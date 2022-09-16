Jeffrey Carpenter, professor of education and director of the Teaching Fellows program at Elon University, co-authored an article in the peer-reviewed journal “Journal of Research on Technology in Education.” He worked with Catharyn Shelton of Northern Arizona University on the article, titled “Educators’ perspectives on and motivations for using TeachersPayTeachers.com.” TeachersPayTeachers.com is currently the largest online education resource marketplace, and in particular is used by many educators in the United States.

ELON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO