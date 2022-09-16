Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Jets QB Joe Flacco: 'Winning in the NFL is like a drug'
Certain fans of the New York Jets were calling for head coach Robert Saleh to bench veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in favor of third-string option Mike White as the injured Zach Wilson remains sidelined. Saleh didn't go in that direction, and Flacco responded by essentially guaranteeing a win at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon and then delivering late in a thrilling 31-30 comeback victory.
Yardbarker
Is Joe Woods To Blame For The Browns Loss To The Jets?
And the only question is whether it makes the defense more tenacious or dangerously tentative next time. It is probably a good week for the Browns to have a short turnaround. Pittsburgh will give the players something else to dwell on soon enough. But there has to be some concern...
NFL readers Q&A: Fans' concerns on Chargers' Justin Herbert, Rams' Matthew Stafford
Fans wonder whether the Chargers were being cavalier playing an injured Justin Herbert and whether the Rams' Matthew Stafford still can throw long.
Giants CB Cor’Dale Flott expected to start in Week 2
Giants starting cornerback Aaron Robinson will miss several weeks following his appendix removal, and rookie Cor’Dale Flott is expected to start in his place in the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Panthers on Sunday, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Flott, a third-round choice in the 2022 draft, played just two special teams snaps in New York’s opener last week, so this will represent an early test of the rookie’s mettle.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Giants' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) active for Week 2
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is active for Week 2's game against the Carolina Panthers. Toney has been upgraded to available and will be active for Sunday's clash with the Panthers. Our models expect him to see 1.8 targets against Carolina. Toney's Week 2 projection includes 1.1...
NFL・
Yardbarker
New York Giants will once again be thin on the defensive side in Week 2
The New York Giants are already facing significant injury issues on the defensive side of the football, and with a severe lack of depth at multiple positions, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is certainly walking a tightrope. Considering both of Wink’s premier edge rushers, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari, have been...
NFL・
Giants Crowd Atmosphere Electric in Home Opener
What was it like to view the regular-season home opener in person? Andrew Parsaud gives us a firsthand account of what was a very fun day.
Yardbarker
New York Giants: Know Thy Enemy… Cowboy’s Passing Attack
Week three may bring a Cowboy passing attack that we don’t exactly recognize. First and foremost, Cooper Rush is no Dak Prescott, but Daniel Jones is no Joe Burrow whom the Cowboys held to 199 yards and a single TD. The Giants may need to shut down the Dallas passing back if theirs struggles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Giants thrilled with fans' support in home opener - and hope it keeps going
“They know when to cheer, and it was certainly helpful to have them out there. And we look forward to next week,” head coach Brian Daboll said after Sunday’s win.
Comments / 0