Olivia Wilde Gets Groovy in ’70s Style Floral Print Gown & Hidden Heels to Promote ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in San Sebastian
Olivia Wilde got ready for her close-up in spirited ’70s florals during a photocall for “Don’t Worry Darling” at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Kursaal Palace today in San Sebastian, Spain. The director was clad in a fitted long sleeved gown with a high neckline and a wide skirt from Kwaidan Editions that allowed Wilde to move around as she saw fit. The star accessorized her psychedelic digs with gold and diamond hoop earrings and matching rings that added a subtle shine. Wilde’s heels aren’t visible, thanks to the eclipsing hem of her gown. When her shoes are...
NYLON
Enya Umanzor Gets Ready For Collina Strada’s NYFW Show
BTS with the DJ before the Spring 2023 runway show. I like to wait until last minute so I can be late... not actually but somehow it's what I always do and it's always when I look my best. So I take my time. I need to listen to music—...
John Fogerty Reveals How Creedence Clearwater Revival Got Its Bayou Sound
“I destroyed all the outtakes. That’s why there aren’t all sorts of bonus tracks and things from Creedence,” John Fogerty tells me.That certainly explains why, while there are an astonishing seven studio albums that were released during his iconic band Creedence Clearwater Revival’s brief existence from 1968-1972, and countless greatest hits compilations, there are no “lost songs” and just a handful of live releases.That’s what makes Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall all the more special. The live album, and Netflix documentary and concert film, both out this weekend, find the band that soundtracked the Vietnam War era,...
musictimes.com
Maggie Lindemann New Music 2022: 'Suckerpunch' Has Singer Singing About Pushing People Away
Maggie Lindemann rose to prominence with her breakout bubblegum pop single "Pretty Girl," the song that took over social media in 2016. It's been a long time since the 24-year-old singer released "Pretty Girl," and that much is evident in her music, as she pivots and switches up the direction of her music with her newly released debut studio album "Suckerpunch."
Rush Learned a Big Touring Lesson From an Unexpected Source
Over their many decades of activity, Rush inspired countless musicians — from the ways in which they represented the archetypal power trio to their penchant for concept albums and lyrical philosophizing. But despite Rush’s own distinctive sound — including Geddy Lee’s distinctive voice — their approach to music didn’t arrive fully formed. Instead, like countless artists before them, they picked up habits and influences from the musicians they crossed paths with along the way.
womansday.com
'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge Drops the Truth About "Intimidating" Time on 'Friends'
With three decades in Hollywood, Jennifer Coolidge has starred in dozens of popular shows and movies, including Seinfeld, A Night at the Roxbury, Legally Blonde and Sex and the City. But according to The White Lotus actress — who recently won Best Supporting Actress at the 2022 Emmy Awards alongside her co-star Sydney Sweeney — not every role was as fun as it appeared onscreen.
thebrag.com
Billie Eilish joins growing fan base of Sydney vintage store
Billie Eilish kicked off the Australian leg of her ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour with a vintage shopping spree. The Aussie leg of the tour kicked off in Sydney last Tuesday, and it appears the US pop star managed to sneak a little shopping spree in before her media calls began.
