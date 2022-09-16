ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story's official trailer sees Evan Peters playing the serial killer and cannibal as he claims the lives of several victims

By Sam Joseph Semon, Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Netflix released the official trailer for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on its YouTube channel on Friday.

In the clip, the titular serial killer, portrayed by Evan Peters, claimed the lives of several victims and became the focus of a high-profile manhunt while affecting the lives of several individuals he did not target.

The limited series was created by Ryan Murphy and it is currently set to premiere on the streaming service later this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sz83P_0hyWwe8w00
New visuals: Netflix released the official trailer for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on its YouTube channel on Friday

The trailer begins with Dahmer bringing one of his many victims back to his apartment.

Upon entering the residence, the individual makes a comment about an odd smell, and a drop of blood is seen underneath the bottom of a power drill, after which the serial killer locks the front door.

Dahmer is then seen visiting a club, and after he offers drinks to several other victims, his neighbor Glenda Cleveland, portrayed by Niecy Nash, asks him: 'What do you do in there?'

As the serial killer tortures and dismembers his potential partners, Cleveland continues: 'The smells, power tools going all hours of the night, I hear screaming coming from your apartment.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJeBO_0hyWwe8w00
Synopsis: In the clip, the titular serial killer, portrayed by Evan Peters, claimed the lives of several victims and became the focus of a high-profile manhunt while affecting the lives of several individuals he did not target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lA1pq_0hyWwe8w00
Unlucky: The trailer begins with Dahmer bringing one of his many victims back to his apartment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkjP4_0hyWwe8w00
Suspicion: Dahmer is then seen while visiting a club, and after he is seen offering drinks to several other victims, his neighbor Glenda Cleveland, portrayed by Niecy Nash, asks him: 'What do you do in there?'

She was later seen having a conversation with Dahmer, who presented her with a sandwich stuffed with suspicious-looking meat, and the criminal instructed her to 'eat it now.'

After he was shown caressing both a victim and a mannequin, Cleveland objected to eating the sandwich.

The serial killer described the contents of the dish as simply 'meat' and expressed that he 'tried to do a nice thing' for her.

Portions of Dahmer's traumatic childhood were featured in the clip, and his father, played by Richard Jenkins, appeared to be troubled by his son's activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L9V8N_0hyWwe8w00
Ominous: She was later seen having a conversation with Dahmer, who presents her with a sandwich stuffed with suspicious-looking meat, and the criminal instructs her to 'eat it now'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15fD3b_0hyWwe8w00
Not what it seems: After he was shown while caressing both a victim and a mannequin, Cleveland objected to eating the sandwich, to which the serial killer simply described the contents of the dish as 'meat'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01bWII_0hyWwe8w00
Family problems: Portions of Dahmer's traumatic childhood were featured in the clip, and his father, played by Richard Jenkins, appeared to be troubled by his son's activities

One of the loved ones of one of the cannibal's victims was then shown lashing out in a courtroom during his trial, after which he interacted with what appeared to be a severed and preserved head.

Cleveland subsequently spoke to a police officer, and exclaimed: 'I called you for months and it's too late! Y'all came too late!'

The trailer ends with Dahmer staring at his neighbor and ominously demanding: 'Eat it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcnWG_0hyWwe8w00
Legal drama: One of the loved ones of one of the cannibal's victims was then shown lashing out in a courtroom during his trial, after which he interacted with what appeared to be a severed and preserved head
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8bNi_0hyWwe8w00
Missed opportunity: Cleveland subsequently spoke to a police officer, and exclaimed: 'I called you for months and it's too late! Y'all came too late!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCA2F_0hyWwe8w00
Pure evil: The trailer ends with Dahmer staring at his neighbor and ominously demanding: 'Eat it'

Netflix previously released two images of Peters playing Jeffrey Dahmer ahead of the limited series' release.

The shots show the St. Louis native in the the role of the infamous serial killer - who murdered 17 people between 1978 and 1991 - donning glasses with a striped retro polo shirt with a belt and blue jeans.

Peters is glaring forward in the promotional images as he's playing Dahmer, who worked at a Milwaukee chocolate factory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fueO2_0hyWwe8w00
An inside look: Netflix previously released two images of eters playing Jeffrey Dahmer ahead of the limited series' release 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNh27_0hyWwe8w00

The limited series will retell the story of Dahmer from the perspective of his victims, and explore major mistakes Wisconsin police made in handling the probe of the notorious mass murderer, who made national headlines for acts of cannibalism and necrophilia involving his victims.

Peters has past worked with Murphy on a number of projects, including nine of 10 seasons of American Horror Story, as well as the series Pose.

Peters in April told Variety about the painstaking task he had taken of researching Dahmer in depth for the role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shrUV_0hyWwe8w00
Glare: Peters is glaring forward in the promotional images as he's playing Dahmer, who worked at a Milwaukee chocolate factory
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZPBeg_0hyWwe8w00
Teaser: Netflix last month released a back head shot of Peters in the role of the murderer  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143gu8_0hyWwe8w00
Crime: Dahmer in 1992 was convicted of 16 murders he'd been charged with, and sentenced to 16 life sentences in prison. He was beaten to death by another inmate in November of 1994 at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin 

'I've read so much, I've watched so much, I've seen so much, and at a certain point, you've got to say, "All right, that's enough,"' he said. 'There are beautifully written scripts. You can have all the backstory you want, but at the end of the day we're not making a documentary.

'It's more about maintaining the idea and the through line of why you're telling the story and always having that as your guiding light.'

Dahmer in 1992 was convicted of 16 murders he'd been charged with, and sentenced to 16 life sentences in prison. He was bludgeoned to death with a metal bar in November of 1994 by Christopher Scarver, another inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2589ce_0hyWwe8w00
Flashback: Dahmer was seen in court during his trial
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUa9T_0hyWwe8w00
Career: Peters has past worked with Murphy on a number of projects, including nine of 10 seasons of American Horror Story, as well as the series Pose. He was snapped in LA in March 

The gruesome story of Dahmer has past been chronicled in the 2002 movie Dahmer, in which Jeremy Renner played the titular role; as well as 2017's My Friend Dahmer, in which Ross Lynch played a teen version of the nascent serial killer.

Murphy has excelled chronicling 1990s true crime sagas, with past American Crime Story projects including 2018's The Assassination of Gianni Versace and 2016's The People Vs. OJ Simpson.

Murphy is collaborating on the project with Ian Brennan. The limited series is slated to arrive on the streaming service on September 22.

Comments / 2

Related
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'It shouldn’t be a novelty to have a 46-year-old woman playing this part': Keeley Hawes hits out at lack of female action heroes on TV as she takes on role of protective former cop in gripping new BBC drama Crossfire

Keeley Hawes is delighted to be taking on the role of a protective former police officer in new BBC drama Crossfire, with the star saying it's time the action roles on television are given a shake up. The actress, 46, who has previously appeared in the likes of Bodyguard and...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Reboot’ Is Hulu’s Hilariously Meta Take on a TV Trend That Won’t Die

Resurrected television shows and films go to great lengths to avoid being labeled with the odious term “reboot.” You’ll often hear the people behind this kind of content refer to them as “reimaginings” to soften the stigma—like if Hester Prynn insisted that the scarlet letter on her chest stood for “autonomous.” It’s a more appealing word, but at the end of the day, everyone still understands that we’re talking about a piece of media that has been exhumed from the grave, dusted off, and pitched up with some fresh spackle.Reboot, just by its title alone, understands that stigma perfectly. That’s...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Daily Mail

Camilla's Cinderella moment: Queen Consort reveals she accidentally put on odd shoes on the morning of her wedding to King Charles - prompting Her late Majesty to laugh

The Queen Consort has revealed an amusing anecdote from the day she married King Charles - revealing Her Majesty's sense of humour. Speaking on a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla, 75, who wed Charles, 73, in 2005, described how the Queen saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on the big day on April 9 that year.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Grimes fans are convinced she has had elf ear surgery after latest photo

Grimes has posted a new photo on social media that has led fans to believe she has undergone elf ear surgery.Last month, the artist had tweeted about wanting to get vampire teeth and elf ears, writing: “Does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”In a second tweet, she then added: “Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?”Posting on Twitter on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Richard Jenkins
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Niecy Nash
Person
Gianni Versace
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Person
Ross Lynch
Popculture

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts

Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Charlie Hunnam Breaks Some Bad News to 'Sons of Anarchy' Fans

Shantaram could not be more different than Sons of Anarchy, but when Apple TV+ announced the show's premiere date, the accompanying picture showed Charlie Hunnam on a motorcycle. This might have been an attempt to lead Hunnam's fans into thinking his character, Lin Ford, was anything like Jax Teller. That is not the case though, as Hunnam recently told Entertainment Weekly that Shantaram is "radically different" from the show that made him a star.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Roddy McDowall From ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Pulled Pranks With Makeup Before His Death At 70

Planet of the Apes was a groundbreaking adventure that stands as a classic film experience to this day. That’s in no small part thanks to the interesting characters played by talented actors, including Roddy McDowall, known as the doubtful Dr. Cornelius. It just so happens he boasts an impressive filmography that demonstrates his skills, with plenty standing out even after the highly successful 1968 film.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannibalism#Assassination
Decider.com

I’m Sorry, But I Just Can’t Deal With ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in 2022

It is my solemn duty as a TV critic to give each and every new episode of television a fair chance to impress me. However, I’ve hit a wall. I’ve reached a point in my life where I simply cannot bear to watch any more of Hulu‘s The Handmaid’s Tale. I loved the early seasons as they brought Margaret Atwood‘s novel to life and expanded beyond the book’s pages. I watched as June (Elisabeth Moss) repeatedly came close to escaping Gilead, only to wind up back in a handmaid’s scarlet cloak. I tuned back in to see her finally taste...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
spoilertv.com

Full Circle - Timothy Olyphant To Star

Deadwood alum Timothy Olyphant is returning to HBO, signing on as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Gossip

Farrah Abraham SLAMMED for Letting Subscribers Pay to DM Sophia

While the notorious Farrah Abraham may “joke” about CPS, a lot of folks on social media aren’t laughing. Yes, Sophia is a young teenager and seems to be her own person despite having Farrah for a mom. But the choices that Farrah continues to make for her...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jean Smart Wins Second Consecutive Emmy For Lead Actress In A Comedy Series For ‘Hacks’: “I Didn’t Realize The Breadth Of The Appeal Of Our Show”

Jean Smart has won her second consecutive Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series for her role as legendary Las Vegas comic Deborah Vance in HBO Max’s Hacks. “Thank you for a second time honoring this show,” Smart said during her on-stage acceptance speech. “I have to tell you, I’m so blown away by our writers who not only matched season 1 but surpassed it, and as we all know, season 2 of a show is kind of a litmus test. This has just been a thrill. She went on to thank our crew and ad because we were on...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

607K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy