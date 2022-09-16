ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Carpenter authors article on online education resource marketplaces

Jeffrey Carpenter, professor of education and director of the Teaching Fellows program at Elon University, co-authored an article in the peer-reviewed journal “Journal of Research on Technology in Education.” He worked with Catharyn Shelton of Northern Arizona University on the article, titled “Educators’ perspectives on and motivations for using TeachersPayTeachers.com.” TeachersPayTeachers.com is currently the largest online education resource marketplace, and in particular is used by many educators in the United States.
‘Connect to Your Future’ events on Tuesday to bring students, employers together

From first-year students to seniors, all Elon University students are invited to attend the Connect to Your Future Event on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Students will get the chance to connect with potential employers, search for internship opportunities and develop networking skills. “It has created an authentic atmosphere where students feel...
Matt Wittstein develops new teaching podcast

“Limed: Teaching with a Twist” is a podcast that plays with pedagogy. Each episode features the voices and ideas of diverse faculty, staff, and students who workshop guest’s real challenges and opportunities for their classrooms. The show was created and developed by Matt Wittstein, associate professor of exercise science, and produced by Dhvani Toprani, an instructional technologist with Teaching and Learning Technologies.
Tom Waterman ’11 named assistant commissioner of the Atlantic 10 Conference

What began as an internship continues to yield professional success for Elon alumnus Tom Waterman ’11. Following more than a decade of service to the Atlantic 10 Conference, Waterman was promoted to assistant commissioner, according to a Sept. 6 news release. In his new role, Waterman will continue to serve as the league’s primary administrator for Olympic sports regular season events and championships. Additionally, his responsibilities include scheduling, officiating oversight and championship management and execution, as well as management of conference signage and awards.
