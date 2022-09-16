Read full article on original website
Related
2 Snacks You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Hair Loss Experts
You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not getting enough nutrients can cause hair shedding, other reasons you could be seeing more strands on your brush include aging, stress, illnesses, hormone fluctuations, certain medications you are taking, and genetics. While the only true cure for hair growth is patience and time, the foods you eat and the ones you avoid can help support the process. While you’re making decisions about what to eat each day, here are some tips from hair loss experts on two snacks you should avoid if you’re concerned about hair loss.
4 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach
When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady r...
This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists
Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
The One Type Of Butter Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation
Ah, butter—whether you’re smearing it on a warm piece of toast or melting it in a pan to get your favorite recipe started, it’s likely you use some variation of this all-purpose spread on a daily basis. And there are so many options to choose from! There’s salted and unsalted, stick or spreadable, and a whole range of alternatives and imitations: vegan butter, margarine made with yogurt, and the works. But while many of these are deemed as healthy replacements, experts say that’s not necessarily the case. Choosing the wrong spread could put you at risk of inflammation and weight gain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Fat-Blasting Ingredient To Your Eggs Every Morning
When it comes to filling, metabolism-boosting breakfasts to promote weight loss, eggs are one of the best ingredients you can add to the mix. Whether you’re frying them, scrambling them, or whipping up an omelette, eggs can offer tons of nutrients and keep you full and energized throughout the day. Another great thing about this breakfast food is the fact that you can add just about any veggies your heart desires to the mix—and many of those options will help you reach your weight loss goals even faster, including one tasty green.
4 Breakfast Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Almost Always Lead To Weight Gain
If you’re trying to lose weight, one of the most important factors to consider is the food you put into your body every day. While you may spend a lot of time planning nutritious lunches and dinners, it’s crucial that you also start your day off on the right foot with a healthy, filling breakfast. Although it’s sometimes tempting to go the easy route with a highly processed meal first thing in the morning, this is typically a sure-fire way to slow your weight loss and possibly even put on a few extra pounds.
6 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Foods You Should Eat Before Bed That Will Help You Sleep Better
Do you struggle to fall asleep? Do you struggle to stay asleep? Ryan Seacrest shared on-air there are actually certain foods that can help you sleep better if you eat them before bedtime. While some say you shouldn't eat too close to sleep, research has show these foods promote drowsiness:
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
4 Condiments You Should Stop Eating ASAP Because They Ruin Your Metabolism, According To Nutritionists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 02/28/2022 Weight loss can feel like an elusive process; it’s easy to get discouraged. It can be overwhelming with how many pills, programs, and diets are on the market that promise resu...
A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All
If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
EatingWell
Should You Be Drinking a Glass of Water Before Bed? Here's What Dietitians Have to Say
While it's easy to overlook, next to the muscle, bone, organs and fat in our bodies that often step into the spotlight, water actually makes up 55% of the average adult female body and about 60% of adult male bodies, according to Cleveland Clinic. Just like the grass in a...
5 Haircut Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs—They Add Years To Your Face
This post has been updated since its initial 01/22/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Having a hairstyle that suits your face shape, a color that highlights your skin tone, and a cut that is current are all ways someone might look younger. If you’re looking for anti-aging hairstyle tips to avoid looking older with the wrong cut, we’ve got you covered! We spoke with Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, who gave five examples of styles that can add years to your appearance over 50— and how you can ask your stylist to alter them in more modern ways.
3 Sneaky Carbs You Should Stop Eating Immediately Because They Lead To Visceral Fat
While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
The Two Foods You Should Never Eat Together, According To Dietitians—They Slow Your Metabolism!
When it comes to a healthy metabolism and digestive system, this is supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and sleep. One food pairing you might not be aware of that could be detrimental to your metabolism and energy, is those that are ‘starchy’ and ‘acidic.’ We checked in with health experts and did some research to learn more about these two kinds of foods and what to replace them with for not only a swifter metabolism, but also smoother digestion overall.
Will Wrapping Your Stomach With Vaporub And Plastic Wrap Make You Lose Weight?
Some users promote wearing the plastic wrap during exercise and sleep. The anecdotal results include weight loss and more firm skin.
Want A Flatter Stomach? Health Experts Say This Is The One High-Fiber Food You Should Have Every Morning
If you’re trying to lose weight, it’s crucial to ensure you’re eating the right amount of nutrients each day, and one of the most important ones to consider is fiber. Fibrous foods will allow you to stay satiated throughout the day, which means you’ll be less inclined to chow down on less-than-healthy, high-calorie snacks that (although delicious) make it difficult to lose weight. Luckily, there are so many tasty high-fiber foods out there, including one versatile option that you can have at virtually any time of the day.
5 High-Protein Foods That Practically Guarantee A Flatter Stomach–They Boost Your Metabolism!
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 10/11/2021. Your metabolic rate directly determines your body’s ability to burn through food as fuel and torch fat for weight loss. The faster your metabolism is, the more effortlessly your body will burn calories, allowing you to eat more while still losing weight over time. There are a number of different ways to approach boosting your metabolism for weight loss, but one of the most effective is by tailoring your diet to help you reach your goals.
3 Things You Should Stop Ordering At Restaurants In 2022, According To Experts
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 01/27/2022 When anyone who is trying to lose weight goes out to eat, they often aim to choose something commonly known as ‘healthy,’ or what appears to be the most nutritious o...
Comments / 0