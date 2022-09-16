Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, September 20, 2022
JOINT PRESENTATION ON BQE REPAIRS: The Department of Transportation will hold a presentation on Thursday for the communities that will be affected by planned repairs on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway that will cause traffic detours. Assemblymember Robert Carroll (44th AD), whose district encompasses several neighborhoods, organized this meeting that the Transportation Committees of Community Boards 7, 12 and 14 are hosting. The meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. at The Parkside Educational Complex, 713 Caton Avenue, will also be CB14’s first opportunity to hear directly from DOT as residents in the northern end of the district as Caton Avenue and Linden Boulevard will be most directly impacted.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
30 years and 300,000 paintings: Brooklyn artist Steve Keene celebrates his inimitable career
Brooklyn’s Steve Keene has painted over 300,00 paintings over the past few decades from his studio, a chain-link “painting cage.” A one-man machine, Keene’s distinctive work has been sold or given away to thousands across the nation. You may have run in to his work in...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Gounardes calls on DOT to create signage to stop e-bike drivers on sidewalks
State Senator Andrew Gounardes sent a letter to the NYC Department of Transportation to create new signs for e-bike drivers to help decrease the number of accidents caused by them. In the letter sent in August, he suggested that the DOT install signs stating that electric bikes, electric scooters and...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor Adams wants to reassess New York’s right to shelter. Can he?
For decades, New York has had a right to shelter, meaning that anyone who does not have a roof over their head can get one through the city-run homeless shelter system. That right has been tested in recent weeks by a new challenge: an influx of thousands of Central and South American asylum-seekers who have arrived in the city with no places to live, no jobs, and hardly any possessions.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Bar Association honors former president Terrelonge at annual awards
The Brooklyn Bar Association held its Annual Awards ceremony on Wednesday where it honored eight people including three who received the inaugural Lynn R. Terrelonge Bridge to Diversity Awards. Lynn Terrelonge was president of the BBA in 2001 and served the association during the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Audit of Tillary Street Women’s Shelter contractor finds misreported costs
An Office of the New York State Comptroller (OSC) audit of a city contractor providing care at the Tillary Street Women’s Shelter in Downtown Brooklyn found that the entity failed to accurately report millions of public funds, including meals expenses. The Institute for Community Living Inc. (ICL) – a...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
21st Century BQE: Mayor, DOT bring in stakeholders for oversight
Mayor Eric Adams and NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez on Friday released a schedule for a community outreach process that they said will inform the city’s “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to redesign sections of the crumbling Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE). The meetings will kick off September 28. (Full schedule below.)
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn man gets 25 years after killing someone over a baseball hat
A petty fight over a baseball hat turned deadly, and now one Brooklyn man is going to serve the next 25 years of his life behind bars for it. Adonis Barnett, a 22-year-old from Flatbush, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Raymond Rodriguez on Monday.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
They’re older, grayer, better — and they’ll meet at New Utrecht HS
They’re a bit older these days. The hair – if any – is grayer. And they certainly can’t run like they once did. Nevertheless, close to 100 ex-players, friends and fans are expected Saturday, October 8th when New Utrecht High School stages Alumni Day. The Utes...
