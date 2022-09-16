ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 45

Lisa Hunt
3d ago

People have all kinds of fears. Some people are afraid of newborns that they might hurt them or drop them. My opinion is extend the olive branch. Life is too short.

Reply(2)
36
justices for all
3d ago

If a person is afraid to hold her infant and it’s better for them to say something then try holding their child and dropping them what were the mother of said it for aunt when I dropped off the baby I think this mother is very narrowminded

Reply
17
you,dont,know,me
2d ago

some people do not like to hold infants as they are scared they might break them..don't hate your sister for not wanting to hold an infant especially if they have never held one before

Reply(1)
13
Related
SheKnows

This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up

A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows

A Teen Stood Up to Her Parents After Years of Being Her Step-Sister’s Caregiver & Reddit is Cheering Her On

Raising a family with multiple kids — and especially in a blended family — it makes sense that parents will want to put an emphasis on the new siblings learning to value one another and care for one another. And, when needed, being asked to step in and babysit or help out with younger siblings is part of being a part of a family and a good way to learn responsibility. However, one teen Redditor shared how her parents went too far in making her disabled sibling’s care her responsibility — and she’s struggling to set boundaries as she reaches adulthood and considers whether her role went above and beyond what someone should expect from another child.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
HipHopWired

“Educator” Calls Black Teacher “The Monkey Next Door”, Says She Didn’t Mean It In A Racist Way

It is the year of our Lord, 2022, and folks are still out here pretending they don’t know the racist history of Black people being referred to as monkeys. And some of these folks have the nerve to call themselves educators. Shanda Wiggins, the mother of a student at the Oakbrook Middle School in Dorchester […] The post “Educator” Calls Black Teacher “The Monkey Next Door”, Says She Didn’t Mean It In A Racist Way appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Fatim Hemraj

In 2015, a teen vanished while with her ex-stepfather. Later, loved ones received chilling texts from her phone.

Katelin Akens lived in Arizona with her fiancée, Amber. On December 1, 2015, the 19-year-old traveled to Virginia, where she grew up, to meet her sister’s newborn baby, and to get her high school diploma from her mother, Lisa so that she could register for Cosmetology school. Katelin was supposed to return home four days later. She never boarded the plane.
PARTLOW, VA
Kath Lee

Man enraged after his fiance sneaked out of the restaurant and didn't pay for his and his friends' meal

One of the most problematic aspects of a relationship or marriage might be the handling of financial matters. According to a survey conducted by Fidelity Investments in 2021 with participants aged 25 and older who were either married or in a long-term committed partnership, one in every five couples cites financial concerns as the most significant obstacle to their relationship.
Tracey Folly

Man refuses to split cost of buying daughter's first car after paying for stepdaughter's car in full

If you buy a car for one of your children, does that mean you're obligated to share the cost of cars for all of your children? What if we get stepchildren involved?. "According to recent research, 42% of American adults have at least one step-relative (a step-parent, step-sibling, or a stepchild). What's more, there are about 11.6 million stepchildren in the U.S." Does that complicate the matter even further?
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman Gives Birth to Twins From Different Fathers

The twins were conceived just hours apart.Karen Warfel/Pixabay. This "one-in-a-million" pair of twins were born nine months after the 19-year-old had intercourse on the same day with two separate men. A mother from Brazil was having doubts about the identity of the twins' biological father. Due to this, she took a paternity test, but the results were far from what she expected.
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Distractify

Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch

There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy