This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
An indoor family play facility that shuttered at the start of the pandemic is opening back up. Launch Entertainment is relaunching at the Shops at CenterPoint at 3681 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids. Jeff Todd, senior vice president of business development at Launch tells Grand Rapids Business Journal,. With...
Kalamazoo and beer are like peanut butter and chocolate. Great on their own, but together it just makes too much sense. However, one side of the illustrious duo may take a bit of a siesta, or at the very least, become a very expensive date. According to Axios, a supply...
For many people including myself, the East Oak Square shopping center in East Lansing is no different than any other strip mall, except for the fact that it's actually the gravesite of an American Saddlebred Horse named Oklahoma Peavine. But why is there a random gravesite next to a fire hydrant in front of a strip mall? Because those who haven't been around as long may not know that the site of this strip mall was once farmland. Luckily, there were people out there who wanted to preserve the grave when it was first discovered. TBHeritage looks back at the importance of the horse and its history:
One of the most well-known houses in Kalamazoo has just unexpectedly hit the market and now residents have a chance to own a certified historic home. The Woods-Upjohn House located at 530 West South st. has been a staple of the community since it was finished in 1878, and this Italian Revival home is one of the coolest in the area. William A. Wood died shortly after the house was finished and was occupied by his widow until the early 1900's when the President of the Upjohn Company, William E. Upjohn moved in. Two prominent Kalamazoo figures have owned the property, and now RE/MAX is looking for the next:
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
One of the most incredible experiences for both parents and child/children is taking a trip to the zoo. Parents don't always enjoy the zoo as it can be scary, tons of kids are running around, there are animals all over the place, and adults that you don't know walking around. On the other side of that, is the joy, excitement, and laughs that are shared make it all worth it.
There is a documentary that has been made on the Boblo Island Amusement Park that is going to be shown for a limited time in West Michigan Theaters. Boblo Island Amusement Park operated from 1898 until it closed on September 30, 1993. I was taken there as a small child but was too young to remember the experience. Although I do remember in the late 80s going to Detroit to watch the fireworks from the Boblo boat and it was one of the best fourth of July holidays I've ever had.
I don't know HOW or WHY... but the drama surrounding Kalamazoo's recent decriminalization of public Urination and Defecation has now come to a head at the state level. A House Bill for the State of Michigan, if passed, could effectively reverse the decision Kalamazoo City Commissioners made in July. Decriminalizing...
So I used this website to have it generate a story about Kalamazoo and I can't stop laughing. Enjoy (all AI-Generated text is bold & italicized):. The city of Kalamazoo continues to need donations of water, food, and other items to help those affected by flooding. There are donation bins at Riverview Park, Lippert Park, and Portage Creek. Dozens of homes were forced to be turned into play zones on Saturday, with all the children's toys and bikes donated to the shelters. There is also a bin set up at The Dow Event Center at 1155 S. Division. It is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If there is one word that could sum up Kalamazoo, it would be resilient.
It was something new to me when I moved to Michigan a few months ago - Hydrant Flushing. What's the purpose of doing this, and WHEN will your neighborhood have its hydrants flushed?. There's a good chance some neighborhoods in Kalamazoo have already seen this happening, as the city has...
I know what you're thinking, "Isn't the idea of a Carnivorous plant kind of like Little Shop of Horrors?" No, despite what that movie shows, not all plants grow to become human-eating monsters, especially the one that apparently resides in our own neck of the woods. A friend of ours William Dolak was recently visiting Bishop's Bog Preserve Trail near the South Westnedge Park in Portage when he snagged a really cool picture of Sundews that are growing. As he pointed out, Sundews are actually a Carnivorous plant:
Did you know that the Oshtemo Cracker Barrel that closed in 2018 is now home to an event center?. Cracker Barrel was hit hard after the tragic events in February of 2016 that left multiple people dead by a deranged Uber driver with a gun. By November 2018, the restaurant had closed its doors permanently.
Back in March 2022 beloved chicken shack Speedy Chick abruptly closed after serving southwest Michigan for over 56 years. As much as we hated to see the old Speedy Chick on Michigan Ave. close, we're happy to hear that the building won't continue to sit there empty!. At the start...
This Battle Creek woman has gone viral as she creates custom, wearable art of your pets. Liz is an artist that lives in Battle Creek that goes by the TikTok handle thechevronrose where she has 104.6 thousand followers and 1.4 million total video likes. There are other Southwest Michigan artists on TikTok, however, The Chevron Rose has a very unique channel. This is what Liz had to say about her content,
Pumpkin spice may already be everywhere, but the first official first day of fall is Sept. 22, and not long after that, we'll be able to enjoy a fun Halloween experience in GR!. Jack-O-'Lantern World Coming to Grand Rapids Fall 2022. According to GRKids.com, Jack-O'-Lantern World is coming to Grand...
This is the feel-good story we needed right now! After sending out a request to local Vicksburg residents, a local landmark is getting some much needed updates. In early September, Marci Bailey turned to a local Vicksburg community Facebook page for help saying,. Here is the star on the Bailey...
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
The first authentic German-style Beer Garden in Southwest Michigan is coming to Portage. The Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court are expected to open soon from an announcement that seemingly came out of nowhere. This news coming from the owners recently gave a small glimpse into what guests can expect when they open this Friday, September 16th:
It was just following the Noon rush hour when an armed robber entered the lobby of a bank, located on a busy Battle Creek street, Monday afternoon. Just before 1:00 PM, a gunman entered the PNC Bank, on Capital Avenue SW, demanding money from the startled tellers. As drawers were being emptied a quick-thinking teller was able to discreetly activate the bank’s emergency alarm during the brazen midday hoist. Battle Creek Police quickly responded to the alert, but the robber was able to flee the scene before the officers arrived.
