Read full article on original website
Nichole Allan
3d ago
she absolutely knew because qhy risk it happening again. these women who repeatedly get pregnant over and over again knowing they really don't want the child. give those babies to women who desperately want a child and can't have one.
Reply(6)
10
NoNameOH
3d ago
finally ppl are catching on that it's murder and not just sids, yes aids happens but so many women have gotten by with murder by saying it was sids and also leaving their kids in cars
Reply
6
y'allaremean
3d ago
Why would she even risk it after having a baby die from the same thing?
Reply(3)
14
Related
Ohio child takes backpack of drugs to school, dad tries to get backpack back, runs off to another state
(WTRF) An Ohio dad was arrested after his son allegedly took his backpack full of drugs. A child who goes to Hills Elementary School in Jefferson County was sent to the principal’s office after teachers in the school smelled marijuana from a backpack. The school then called the police to investigate, at this time, the […]
Two Ohio adults wanted after child found in cage, another holding drug pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two adults have arrest warrants and another is in custody after the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office found a 3-year-old in a cage and a 2-year-old holding a drug pipe Sunday during a search of a house, per the sheriff’s office. HCSO says they conducted a search warrant at a residence on […]
Mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Ohio pleads guilty
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville entered the plea last week in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 28. A kidnapping charge was dropped […]
2 babies, 2 children critically injured in Ohio apartment fire
A fire in an Ohio apartment sent four children to the hospital in critical condition over the weekend, authorities said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Four children in critical condition after Ohio apartment fire
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — A fire in an Ohio apartment sent four children to the hospital in critical condition over the weekend, authorities said. The blaze was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews reported four children were found at the scene. The children were in critical...
Woman seriously hurt after Colorado police car she was placed in is hit by a train
A 20-year-old woman was seriously injured when the parked police patrol car she was detained in was struck by a train in Colorado. The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. Friday near U.S. 85 and County Road 38, just north of Platteville, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
cleveland19.com
ODNR investigates drowning death of 6-year-old in Lake Erie
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said a investigation was launched Saturday after a child drowned in Lake Erie. According to ODNR, a 6-year-old did not resurface after going under the water at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. Investigators said the child was swimming in...
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Wayne County crash kills 1, injures 4
ORRVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a Wayne County crash that left one dead and four injured. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to OSHP, the crash happened on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 children taken to hospital after fire in Butler County
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Four children are in the hospital after an apartment fire in Butler County Saturday. Fire crews responded to the 5000 block of Aster Park Drive in West Chester Township for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m., according to our news partners at WCPO. When...
Judge blocks execution of Alabama inmate who says state lost paperwork requesting alternative to lethal injection
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal judge on Monday blocked Alabama from executing an inmate who says the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative to lethal injection. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction to block the state from executing Alan Miller on Thursday by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia, an untested method Miller says he requested but Alabama is not ready to use. Miller was sentenced to die after being convicted of killing three people in a 1999 workplace shooting.
Gunshots hit 2 apartments at a Tri-Cities complex Friday night
Police were told multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.
Cause determined in crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski, 3 others
The probe into the August crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., and three others faulted the driver of the SUV she was riding in for trying to make an unsafe pass. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said in its conclusion Friday that the driver of the Toyota RAV4...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FBI task force steps in to help put the brakes on rash of carjackings
On one day this summer, three people were carjacked in three suburban towns in Northeast Ohio. The FBI helped track down two of the suspects, who now face serious potential jail time.
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
fox2detroit.com
4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals
FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
Sherri Papini, who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, is sentenced to 18 months in prison
Sherri Papini, the California woman who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping and lying about it to the FBI, was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison. Prosecutors recommended last week that Papini be sentenced to eight months. “A lesser sentence, such as the one month of imprisonment recommended...
Watch: Video shows moments leading up to military jet crash
Authorities are now releasing video in the investigation into a military jet crash into a north Texas neighborhood last year. The footage, taken from the cockpit, shows a bird being sucked into the plane forcing the two pilots on board to eject. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports. Sept. 20, 2022.
Rescue Dog Still Waiting for a Home After 2,555 Days in Ohio Shelters: 'The Perfect House Guest'
Flip is still searching for a forever home. The 7-year-old rescue dog has spent over 2,555 days in a shelter waiting to be adopted. Lake Humane Society — the rescue caring for the pup — shared a Facebook post about the patient pooch on Sept. 8. "He has...
West Virginia woman says she was fired for not wearing hat at Pizza Hut
A West Virginia woman from Kanawha County says she was fired from her job because she didn’t wear a hat while working at Pizza Hut. Elizabeth Watkins claims she can’t wear a hat at work because she suffers from migraines. According to the West Virginia Record, Watkins has a prescription for her illness. Watkins allegedly told her […]
NBC News
466K+
Followers
55K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 19