DC Lottery
WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:
DC 2 Evening
0-3
(zero, three)
DC 2 Midday
9-1
(nine, one)
DC 3 Evening
5-0-0
(five, zero, zero)
DC 3 Midday
8-7-1
(eight, seven, one)
DC 4 Evening
2-9-9-3
(two, nine, nine, three)
DC 4 Midday
4-6-9-5
(four, six, nine, five)
DC 5 Evening
3-8-2-9-9
(three, eight, two, nine, nine)
DC 5 Midday
8-9-2-0-2
(eight, nine, two, zero, two)
Lucky For Life
23-33-34-35-42, Lucky Ball: 14
(twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-two; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Mega Millions
15-30-35-38-66, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 4
(fifteen, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $277,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 225,000,000
