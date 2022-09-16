ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Take 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the New York Lottery’s “Take 5 Midday” game were:

01-18-20-22-30

(one, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty)

