the Jets’ offense this season, especially as receiving backs with Joe Flacco who loves to check down to his running backs.
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones leads Patriots to win over Steelers
Mac Jones completed 21 of 35 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown, and one interception during the Patriots' Week 2 win over the Steelers. He was not sacked in the contest. This was a relatively mediocre performance from Jones, who will continue to rank in the mid-to-low QB2 tier going forward. Given his tendency to stay in the pocket and the Patriots' willingness to put the football in the hands of their running backs, Jones doesn't have much fantasy appeal in single-quarterback leagues.
fantasypros.com
Nelson Agholor totals 110 yards and touchdown in Week 2 win
Nelson Agholor hauled in all six of his targets for 110 yards and one touchdown during an impressive Week 2 performance against the Steelers. Agholor's best play was a 44-yard reception in which he lept over the opposing defender to haul in the pass, then scampered into the end zone. It's hard to trust him long-term in a crowded Patriots offense, though he should continue to see the field when the team utilizes three-receiver sets.
fantasypros.com
Seahawks D/ST runs back a blocked field goal for a touchdown in Week 2
The Seahawks D/ST allowed 27 points on 373 total yards from scrimmage with one sack in Week 2 against the 49ers. The 49ers ran through the Seahawks for 189 yards rushing led by 84 yards on the ground by Jeff Wilson Jr. The Seattle defense did look a lot better than what the stats show with one touchdown allowed coming after a muffed punt by Tyler Lockett. The highlight came on a blocked field goal ran back for a touchdown by the Seahawks special teams for the lone score on the afternoon.
fantasypros.com
Travis Etienne Jr. sees 12 touches in Week 2 win
Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 20 yards on nine carries and caught 3-of-3 targets for 33 yards in Jacksonville’s 24-0 win against the Colts in Week 2. Etienne once again took a backseat to James Robinson in both touches and production. Fantasy managers who took Etienne expecting him to be the lead back in Jacksonville have been disappointed by James Robinson’s seemingly miraculous recovery from a torn Achilles. Etienne should have more opportunities as the season goes on but managers may want to find other options for the time being.
fantasypros.com
DJ Moore hauls in touchdown versus Giants
A touchdown catch in the third quarter saved what would've been another quiet performance in Week 2 for Moore. The wideout now has just six catches for 86 yards and the one touchdown through two weeks, which is a statline fantasy managers were more expecting to be his one-week output. The 25-year-old will be a low-end WR2 next week in a tough matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
