JOINT PRESENTATION ON BQE REPAIRS: The Department of Transportation will hold a presentation on Thursday for the communities that will be affected by planned repairs on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway that will cause traffic detours. Assemblymember Robert Carroll (44th AD), whose district encompasses several neighborhoods, organized this meeting that the Transportation Committees of Community Boards 7, 12 and 14 are hosting. The meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. at The Parkside Educational Complex, 713 Caton Avenue, will also be CB14’s first opportunity to hear directly from DOT as residents in the northern end of the district as Caton Avenue and Linden Boulevard will be most directly impacted.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO