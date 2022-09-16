Read full article on original website
Lisa Hunt
3d ago
People have all kinds of fears. Some people are afraid of newborns that they might hurt them or drop them. My opinion is extend the olive branch. Life is too short.
Reply(2)
36
justices for all
3d ago
If a person is afraid to hold her infant and it’s better for them to say something then try holding their child and dropping them what were the mother of said it for aunt when I dropped off the baby I think this mother is very narrowminded
Reply
17
you,dont,know,me
2d ago
some people do not like to hold infants as they are scared they might break them..don't hate your sister for not wanting to hold an infant especially if they have never held one before
Reply(1)
13
Related
'Selfish' Daughter Refusing To Share Lottery Winnings With Her Mom Cheered
A 2018 study of lottery winners found that "large-prize winners experience sustained increases in overall life satisfaction that persist for over a decade."
This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up
A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
A Mom Told Her In-Laws Off After They Pressured Her For More Grandkids & It’s Totally Justified
A mom snapped back at her in-laws for pressuring her to have more kids and Reddit is rallying around in support. She took to “AITA” forum to share her situation and started off by explaining that she had a very difficult time with her first baby. “She was...
"It seemed to give my wife a sense of satisfaction to leave her daughter to struggle" Dad horrified at wife's actions
Can a parent draw pleasure out of their child’s failure?. Very rarely, adults in a child’s life, like parents, might create issues that could impair a child’s emotional development or sense of self-worth. They can do so by constantly criticizing, throwing threats, rejecting, and withholding love, support, or guidance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Teen Stood Up to Her Parents After Years of Being Her Step-Sister’s Caregiver & Reddit is Cheering Her On
Raising a family with multiple kids — and especially in a blended family — it makes sense that parents will want to put an emphasis on the new siblings learning to value one another and care for one another. And, when needed, being asked to step in and babysit or help out with younger siblings is part of being a part of a family and a good way to learn responsibility. However, one teen Redditor shared how her parents went too far in making her disabled sibling’s care her responsibility — and she’s struggling to set boundaries as she reaches adulthood and considers whether her role went above and beyond what someone should expect from another child.
Angry Wife Spends 27th Anniversary Alone While Her Husband Takes Himself Out to Dinner
A disgruntled wife recently took to Reddit to complain about how her husband took himself out to dinner on their 27th anniversary while she spent the night alone. And yet, I wonder why she’s so upset. Sure, one would think that this would have been painful had their marriage still been viable. But it is really just a marriage on paper.
Anti-choice megachurch pastor resigns after being busted in "unhealthy" Instagram relationship
Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at the Village Church, which operates under the Southern Baptist sect, announced this week that he's resigning his position after having an Instagram relationship. Chandler, who is married with three children, told his flock, "I fell short." Christianity Today explained that the elders in the...
Parents name their newborn daughter after a weapon – but people are really horrified by how it’s spelled
WHEN a pair of expecting parents shared their happy news with loved ones, they received excited queries about their baby girl's name. But when they shared the name they'd picked, they were hit with a shocked "oh" from their family and plenty of trolling from strangers. The anonymized exchange was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“Educator” Calls Black Teacher “The Monkey Next Door”, Says She Didn’t Mean It In A Racist Way
It is the year of our Lord, 2022, and folks are still out here pretending they don’t know the racist history of Black people being referred to as monkeys. And some of these folks have the nerve to call themselves educators. Shanda Wiggins, the mother of a student at the Oakbrook Middle School in Dorchester […] The post “Educator” Calls Black Teacher “The Monkey Next Door”, Says She Didn’t Mean It In A Racist Way appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Straight couple refuses to let gay couple sleep together because they could have a 'bad influence' on children
Although 32 countries have legalized same-gender marriages, 7 in 10 LGBTQ Americans still face discrimination. Nearly 250 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the country in 2022 alone.
Daughter Praised for Refusing to Add 'Gold Digging' Stepmom to Trust Fund
The daughter claims her father had various relationships with younger women in the past and set up the funds to protect his assets.
In 2015, a teen vanished while with her ex-stepfather. Later, loved ones received chilling texts from her phone.
Katelin Akens lived in Arizona with her fiancée, Amber. On December 1, 2015, the 19-year-old traveled to Virginia, where she grew up, to meet her sister’s newborn baby, and to get her high school diploma from her mother, Lisa so that she could register for Cosmetology school. Katelin was supposed to return home four days later. She never boarded the plane.
Man enraged after his fiance sneaked out of the restaurant and didn't pay for his and his friends' meal
One of the most problematic aspects of a relationship or marriage might be the handling of financial matters. According to a survey conducted by Fidelity Investments in 2021 with participants aged 25 and older who were either married or in a long-term committed partnership, one in every five couples cites financial concerns as the most significant obstacle to their relationship.
Angry Father and Son Left Speechless When They Find Out Hunter Actually Eats The Deer
Man, I still have a hard time wrapping my head around this one. For as vile as a place as the internet can be, every so often, it graces you with a timeless classic. So why not revisit this one, coming to us from the fall of 2019 in Long Island, New York.
Man refuses to split cost of buying daughter's first car after paying for stepdaughter's car in full
If you buy a car for one of your children, does that mean you're obligated to share the cost of cars for all of your children? What if we get stepchildren involved?. "According to recent research, 42% of American adults have at least one step-relative (a step-parent, step-sibling, or a stepchild). What's more, there are about 11.6 million stepchildren in the U.S." Does that complicate the matter even further?
19-Year-Old Refuses to Look After Brother While Parents Are Away
Are siblings responsible for looking after the other kids in their family?. Access to childcare has become more and more of a pressing issue. This has especially been the case since the pandemic took place, resulting in many parents finding themselves in tight situations.
"She didn't want my daughter to play with her phone" Stepmom slammed for punishing her stepdaughter
What is and what is not allowed when it comes to punishing a step child?. "Stay in your lane. That’s not your place. Back off, you’re not their mom. You’re just a stepmom"
Woman Gives Birth to Twins From Different Fathers
The twins were conceived just hours apart.Karen Warfel/Pixabay. This "one-in-a-million" pair of twins were born nine months after the 19-year-old had intercourse on the same day with two separate men. A mother from Brazil was having doubts about the identity of the twins' biological father. Due to this, she took a paternity test, but the results were far from what she expected.
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch
There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
KIDS・
Comments / 45