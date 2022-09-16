ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

3 manatees return to Florida after completing rehabilitation at the Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three manatees who have been undergoing rehabilitation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium have returned to their home state of Florida. Scampi, Acorn and Einstein were brought to the Columbus zoo after being rescued as orphans off the coast of Florida, according to a release. The trio returned to Florida Saturday afternoon after traveling with a member of the zoo's animal care team and a staff veterinarian.
COLUMBUS, OH
10NEWS

One family's tragedy and a new tool for fighting addiction could save lives

TAMPA, Fla. — If your loved one came to you and said they needed help because they were struggling with addiction, what would be the first thing you do?. Maybe you'd call a doctor or start researching facilities on the internet but as it turns out, you'd probably get overwhelmed pretty quickly — and time is precious when someone is open and willing to accept help.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

No, it doesn’t cost more to insure your car if it’s red

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Prices at the pump might be down, but Floridians are still paying more than most drivers to insure their cars. According to Bankrate, Floridians are paying an average yearly premium of nearly $3,000, or more than 4% of their yearly income. The national average, in contrast, is only 2.57% of a person's income, according to the financial website.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Destin, FL
State
Massachusetts State
City
Crestview, FL
State
Texas State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
10NEWS

Florida man, 20, dies following snorkeling trip in Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Boynton Beach died following a snorkeling trip Friday off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness and was seen struggling just before 1:30 p.m. in the water on Aligator Reef off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
ISLAMORADA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy