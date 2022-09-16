DC Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:

DC 2 Evening

0-3

(zero, three)

DC 2 Midday

9-1

(nine, one)

DC 3 Evening

5-0-0

(five, zero, zero)

DC 3 Midday

8-7-1

(eight, seven, one)

DC 4 Evening

2-9-9-3

(two, nine, nine, three)

DC 4 Midday

4-6-9-5

(four, six, nine, five)

DC 5 Evening

3-8-2-9-9

(three, eight, two, nine, nine)

DC 5 Midday

8-9-2-0-2

(eight, nine, two, zero, two)

Lucky For Life

23-33-34-35-42, Lucky Ball: 14

(twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-two; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Mega Millions

15-30-35-38-66, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 4

(fifteen, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $277,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 225,000,000

