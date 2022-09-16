Read full article on original website
3 manatees return to Florida after completing rehabilitation at the Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three manatees who have been undergoing rehabilitation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium have returned to their home state of Florida. Scampi, Acorn and Einstein were brought to the Columbus zoo after being rescued as orphans off the coast of Florida, according to a release. The trio returned to Florida Saturday afternoon after traveling with a member of the zoo's animal care team and a staff veterinarian.
More women registering to vote in Florida following Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
TAMPA, Fla. — As we close in on the midterm elections, it looks like more women are registering to vote. Political watchers think it might be a consequence of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The abortion issue has sparked demonstrations, but perhaps of greater consequence, it has more women registering to vote.
One family's tragedy and a new tool for fighting addiction could save lives
TAMPA, Fla. — If your loved one came to you and said they needed help because they were struggling with addiction, what would be the first thing you do?. Maybe you'd call a doctor or start researching facilities on the internet but as it turns out, you'd probably get overwhelmed pretty quickly — and time is precious when someone is open and willing to accept help.
No, it doesn’t cost more to insure your car if it’s red
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Prices at the pump might be down, but Floridians are still paying more than most drivers to insure their cars. According to Bankrate, Floridians are paying an average yearly premium of nearly $3,000, or more than 4% of their yearly income. The national average, in contrast, is only 2.57% of a person's income, according to the financial website.
Florida man, 20, dies following snorkeling trip in Keys
ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Boynton Beach died following a snorkeling trip Friday off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness and was seen struggling just before 1:30 p.m. in the water on Aligator Reef off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
