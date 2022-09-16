ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penelope Cruz oozes glamour as she dons a sheer black dress with intricate lace detail and a thigh-high split at the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Penelope Cruz cut a glamorous figure as she walked the red carpet at the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Friday.

The actress, 48, is set to receive a Spanish National Cinematographic Award for her contribution to the cinema on Saturday.

And she looked stunning as she posed for photographers at the event, wearing a sheer black dress with intricate lace detail and a thigh-high front split.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vz8TM_0hyWrqJN00
Glitterati: Penelope Cruz, 48, cut a glamorous figure as she walked the red carpet at the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Friday

Penelope's gown featured a low cut neckline and the skirt reached nearly down to the ground.

She added a few inches to her stature by wearing a pair of black heels and carried a matching clutch purse with her.

The screen star wore lashings of make-up to highlight her pretty features and accessorised with some glitzy silver pendulum earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IdbwG_0hyWrqJN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BdFtP_0hyWrqJN00

She appeared in a playful mood as she posed alongside Argentinian actor Juan Diego Botto, 47, who looked dapper in a black suit.

He wore a white shirt which he left unbuttoned at the collar and opted for a pair of smartly polished black shoes.

The pair were seen greeting fans as they walked along the red carpet, stoping to pose for pictures and sign autographs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUfZZ_0hyWrqJN00
Larking about: She appeared in a playful mood as she posed alongside Argentinian actor Juan Diego Botto, 47, who looked dapper in a black suit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsTQi_0hyWrqJN00
All stars: Penelope and Juan Diego posed alongside fellow Spanish actor Luis Tosar, 50, at the bash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cw4zt_0hyWrqJN00
Fashion focus: Luis looked smart in a grey suit which he teamed with a black top, with the trio chatting as they walked along the red carpet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tvblJ_0hyWrqJN00
Shimmering: Penelope's dress glistened in the daylight as she posed on the red carpet, with the star opting for a glamorous look with her make-up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mbRY_0hyWrqJN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14wQiB_0hyWrqJN00
Greeting their public: The pair were seen greeting fans as they walked along the red carpet, stoping to pose for pictures and sign autographs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Suqe6_0hyWrqJN00
Accolade: The actress is set to receive a Spanish National Cinematographic Award for her contribution to the cinema on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wtQg_0hyWrqJN00
Small talk: Penelope and Juan Diego were in good spirits as they chatted after heading inside the venue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27PVXN_0hyWrqJN00
Strutting her stuff: Penelope looked every inch the Hollywood siren as she walked the red carpet at the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b1pQP_0hyWrqJN00

Penelope was also joined at the event by her lookalike younger sister, fellow actress Monica Cruz, 45.

Monica showed off her chic sense of style in a in a black dress with a plunging neckline.

The tiered circle skirt flared out as she posed on the red carpet while posing for pictures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Ou3B_0hyWrqJN00
Strike a pose: Penelope put on a leggy display as she walked the red carpet at the event, with the split in her dress revealing her pins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RuhhC_0hyWrqJN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6RhB_0hyWrqJN00
Fresh faced: The star showed off her clear complexion as she posed on the red carpet at the event in Spain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2v7g_0hyWrqJN00
Out on the town: Penelope gave onlookers a wave as she posed inside the event in Spain on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eqfCF_0hyWrqJN00
Posing up: The star gently rested her hand on her shoulder as she posed for the hoards of photographers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1XXk_0hyWrqJN00
Winning smile: Penelope looked content as she posed for pictures at the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zye44_0hyWrqJN00
Family affair: Penelope was also joined at the event by her lookalike younger sister, fellow actress Monica Cruz, 45

She wore a pair of gold platform heels to boost her height and carried a small rose gold clutch with her.

Monica wore her hair back in a ponytail and opted for a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

Her sister Penelope exuded chic in an all-black ensemble earlier in the day as she attended a screening for her new thriller-drama On The Fringe during San Sebastian Film Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14kgrX_0hyWrqJN00
Looking good: Monica showed off her chic sense of style in a in a black dress with a plunging neckline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23FtZV_0hyWrqJN00
Stylish: Penelope was the picture of chic in geometric patterned jeans as she attended a screening for her new thriller On The Fringe earlier in the day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EuyYl_0hyWrqJN00
On-screen: On The Fringe is a film on family, love and solidarity - linking the stories of three separate characters who all go on 24 hour long life-shaping journeys in a race against the clock

The actress donned a pair of dark jeans with a geometric pattern print, tucking a black blouse with gold button detailing into the straight leg trousers.

Juan Diego Botto's Spanish-Belgian flick On The Fringe features the Vanilla Sky star as leading lady Azucena and is up for the City of Donostia Audience Award at the 70th annual film festival.

Penelope stars in the film, also called En los Márgenes, alongside Spanish actor Luis Tosar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RmmNK_0hyWrqJN00
Nailed it: She posed up a storm while donning a pair of dark jeans with a geometric pattern print, tucking a black blouse with gold button detailing into the straight leg trousers

